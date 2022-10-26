Russia's brutalisation in Ukraine is a losing strategy

Dr Paul G Buchanan is a former intelligence and defence policy analyst and consultant to US government security agencies who specialises in matters of comparative politics, international relations and security.

OPINION: The war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since Vladimir Putin launched his “special military operation” in February have rightly been the subject of widespread and detailed reporting.

Less attention has been paid to the question of why Russian forces have been torturing, murdering, raping and pillaging in many of the areas they've occupied, or to the question of why they have targeted civilian infrastructure as well as civilians.

Many fighting cultures incorporate brutality into the warfare mix, and the Russians military culture is one of them.

Their attitude is that “if we cannot have it, then no one can,” and they destroy everything that they can as they retreat.

Part of that is literally destroying people and communities as a warning and reminder of what they are capable of.

If we remember that Russia invaded Ukraine under the pretext of “de-Nazification” but which in fact was an attempt at cultural genocide and regime change, then the destruction left behind retreating Russian forces becomes more understandable even if utterly indefensible.

Roman Hrytsyna/AP Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war.

Trouble is, brutalisation is a losing strategy. It does not achieve military strategic objectives either on the offensive or when in retreat. It reveals a military organisation to be an ill-disciplined criminal mob.

Moreover, prosecution for atrocities is more likely today than ever before because, for example, war crimes investigations are better today than before.

There is more video evidence and scientific forensics. Accused perpetrators in lower ranks can cut deals in order to blame superiors.

As atrocities and the futility of pursuing victory in a losing war of opportunity are revealed, even homeland support for the war wanes.

The proof of this in Russia is in the reaction of potential conscripts to Putin’s recent call-up (who voted with their feet by crossing borders into neighbouring states in droves), and in the increasingly angry debates in the government controlled media (and behind the scenes in Putin’s political circles).

Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/Associated Press A Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo of Russian soldiers preparing to fire an artillery round against Ukrainian lines. Russia’s forces have felt a sense of betrayal in their invasion, making them more prone to atrocities, argues Paul Buchanan.

Plus, the morale of the Ukrainians only hardens in the wake of atrocities, which is especially important in Russian-speaking parts of Ukraine where the Russians thought that they would find support, only to find out that being an ethnic Russian or Russian-speaking Ukrainian does not mean that one wants to be Russian.

In turn, that realisation has made Russian occupiers all the more prone to atrocities because they believe that they have been betrayed by what should have been ethnic kin.

That, and the counterproductive nature of the Russian air campaign targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, is almost ensuring eventual Russian retreat, if not defeat.

As the strategist Robert Pape has noted, air campaigns that seek to terrorise civilian populations such as the fire-bombing of Dresden and Tokyo did not result in German or Japanese military surrender.

In fact, successful “punishment” air campaigns that seek to destroy civilian morale and support for continuing war efforts are the exception to the rule.

Gavriil Grigorov Russian President Vladimir Putin has been relying on deepening fractures in the Western alliance for long-term success in Ukraine.

The nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were “successful” not in that they killed many civilians and undermined the Japanese population’s will to fight, but because they demonstrated that there was no strategic defence against them, especially when a US ground invasion force was being assembled over the horizon that could follow up on the nuclear air-based “hammer” with the conventional “anvil” of ground assaults.

The logic behind the Japanese surrender was a military calculus, not a result of a loss of civilian moral support.

In the Ukraine, the Ukrainians have the advantage on the ground. Russian air strikes on their civilian infrastructure have had physical effect (including a loss of 30 percent of its electricity generation capacity) but have not undermined the morale of the population. The Russian anvil is in retreat, and its hammer has a ball-pean rather than a sledge effect.

For now the strategic race is into winter: can the Ukrainians roll back the Russians sufficiently by January, or can the Russians hold on until then in order to see if energy shortages cause domestic unrest in the EU that fractures the anti-Russian coalition?

Roberto Monaldo/AP The election of a new government in Italy is being seen as a possible fracture in Europe’s support for Ukraine.

There have already been anti-energy price demonstrations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium and France; the new Italian government is full of pro-Russian right-wingers (including Silvio Berlusconi) who want to side with Putin; Hungary refuses to cooperate with Nato; Serbia is just another version of Belarus; and various motley crews of lefties and righties throughout Europe want Nato out of the Ukraine support business.

Putin is relying on those deepening fractures for long-term strategic success. He and his advisors believe that if they can hold the line in Ukraine until the deepest days of the European winter, then resolve within the EU and Nato will crack as politicians see electoral dangers in public discomfort and increased civil society resistance to ongoing sacrifices tied to supporting Ukraine’s war effort.

He may or may not be right. He has miscalculated along these lines before, during the planning for an initial days of the invasion when he thought that Nato would prove to be a paper tiger and succumb to his threats by not intervening on behalf of Ukraine even in a support role.

Stuff Paul Buchanan says Russia’s reliance on brutality in warfare could backfire on it badly.

We shall see what scenario pans out. Ukraine needs to press its advantages while it can, which means now.

Brutality is an integral part of Russian fighting culture. It may work against opposing forces when defending the motherland but, even if conducted by air and on the ground, it does not work as an intimidation, warning and/or deterrent tactic when pursuing an expeditionary war of opportunity against a smaller but determined adversary fighting on its own territory with the support of other great and medium powers. In fact, it could well hasten defeat.

This is an abridged version of an article Paul Buchanan published at Kiwipolitico.