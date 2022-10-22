Janet Wilson: Inflation's stubbornness is bad news for Grant Robertson

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: If this week’s unexpected inflation figures left you wondering how you were going to pay your fixed-rate mortgage once the rate is up for renewal, let alone buy fruit and vegetables, then spare a thought for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Because in pinning his hopes on the Reserve Bank’s forecast of inflation falling to 6.4% in the September quarter, when instead it remained stubbornly high at 7.2%, it has presented Robertson with the worst of all options going into an election; an entrenched inflation crisis, with a 75 basis point official cash rate rise predicted, in turn stoking the possibility of a hard landing and the spectre of a recession.

In the same week that the Government relinquished its most dictatorial powers under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, even as Covid-19 case numbers were climbing, it’s done the same when it comes to the looming economic crisis we’re about to face.

In short, you’re on your own.

With economists predicting the OCR could reach 5.25% from the present 3.5%, Robertson had little to offer his core constituency, lower-income workers, other than to say that welfare payments would be adjusted in line with wage growth.

A wage growth which is being eaten away by the inflation behemoth.

And while Robertson has “no immediate plans” to issue further cash payments, with the fuel tax reprieves and half-price public transport concessions coming off at the end of January, all he could proffer was that other countries had it even worse.

Which may be true, but which is entirely irrelevant to the average punter facing the prospect of losing their home because they can’t afford the mortgage.

This presents Robertson with the worst of all political conundrums; while some Kiwis will already be hard-hit, the longer inflation’s grip continues, the more it increases the chances of it rippling out to the middle-class, as increased mortgage rates decrease spending power.

It’s easy to lay the blame for what’s caused inflation. If you’re in Opposition you say it’s the Reserve Bank’s efforts, indemnified by the Government, to prop up the economy during the pandemic with a bond-buying spree. That programme is estimated to have cost the taxpayer $9.5 billion by the end of September.

If you’re Grant Robertson you claim, in cracked-record fashion, that it’s supply line issues (which are actually improving) or the war in Ukraine.

What’s harder to find is answers on how to stop it.

With the main drivers of September’s 7.2% figures being increased construction (up 17%), increased rents and rates, and vege prices rising by 24%, economists predict that the Reserve Bank will lift the OCR by 75 basis points next month.

Which begs the question, is monetary tightening going too far, too fast?

Because those changes will only be felt in another year or two when most mortgage-holders refix their rates. With the average fixed home loan rate affecting households still at only 3.68% in August, the real pain is yet to be felt.

When households refixed, they would be paying another $10,000 in interest a year on a $500,000 mortgage, economist Benje Patterson told Stuff this week.

Isn’t there an argument, as some economists have been making, that we should take a leaf out of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s playbook and opt for small, incremental increases which allows time for households to feel them?

Or do we simply sit back and allow charities, such as KidsCan, to pick up the slack, as it announced this week that it is feeding another 10,000 more hungry kids since the beginning of the year?

There’s no doubt that a labour shortage is driving inflation with businesses screaming out for workers. So why has Immigration New Zealand approved fewer than half of the 14,000 accredited employer work visas since the start of July?

The reintroduction of skilled migrant and parents visas might be cause for celebration but with 35,000 visitor visa applications still waiting in the queue, there’s little hope skilled migrants will be processed any time soon.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood might talk about the ‘cheap sugar hit’ of migrant labour being over but easing the labour shortage will take pressure off wages driving up inflation.

There’s one other possible solution Robertson could provide to households doing it hard, which offers him the greatest puzzle of all – tax cuts to low-income households. Robertson side-stepped the issue this week, claiming tax policy hadn’t been set for the next election yet.

There’s a reason for that. He could be accused of hypocrisy.

In criticising National this week for promising tax cuts and claiming it would only fuel more inflation, to then turn around and trot out a similar policy, even for the most deserving, would require more bare-faced cheek than even Robertson could muster.

Or maybe he could find that cheek.

Either way, Robertson is left with few answers to a catastrophe that’s already impacting people and is set to last into 2024.

With the 2023 election yet to be fought.