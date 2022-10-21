Don't overlook the importance of the latest US elections

Nathan Hoturoa Gray (Kai Tahu, Rangitāne ki Manawatū, Waikato Tainui whangai) is a lawyer currently teaching study abroad programmes in New Zealand and Hawaii for Michigan State University and is a Penguin best-selling author.

OPINION: In just over two weeks America will go to the polls for its midterm elections and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Every four years, the world regularly tunes in for the presidential elections and the midterms can easily be overlooked in the “off season”, however their importance in determining the political playing field cannot be understated.

Although born and bred in Wellington, I’ve been teaching education abroad programmes on behalf of Michigan State University over the past decade, and through this work have been spending six months a year living in this critical swing state since 2016.

I have always had a fascination for American politics and its impact upon global affairs, attending rallies from both parties to help gauge the overall temperature of the nation.

Over this time I have observed how important it is for New Zealanders to stay up to date with what occurs in American politics, as the issues that affect this bastion of democracy increasingly impact the operation of ours.

In today’s political arena, having a majority in the US Congress does not necessarily enable the ruling party to dictate the legislative agenda.

For example, Democrats in the Senate are looking to not only hold onto their 50 seats, but to increase their majority by at least two more senators to offset the “problematic” Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Such an outcome – albeit unlikely – could help to forward progressive agendas, and may even be enough to eliminate the filibuster, and thus change the underlying ways of how the Senate operates.

Susan Walsh/AP US President Joe Biden, facing low approval ratings particularly for his handling of the economy, has taken a low profile during the midterms.

However, for Democrats to hold legislative power, they would also have to hold onto the House of Representatives.

The prospects here seem considerably limited, due in part to a current resurgence in the polls towards Republican candidates. Swing states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Arizona once again could hold the balance of congressional power, and it will largely come down to turn-out.

Voter turnout is predicted to be high, largely due to highly divisive issues such as abortion being left to the states to decide following the Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v Wade.

This has resulted in multiple states contesting the issue specifically on their ballots.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP The signs are clear across the US – an election campaign is underway. Pictured, a local Republican Party official at a campaign event in Florida.

Recent special elections in Kansas and Alaska (which saw Sarah Palin narrowly lose her House race) suggest that this will have a potentially significant electoral impact.

Kansas, which is largely regarded as a conservative populace, surprisingly rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment in August disallowing any rights to abortion by an astounding 59%.

In Georgia, the Trump-backed Republican senatorial contender, Herschel Walker, was recently exposed for paying a former girlfriend to have an abortion, (and urging that she have a second abortion, which she declined). This is despite specifically campaigning on a no-abortion-rights platform.

John Bazemore/AP The Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker has become a major distraction following revelations about his personal life.

The enormous media storm surrounding the controversy may help to tilt the scales in this tightly contested senatorial seat toward Democrat Raphael Warnock.

In some respects, democracy itself is on the ballot. Many Republican candidates from all levels (including governors, congressional candidates, to secretary of state) are campaigning on the “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen”.

Will Trump voters who surged in 2016 and 2020 still come out for this midterm cycle even when he's not specifically on the ballot? Trump has inserted himself onto the campaign trail, holding rallies all over the battleground states. Time will tell whether these efforts will help or hurt Republicans.

Interestingly, Joe Biden has decided to take a definitive back seat on the campaign trail, as his popularity ratings are historically low - although Obama will be making rallies on the Democrats' behalf in Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Donald Trump and his supporters continue to loom large over the midterms, but their true impact remains uncertain.

If Republicans secure a significant midterm win, reactionary, authoritarian forces will be undoubtedly emboldened to continue their hard-right shift at the state and national levels.

For example, if Republicans take back the House of Representatives, the next two years will likely become filled with endless hearings on potentially specious pretences.

Political controversy will be rife as the likely new speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, attempts to herd caucus representatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene who constantly push conspiracy theories to drive divisive political trolling.

With the inability to pass any non bi-partisan legislation, Democrats in the Senate would likely focus on confirming judges and setting the political stage for 2024.

Meanwhile, if Republicans also manage to take the Senate, the chaos will only escalate with the instigation of all sorts of performative legislative stunts attempting to appease Trump’s base. President Biden’s veto pen will no doubt become busier than ever.

With a two-party system in the US, each party will need to find a way to support their base, while simultaneously trying to appease yet rein in the fringes – no mean feat for either party as divisiveness runs rampant and in some spheres is encouraged.

Thankfully, in New Zealand we have a proportional representative multi-party system which allows the extremes to have a voice and be independently evaluated by the voters.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Trump flags have featured at various “freedom” protests in New Zealand, highlighting how America’s domestic politics can influence far and wide.

While divisiveness is still a major issue in New Zealand, clearly impacted by patterns in the US as demonstrated by the presence of Trump flags present at protests, it gives me hope that the voices of New Zealanders can be independently heard.

We are empowered to discuss and debate extreme ideas yet walk the line between caution and innovation.

Voters in the United States instead must decide between two very different realities. Which future will America choose?

