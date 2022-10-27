Despite what you may think, the health system has coped OK with Covid

Medical staff in Italy tend to a seriously ill Covid patient in early 2020. New Zealand’s response to the pandemic meant the country avoided many of the worst effects seen in countries such as Italy, India and the UK, a new report says.

Dr Janice Wilson is the chief executive and Dr Dale Bramley the chairperson of the Health Quality and Safety Commission.

OPINION: The Health Quality & Safety Commission has released a new report on the impacts of the pandemic on our healthcare system and on the healthcare New Zealanders receive. And it’s somewhat surprising.

The tidal wave that drowned the Italian healthcare system at the beginning of the pandemic, the relentless return of the virus that drove UK NHS staff to leave in droves in 2021, the explosion of mortality in India –these battles are very different to the Aotearoa experience.

New Zealanders have gone through great economic and personal hardship in our bid to save lives and prevent our health system from becoming overwhelmed.

But because of these sacrifices, our health system has hung on and not been overwhelmed as we saw in Italy and elsewhere.

Multiple data points in this new report and the experiences of doctors and nurses support the view that, for Aotearoa’s health system, the pandemic was not a tsunami, but instead something more like a steadily rising tide, to which Omicron added a storm surge.

One data point leaps out. The commission’s large and comprehensive patient experience survey shows that since the Omicron outbreak, there has been little to no appreciable change in almost all of the measures of patient experience we collect.

New Zealanders continue to report being treated with respect and dignity at the same level as they did before the pandemic. Our healthcare workers have kept going.

Doing more for less can backfire

What this new report shows is that while Omicron did not overwhelm us, it exposed and exacerbated the inequities and existing pressures in our system.

The pandemic has increased the mismatch between the demand for health services and the ability to meet that demand.

The pandemic has worsened inequities in health status, health care quality and outcomes experienced by Māori, Pacific and disabled peoples.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Pacific community was especially hard-hit by Covid and the Health Quality & Safety Commission says the pandemic has worsened inequities in health care for Pacific people.

There are significant impacts and pressures discussed in the report, but had our response not been so effective at keeping Covid-19 out of the country for so long, it would have been much worse.

We are one of the very few countries in the world that has not seen significant excess mortality since the start of the pandemic.

The lives we saved in 2020 and 2021 have not as yet been outweighed by the lives lost in 2022. It’s a tremendous achievement.

But we have created a problem for ourselves in doing something very well.

In response to straitened finances stemming from the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, our system naturally prioritised efficiency, leaving little slack to cope with the shock of Omicron.

Of course, having slack in a system (unused beds, unoccupied doctors) can be seen as waste. But such an emphasis on efficiency, for too long, and done too simplistically, can create inefficiency, both by reducing the capacity to adapt to shocks like pandemics, and by profound negative impacts on workforce.

These impacts risk vicious cycles of exhaustion, stress and burnout, leading to staff absences and turnover, further stressing staff who remain.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Auckland residents wait for Covid-19 vaccinations at a mobile clinic run by Te Whanau O Waipareira Trust in September 16, 2021. Community and Māori groups were key to the country’s response to the pandemic.

Local freedom and flexibility is a massive resource

The vaccination campaign and the shock of Omicron to an overly lean system both showed us that the ability to flex and adjust and adapt was critical.

Local community groups, churches, Māori and Pacific providers, iwi, whānau and neighbourhood groups – all driven by love, manaakitanga, and shared values – adapted fast and rose to the moment of unprecedented challenge, motivated only by the desire to keep our people alive.

The pandemic has showed us an incredible power, one we need to protect and nurture, so we can draw on it to help address the other problems this report shows us.

The elusive right balance, and future shocks

The public purse is not unlimited.

We need to find that elusive thing – the balance of efficiency, effectiveness and adaptability.

The promise of our newly restructured health system lies in its capacity to manage this balance.

We can be more efficient when we don’t have 20 different versions of the same backroom functions. We can be more effective when we share intelligence across the system and learn from one another fast to prevent unwarranted variation across the country.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A health worker talks to people queueing at a drive-through vaccination clinic in Christchurch during the height of the pandemic.

Te Aka Whai Ora/the Māori Health Authority and the developing localities help with flexibility and adaptability to local contexts, and being able to understand, target and deal with the local problems that affect local people.

Successfully holding efficiency and adaptability in tension is the critical challenge for effective health systems everywhere.

How do we proof this system against future shocks?

Firstly, we must avoid the prioritisation of efficiency over adaptability. This is challenging in difficult economic times.

What we can do is this:

Support our workforce and their training.

Focus on structural changes that increase adaptability, and ensure the nationally centralised system has the right balance with local freedom.

Key to this is empowering the local community organisations and groups that have delivered so brilliantly for their local communities. They achieved this precisely because they were local and knew their own people and knew their unique challenges and strengths. They must be supported to make their own decisions.

Avoid simple measurement and performance management of small parts of a complex system. Overly simplistic key performance indicators (KPIs) in health encourage our hardworking health carers to lose faith in a system that measures their work poorly. It must – and can – be trusted, innovative and relevant to the people who use it to see how well they are doing.

This new report shows us some of the pressures our precious healthcare workers have been navigating.

It is confronting, but we must keep in mind that this is a global emergency and remember how well we have done compared to many countries.

Our services have been battered and bruised, but not broken.

The data in this report shows a system holding on under unprecedented strain, in service of New Zealanders.

Of course it raises red flags where they need to be raised, but it also signals amazing performance in many places.

The war is not over. There are many battles left to fight.

But we have discovered powers in ourselves we were not sufficiently aware of, and we can nurture those strengths, and do things better than before.