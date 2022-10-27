Is there a doctor in the house? Is there a doctor in the country?

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, warns if workforce shortages are not addressed, the problems we are seeing now will begin to repeat themselves every winter.

OPINION: On Tuesday we’re in the medical centre’s waiting room, which looks suspiciously like the hospital’s waiting room.

It takes a few moments to realise this because, on walking in here, it’s the differences between the rooms that strike you first. Only a few moments though.

This is a nicer waiting room than the hospital one because it has carpet on the floor and framed prints on the wall. It also has actual pamphlets in the pamphlet-holder on the wall and no security guard.

Even the people behind the counter in this waiting room look different from the ones in the hospital and it takes those moments to figure out why. They’re more smiley and not as exhausted, but that’s because they aren’t nurses.

Where this waiting room most resembles the hospital one is the people who are waiting. There’s an elderly man with a caregiver; two young teenagers; a kid with an icepack on his arm. There’s a lady sitting in the corner with her chin on her chest; an agitated man in a suit; and various women holding various babies.

Waiting time for casual patients is three hours, the sign says.

We’re in this waiting room because our baby is sick. Not terribly sick but sick enough to worry her mum and, as everyone knows, when a mum is worried about her baby it’s time to see a doctor.

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash New Zealand’s GP shortage means long waits for appointments – if you’re lucky enough even to be able to make one.

We’re at this particular medical centre because neither the baby nor her mother has a doctor of her own. That means this is the only waiting room they can go to unless they want to go to the hospital one an hour’s drive away. That one is for emergencies and there are always pleas to keep it for emergencies. This isn’t an emergency, the baby just needs to see a GP.

We’re here because the baby’s mother made a terrible mistake a few years ago by moving out of the district and transferring her medical notes to another practice. On her return, no practice could take those notes back.

She’s been trying to join one ever since but in this district of about 60,000 people there aren't enough GPs, so none are accepting new patients. That means the baby and her mum are now casual patients.

Being a casual patient here costs $45 a visit if you’re aged between 14 and 17, and $89 for every age afterwards. Those prices apply to business hours – if you need help after 5pm on a weekday, anytime on a weekend, or during a public holiday it’s $98 and $106 respectively.

To be fair, if you’re unfortunate enough to qualify for a community services card you get about $10 off. Also to be fair, babies are free whether they’re casual patients or not; the only difference is the three hours. No, you can’t make an appointment. No, you can’t take the sick baby home to wait.

I ring my medical centre because I’m sure it used to take family members of enrolled patients – a bit like those schools do with the kids of old boys who now live out of zone. It did, said the receptionist who I’ve known for decades, but there aren’t enough GPs so it doesn’t do that any more.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Virginia Fallon: too old to have a baby.

“What if I say the baby is mine?” I ask.

“I read your column about menopause, Virginia,” she says.

In the chemist next door to the waiting room, the baby coughs and cries while we buy Pamol and a thermometer. It’s four hours until the GP calls her name.

The baby is fine, by the way. Imagine the column I’d write if she wasn’t.