The only sure way to avoid long Covid is not to get Covid to start with

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would be reconsidering the Covid-19 isolation period this week. Australia has announced it will stop requiring Covid-19 cases to isolate.

Dr Stuart Ekdahl is a New Zealand-trained doctor, a fellow of the Royal New Zealand College of Urgent Care, and a co-founder of the White Cross network of clinics

OPINION: I am a doctor who specialises in urgent care medicine. I’ve been working for more than 25 years with other clinicians to care for people when they are in health crises and at their most vulnerable.

I’ve seen it all in my role - strokes, heart attacks, broken limbs, psychosis and children with pneumonia.

I’ve never been more concerned about matters of health and healthcare than I am now. Last week I was on a Zoom call talking with an intensive care nurse specialist who suddenly began to stutter and slur his words. I later found out that this intermittent speech difficulty has been happening to him for over a year.

A few days later I met with a fellow doctor who for the last three months has been struggling to stand and can only walk very short distances. The common factor for both these colleagues was a ‘mild’ Covid-19 infection. Prior to their infection both were fit and healthy and fully vaccinated.

I know these people and I believe what they tell me and what I hear and see. But two people I happen to know could be just coincidence. It seems, though, what my colleagues are experiencing is being picked up by researchers following up survivors of Covid-19. This study of 4231 people in the Netherlands who were followed for 17 months after Covid-19 showed that about 12% of people (about 10% vaccinated) had symptoms that significantly interfered with their daily life for 3-6 months after their infection.

Long Covid may be 40% less with vaccination but about 50% of people who get the Omicron variant may have no symptoms. If these numbers are similar in New Zealand, where 1.7 million of us have tested positive for Covid, then we can estimate that 170,000 people are struggling with health issues they didn’t have before their infection. It's no wonder that my local café can’t seem to find staff and, maybe more importantly, no wonder that my urgent care clinic is struggling to fill the rosters at times.

Increasing long Covid and mass disability, if we allow it, means that every person, service and every industry throughout our country could feel the effects of even worse shortages.

Stuff Covid-19 modellers have predicted another wave will hit New Zealand before Christmas.

I’m concerned about these people and I want to make sure that as few people as possible experience ‘long Covid’. Why the quotation marks? Because we still don’t have a clear definition or a clear diagnostic pathway for this syndrome, which, as my experience with my two colleagues above shows, can present in very different ways between different people. What we know for sure is that long Covid only happens after infection by SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome 2) the virus that causes Covid-19, and the only way to avoid long Covid for certain is to avoid the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The goal should be to not get Covid at all, and if you’ve had it to try not to get it again. Every infection is like rolling the dice. This study, with commentary, of 257,427 people over six months indicates that each Covid-19 infection increases the likelihood of disability from long Covid. Some people aren’t getting better due to a range of debilitating symptoms persisting for 6-12 weeks up to a year or longer. In the United Kingdom about one in five people with long Covid report being ‘very severely’ affected in their daily lives.

Covid infection is like a forest fire where each new fire seems to have more energy than the last and each new fire burns underground causing root damage.

How do we avoid getting Covid-19? Understanding how it is transmitted is a good first step. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is primarily transmitted from an infected person’s lungs to anyone who is sharing indoor airspace with them. The virus travels in aerosols generated by people breathing. The aerosols can float like smoke, they can collect in areas where air movement is minimal, and they can survive for several hours. Any space where infectious people have been, even hours before, and the air is not cleaned by ventilation or disinfection can have infectious aerosols in it.

Kathryn George/Stuff Properly fitted N95 masks are much more effective than surgical masks.

While vaccines are very effective at keeping us out of hospital they were designed two and a half years ago, before anyone had even heard of long Covid. Right now vaccines may reduce but don’t stop long Covid. Unfortunately our current vaccines are not preventing transmission of SARS-CoV-2. We cannot rely on vaccines to defeat the ‘variant soup’ of rapidly changing BA2 and BA5 Omicron sub-variants that are circulating right now. We are doing nothing to stop exponential growth of new variants. New mucosal vaccines give us hope that infection and transmission may be reduced, but it is very likely that many millions more people will be infected before these vaccines are available to be used, months or years from now.

Modellers tell us it is likely there will be another wave in New Zealand before Christmas. This new wave is likely to be driven by variants currently circulating in Europe and America that we haven’t seen yet. Very few people will have immunity to these new variants.

This might sound hopeless, but the truth is we do have the tools available to dramatically reduce the numbers of infections we individually get and that our population gets. Getting vaccinated and boosted is the first tool, and it remains incredibly effective against death and severe disease.

The Government has made access to Rapid Antigen Tests free and easy. We can use these to test when we feel sick and to decide when it's safe to come out of isolation. The Government also provides free face masks, including N95, for the vulnerable when collecting RATs, and the really good news is that masks protect you from every SARS2/Covid-19 variant there is. Wearing a well-fitting N95 mask can protect you by 10 times (compared with no mask). If everyone around you is wearing the same you can be protected 100 times.

And if you add in excellent ventilation and/or air cleaning (using HEPA filters or ultraviolet-C technology) you can gain protection similar to being outside in a Wellington wind. Excellent ventilation means at least 12 air changes in the room an hour, but studies have shown huge reductions in Covid-19 (and other viruses) transmission at six air changes an hour. In many settings where large groups of people group together, excellent protection can be gained from installing above head height ultraviolet lamps. The best thing about ventilation and air cleaning is that they happen in the background and most people are completely unaware of them – it’s effortless.

In all cases, staying 1 metre distant and avoiding direct breath are necessary to achieve this protection. For example, by staying 1m distant at a restaurant, avoiding direct breath and with air-changes per hour of 12 we can be protected by a bit less than 10 times.

Supplied Dr Stuart Ekdahl: The next wave of Covid expected before Christmas “is likely to be driven by variants currently circulating in Europe and America that we haven’t seen yet. Very few people will have immunity to these new variants.”

It’s unclear why anyone would want long Covid or want to be the cause of someone else getting it. The protective tools I’ve talked about are all recommended by health professionals at the vaccinesplus.nz site. If you don’t want to endure long Covid you need to understand what’s required to avoid Covid infection and get into the habit of using the available tools. Businesses that want to create safe working spaces for their staff and customers should check out the covidpledge website I’ve created.

Once you know what to do, how to do it and want to do it then many of the methods to avoid infection and transmission become business-as-usual easy. Let's make it happen and avoid long Covid.