Of regional stadium contributions and travesties

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist

OPINION/SATIRE: Ahhh, the mayoral chair. Feels good. You’ve made it Phil, take a moment. And the mayoral desk here - what a beauty! Just imagine all the important decisions I’ll be signing off on this.

Hang on. Is this desk on a bit of a lean? If I just get down and sight along it…

It bloody is on a lean! That’s a five or six millimetre fall there. Though to be absolutely sure, I’d need to get my spirit level. It’s just down in the ute…

No! Phil! Wait! Strategic thinking, that’s what you need to be doing now. Eyes on the big picture, that’s what this job is all about.

It’s been quite the couple of weeks, that’s for sure. I’ve met all the councillors I told people to vote for. And all the councillors I told people to vote against. Bit awkward that. I might not do it again. Still, I can’t see it coming back to bite me in the future at all. It’ll be good as gold.

Right, on with some big-picture stuff.

Just before I start on that, though, I’ll check my phone messages. See if any of the other mayors have come back to me and offered to chuck in some money for the new stadium.

“You have no new messages.” Well, that’s a bit of a disappointment. They seemed a nice bunch of people. And I’m a nice bloke, I didn’t go all Wayne ‘Angry’ Brown on them. Surely that’s enough?

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF New Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger outlines his plans for his first term.

I tell you what though, that Mike Yardley is right: the fact the last council didn’t drum up some stadium money from the wider Canterbury region is a travesty. Yep, all that the last council needed to do was talk a whole bunch of people into voluntarily paying money out of their own pockets with no tangible benefit above what they’ll already be getting. How hard would that have been, with the right choice of words?

Now wait a minute. That gives me a bright idea! Mike Yardley is good with fancy words. He uses ones like ‘travesty’ all the time. Mike will know the magic words to persuade people who’ll use the stadium without paying for its construction to somehow help pay for it anyway. I’ll get him up here this week to teach them to me!

We’ll probably need more chairs in here though, what with Mike plus the people who know about governance. Note to self: round up more chairs. Further note to self: round up people who know about governance.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “They seemed a nice bunch of people. And I’m a nice bloke, I didn’t go all Wayne ‘Angry’ Brown on them. Surely that’s enough?”

You know, I could fix this desk myself. Save the council a few bob. Make a proper job of it too. Not just a couple of cardboard shims but your proper threaded adjustable feet, with T-nuts. I could just go to Bunnings at lunchtime and pick some up. Pay for them myself, of course.

Then, when the desk is sorted, I could really get on with the strategic stuff, right? Right.

I’ll just pop down and get my spirit level.