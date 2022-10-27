Lobbying: slow our own revolving door

Jonathan Hill is a communications consultant who may or may not from time to time be a lobbyist. He worked in Parliament 20 or so years ago, has never been a member of any political party and is increasingly struggling to work out who to vote for.

OPINION: I had a meeting with a minister last week with a client. I do this occasionally and this technically makes me a lobbyist, though I’m not entirely sure what this really means in practice.

The client wrote a short letter to the minister, outlining what they wanted to talk about. The minister came back, said yes, and a date was set. This is the beauty of our democracy – it’s transparent, accessible, and open to everyone.

But I’ve become uneasy around the development of New Zealand’s lobbying industry – let’s say that constitutes people paid to represent clients’ interests in Parliament. While it’s always existed, it is growing and there are large sums to be made in it. We deride the United States for its “revolving door” between politics and lobbying but, in fact, we have our own revolving door.

As evidence as to how ineffectual a lobbyist I must be, I’ve never met Kris Faafoi. His move from a sitting Cabinet minister to a political lobbyist in a matter of weeks raises questions for me around how we ensure our revolving door swings more slowly.

To be clear, this isn’t about Kris Faafoi. Many lobbyists claim as strong a political provenance as possible in working for prime ministers (preferably), ministers or leaders of political parties. But the timing of the Faafoi case from minister to lobbyist highlights the need for basic controls to counter even the perception of being able to trade on inside information.

My personal view is that lobbying – or government relations (GR) as it is termed – is a bit of a fraudulent industry. If you’re prepared to do a bit of work and communicate effectively, you probably don’t need a lobbyist. Anyone with an interest can work out how Parliament works, almost anyone can request a meeting and probably get one, and our political processes are generally very transparent.

I remember one of the country’s leading lobbyists explaining to me that the way to become a successful lobbyist was to memorise Parliament’s phone number and use it. The switchboard will connect any member of the public to any minister’s or MP’s office. The number is 04 817 9999.

That our democracy is so open and accessible is why I support some controls around our revolving door. The door will never close, but the open nature of our democracy and our Parliament is worth protecting – even just for the optics.

It is common around the world for a “stand-down” period for ministers and their staff before they begin careers in lobbying – it’s 18 months in Australia. A similar stand-down period here would be a simple way to ensure no perception problems around the potential for trading on inside information.

The private sector has restraint of trade, gardening leave and the principle of continuous disclosure to prevent trading on inside information. But our democracy has nothing.

Politics moves so quickly these days that 18 months should see any former minister well and truly cleansed from holding inside information. And good luck to a former minister turned lobbyist seeking advantage for their clients after a change of government.

Whether or not we choose to introduce controls, there are other things that can be done to reduce the need for lobbyists:

Chief executives should build their own direct political relationships. Ministers generally like engaging with business leaders and it’s not uncommon for them to give you their number and invite you to contact them in the future. Note, do this sparingly!

Understand how Parliament works. It might be mystifying to those outside Wellington but it’s far from rocket science. Business leaders should consider the excellent Business and Parliament Trust two-day course (https://nzbpt.nz/), which provides an overview of the political process, including operation of select committees and the legislative process. Much of the value of the lobbyist dissolves if you can get your head around the basics.

Media should stop using lobbyists as political commentators. This has become common, for no good reason, and serves only to raise the profile of the lobbyist. That’s why they do it.

Within the lobbying industry, the most valuable commodity is the internal parliamentary phone book. This has the positions and desk phone numbers of staff in every ministerial office. These phone books are a tradable currency within the GR industry. In the interests of transparency, could these be published online, minus people’s names?

At a time when confidence and engagement in our democratic institutions is low and declining, a stand-down period before ministers and their staff begin lobbying would be an effective and non-controversial way to protect the integrity of our democracy.