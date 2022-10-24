Gun culture in America remains stubbornly visible

Lana Hart is a Christchurch-based writer, broadcaster and tutor.

OPINION: The pandemic had kept me away for far too long from my native country. After four years I finally returned this month, taking in the changes and trends of the American Midwest.

Besides ageing relatives and high inflation, I found global trends apparent in every size of town. Digitalisation now extends to retail shops (with no human staff) and restaurant menus (scan the QR code at the table to see what’s on offer). E-bike users demand prime real estate along motorways in Chicago and other major cities. After the US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, large billboards announce where safe abortions are available. In 19 American states, including my native Illinois, residents are getting used to the waft of legal cannabis being used.

But one aspect of American life remains unmoving – its reliance on guns. Like the country’s ever-present flag, the issue waves frequently and proudly in the lives of everyday people, especially for the one in three Americans who own firearms.

Last week on a family outing, we crossed the Mississippi River from Illinois into St Louis, Missouri – newly crowned as America’s most dangerous city. A New Zealand family member wanted to try firing a pistol and rifle. In Missouri, gun laws allow shooting ranges to offer hour-long rentals to visitors on a wide range of firearms for target shooting. It seemed like an apt activity in the heart of Americana.

READ MORE:

* Gun reform to pass into law, and 'three strikes' law repealed

* Covid lockdowns, protests and election strife led to record US gun sales in 2020

* Real guns are like toy ones - the allure doesn't last

* US mass shooter was banned from owning guns - he had one anyway

* Kiwi examines link between gun ownership and US toddler deaths

* Gun tourism is shooting up in popularity



Despite the helpfulness of the gun enthusiasts who staffed the firing range, there was something insidious about that place. With walls of firearms of different lengths and shapes, the sound of gunfire in the room next to the shop, and interacting with shop assistants encircled by thick belts carrying loaded pistols made the scene feel unsettling, dangerous and, from a New Zealand perspective, even bizarre.

We walked into the shooting range from the shop through heavy bullet-proof doors. Human-shaped paper targets were hung from long rails at various distances down our lanes. Through our earmuffs the rapid gunfire was still deafening and, like a baby’s cry, made me want to respond with every shot. I had to overcome my impulse to run away.

Steve Woods/Unsplash “... one aspect of American life remains unmoving – its reliance on guns,” says Lana Hart.

When it was my turn to shoot, I feigned confidence. The weapon I held in my hand cast over me a strange spell of both humility and strength. I fired, surprised by the kickback and yet uneasy about how easy it was.

That instantaneous power to harm scared me. It’s a strange thing that in that moment, this thought came to mind: now armed, I could – if I was motivated or confused or deeply enraged – murder the roomful of gun enthusiasts that stood in the firing range. Anyone else in the building could have turned on my family and done the same. US firing ranges are not allowed to run background checks on customers using firearms for short-term use, so we had to trust that none of the strangers in the room had backgrounds that might lead to such choices.

This fact held an awful disgust over me. What if they – if I – were mentally ill, under some narcotic’s influence, or just plain evil?

After a few shots, I moved back into the shop, where I watched my group through an observation window. A staff member explained to me that they were missing their fully automatic machine guns. New legislation, she complained, had forced the business to remove these weapons until they went through a more robust process with gun users.

“We can’t wait to get them back,“ she said as she polished pistols on the display wall. “They are just so much fun.”

Logan Weaver “In Missouri, gun laws allow shooting ranges to offer hour-long rentals to visitors on a wide range of firearms for target shooting,” writes Lana Hart.

Later that day in Illinois, local news reported that, just blocks from where we were staying, a man had been killed by police in his car. That same week, the St Louis Police released the 2022 running total of 157 homicides by firearms in the district they serve – more than one gun death every two days – in an area with the same population as Christchurch.

Like street food across Asia, like cheek kissing in Italy, the normalisation of gun culture in America remains a stubbornly visible part of American life. Security guards, airport officials, and police outside football games and primary schools display them on their hips. Youth complain of not being able to attend large concerts due to the risk of getting shot at. The not-for-profit organisation Hunt Illinois ran radio ads last week to encourage people to “get out and hunt – you don’t need much, just grab a pair of boots, some warm clothes, and your gun. Get out there and shoot”.

One American family member has a locked firearms' cupboard in her bedroom, the word “Freedom” printed in bold letters across its doors. Rifles lay on either side of the cabinet, and a loaded pistol, she revealed, remains under her pillow at night. She carries it with her at all times to protect her four young children. Recently, she pulled it out at a McDonald’s restaurant when she and other customers thought there was a gunman at play. It was a false alarm, but the incident corroborated her belief that her family is unsafe without a firearm.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lana Hart: “Like street food across Asia, like cheek kissing in Italy, the normalisation of gun culture in America remains a stubbornly visible part of American life.”

I’d found it hard to explain to Americans without sounding self-righteous how New Zealand manages to, for the most part, prevent crime, protect people and enforce laws without the regular use of firearms.

When I arrived back in New Zealand, the airport officials at first looked as if they were missing a part of their uniforms. Unarmed and feeling safer than ever, I knew I was home.