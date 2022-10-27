Ben Thomas: Social investment is the fence at the top of the cliff

Ben Thomas is a commentator and public relations consultant who has worked on both government and private sector projects, and for a minister in a National government. He is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Opposition finance spokesperson Nicola Willis set out in a speech last week that, if elected, National will see the full-throttle return of the social investment model that was barely brought into existence in its previous government.

The only question is why it should take a change of government to help drag the delivery of social services into the 21st century?

The thinking behind social investment is as simple as the saying that it’s better to put a fence at the top of the cliff than an ambulance at the bottom.

This seems straightforward, but in practice has proved difficult, mostly as a function of the limited information that the state has been able to call on over its history. (As ACT MPs might remind us, centralised economies in the 20th century were not good at making sure their citizens had bread or shoes, so why would we trust them with healthcare and education?)

READ MORE:

* National releases 'bold, new' social investment approach, Government calls it a 'rehash'

* Max Rashbrooke: National's new social plan goes back to the future - but is that a bad thing?'

* National proposes philanthropy. But they are ignoring an obvious, more efficient way to take care of the poor.



How governments, at the level of ministers, agencies or individual staff, measure their activity with limited information can explain a lot about the services we get.

The easiest, and the worst, measure is inputs – for example, “we are putting $1.9 billion into fixing mental health”. Slightly better is outputs: for example, “we have put in place this many programmes, which have served this many people”.

Measuring by inputs can explain why the government can unveil a huge headline figure, only to find (as in the case of $25 million announced for students’ mental health during the first year of the pandemic) literally nothing has been done with the money afterwards.

RNZ RNZ's podcast The Detail dives into the state of mental health units, and the eye-watering price tags to repair its crumbling infrastructure. (First published June 14, 2021)

Measuring by outputs can account for one of the enduring mysteries of the public service: why, as budgets expand and staffing levels have grown over decades, are things not getting better? It’s not that (most of) the modern public service is some kind of 1980s Gliding On satire of timecard punchers avoiding work. Anyone interacting with the public service is immediately struck by how busy everyone is.

Just about every single part of government is in fact highly productive, on its own terms. The problem is that many of these outputs are not aligned behind a tangible goal: that is, outcomes.

Outcomes are traditionally the hardest thing for agencies to show they have achieved, but are what the public is generally most interested in. Did all that money actually help reduce the number or severity of people suffering from mental illness, for instance?

This is easy enough to show with small-scale trial programmes. But social investment’s big promise is that by using the power of big data, government can expand the whole view of social problems and how to deal with them. For example, it can identify at an early age the risk factors likely to push a child down a one-way street of bad outcomes, and address them years ahead. That’s the investment part.

Seen this way, social investment is the natural progression of how government can answer the age-old question of how to get help to the people who need it and where it will make the biggest difference. It builds on the clunky but tried-and-tested informal algorithms the state has used for more than a century: that unemployed people need more state support than people with jobs, that healthcare money should go on people who are sick, not people who are well.

Measuring outcomes is not perfect either, of course: “Evidence-based policy” has become a canard, but the science is only a tool to help get you to goals determined by humans.

If you set a goal of fewer people being on the benefit, for example, bureaucrats will tend to achieve that by making signing up for the dole harder, and being kicked off easier.

If what you actually want instead is more long-term unemployed people to be placed into sustainable jobs, you have to change the target accordingly.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ben Thomas: Social investment builds on the clunky but tried-and-tested informal algorithms the state has used for more than a century.

National had mixed success with goal-setting through Better Public Service targets in its previous term. Its goal for long-term unemployed people was probably achieved as a result of the perverse bureaucratic incentives described above.

On the other hand, by setting clear targets for rheumatic fever and childhood vaccinations, it achieved stellar results that started to reverse as soon as they were scrapped by the incoming Labour government.

And it’s worth noting that big data will never know everything.

Whānau ora for example is a sort of “small data” equivalent of social investment, using iwi and community knowledge and networks to zero in on the best ways to deliver social services to particular groups and areas. It also achieves results, as Willis acknowledged in her speech, as an example of the “localism” the party extols.

That’s the lesson. Whether you’re tracking by satellite GPS or just asking a local for directions, there are lots of ways to avoid going anywhere near a clifftop at all.

Clarification: A previous version of this column incorrectly said Ben Thomas had worked for the National Party. (Amended: 11.09am, October 27, 2022)