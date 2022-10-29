Fantasy island: Only in a land of chaos could Boris ever have been the answer

James Nokise is a New Zealand comedian, writer and podcaster of Samoan/Welsh heritage.

OPINION: If Boris Johnson was sitting back down at the Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic, pouring a glass of Tignanello – the Tuscan vintage that is also a favourite of Meghan Markle – and relaxing again into his third vacation since resigning as prime minister of the UK, he might be thinking to himself “Well, that was a bit of a week.”

He might be pondering on his earlier travel to the UK, where the millionaire Old Etonian found himself forced to sit in economy and was subsequently booed by countrymen who recognised him. A more cautious political mind might have taken this for a sign, or at least a metaphor for his tenure, but Boris Johnson has always treated caution as a precursor to excitement.

Harkened by the possibility of becoming prime minister again, with a goldfish-like ability not to focus on why he had to leave that position in the first place, Johnson set himself to the task of rallying party support. With media polls holding him as the most likely person Britons would want in charge, it seemed a philosophy of “if the car is on fire, let the pyromaniac drive because the flames won’t scare them” was the logic of the hour.

Gareth Fuller/AP Former prime minister Boris Johnson returns to Gatwick Airport from the Dominican Republic last week, so he could mount a challenge to be prime minister again.

But this is Boris Johnson and, as with Brexit and so many of the shenanigans that have followed, what is perceived and what is reality are not in the same room, or the same house, or even the same city. The train lines don’t even connect them.

So it was that the Clown Prince of British politics arrived in London to discover that he was only as popular as when he left. He flirted with his supporters for several days, looked like he was about to commit, and then promptly abandoned them, presumably to return to his wife. It was possibly the most honest-to-his-character action he had undertaken in years.

Frank Augstein/AP Rishi Sunak might be the new prime minister, but the names in his Cabinet are many of the same ones who were in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.

He is actually still in parliament, and remains the member for the incredibly English sounding Uxbridge and South Ruislip​. He is also still under investigation over whether he intentionally misled parliament about his infamous lockdown parties. If found in contempt, he could be suspended or face a recall election to remove him from office. That would hardly be ideal for the government, but it would fit with the chaos of the current times.

And make no mistake, though he has Prime Mexited, his cabinet all but remains. His chancellor and fellow lockdown party attendee, Rishi Sunak, has become the fifth prime minister of this Conservative government, and the first person of colour to become the UK’s political leader.

Sunak declared in his opening presser “Leadership is not selling fairytales”; a bold statement for the leader of a party whose Brexit narratives have been the key to their continued hold on power.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Hello, are you this week’s prime minister? King Charles will have to keep a list of MPs under the throne so he can remember their names when they show up to announce they’re in charge, writes James Nokise.

He is considered a safer pair of economic hands than the outgoing Liz “Lightning round” Truss, primarily because Sunak and his wife have a combined personal wealth in excess of King Charles III. Britain’s – and New Zealand’s – monarch will have to keep a chart of MPs under the throne so he can remember the names of people showing up to announce they’re the new prime minister.

Dominic Raab​, Johnson’s deputy PM, is also Sunak’s deputy PM. Michael Gove, who was Johnson’s secretary of levelling up, and swore he would not return to front-bench politics after resigning, is now Sunak’s secretary of levelling up. Grant Shapps​ (Johnson’s secretary of transport) and James Cleverly (Johnson’s secretary of education) are also back in Cabinet.

Perhaps the most controversial return is that of Suella Braverman​, Johnson’s attorney-general and Truss’ home secretary. She resigned as the latter but has been reappointed to the position just six days later, despite breaching ministerial rules. Her support for Sunak was seen as scuppering Johnson’s attempted return to power.

Ross Giblin/Stuff James Nokise: Boris Johnson “flirted with his supporters for several days, looked like he was about to commit, and then promptly abandoned them, presumably to return to his wife”.

However, the backlash over her reappointment has been both swift and across the political spectrum. With public pressure possibly making her position untenable, Sunak may be forced into his own embarrassing U-turn. If Braverman was unceremoniously dumped again so quickly, and again withdrew her support, then Sunak’s position could be compromised.

With two months left till the end of the year, it is almost inconceivable that there would be another leadership battle. And yet …

