If you want to be part of a caring community, create one

Dame Sue Bagshaw is a Christchurch-based youth health doctor and chair of the Youth Hub Trust.

OPINION: Janet Wilson’s opinion piece NZ fails its young (October 8) was correct in its sentiments but it is not the Government or any particular ministry that is the failure; it is each and every New Zealander who does not look out for a child or young person.

Each one of us who ignores the needs of our neighbours, each one of us who turns a blind eye and doesn’t want to get involved.

Christchurch, in particular, missed out on the opportunity to rescue the concept of community. It started out promisingly in the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes. Everyone checked in on their neighbours and local groups of citizens and great youth-led initiatives like the Student Volunteer Army were formed to deliver groceries and muck in where help was needed.

Covid was another missed opportunity. We could have checked by phone, in spite of lockdowns, if we had formed strong communities before the pandemic.

Even a phone conversation might have relieved the feeling of isolation that we all suffered and that our young people felt so acutely. Volunteers delivered the essentials and helped, but I’m not sure communities really thought about each other or were truly there for each other.

There’s the old saying that it takes a village to raise a child and there is much evidence to show that children and young people need at least two caring adults outside their immediate family who believe in them, accept them warts and all, and help them reach their potential. Those caring adults can be anyone from aunties and uncles, neighbours and teachers, to sports coaches and health professionals.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff “Youth Hub Christchurch will provide a safe haven for rangatahi/young people ... a home that is safe (albeit temporary), opportunities for healing, ... learning work skills and most importantly learning how to be part of a caring community.”

Declining youth mental health has had a lot written about it lately. In my view, from the young people I treat at the health clinic, our youth are suffering from stress which isn’t helped by a lack of community.

That’s what we’re trying to change by building Youth Hub Christchurch, to give young people with no roots a sense of belonging.

I acknowledge there are many reasons whānau and families suffer and cannot provide enough support to their children and young people. Among the common reasons are poverty stemming from low-paid jobs, un/under employment and social income that hasn’t increased for 30 years until recently. Market forces have robbed us of doing things for other people without being paid. We leave the caring to those who are paid to do it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Dame Sue Bagshaw: “Market forces have robbed us of doing things for other people without being paid.”

Youth Hub Christchurch will provide a haven for rangatahi/young people to have at least two caring adults to nurture them, a home that is safe (albeit temporary), opportunities for healing through creativity, recreation, growing vegetables, learning work skills and most importantly learning how to be part of a caring community. It’s been a decade-long fight to be where we are now with diggers on the ground.

We will keep fighting to raise the remaining funds to complete the hub because we’ve come too far to give up!

If you want to be part of a caring community, create one. Get to know your neighbours, the groups that already exist, volunteer, and talk kindly to children and young people, because to make a difference in someone’s life, you don’t have to be brilliant, rich or perfect, you just have to care.