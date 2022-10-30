The good things we gained from colonialism

NZ History Teachers’ Association chair Graeme Ball talks to the Maori Affairs select committee about the need for teaching the country’s colonial history in schools. (First published June 20, 2018).

OPINION: Aotearoa is in a post-colonial mood.

We are engaged in a decades-long conscious-uncoupling from our imperial past and towards some uncertain future firmly anchored in an imagined pre-colonial world, where the inhabitants of these shaky isles lived in harmony with nature and one another.

The petition signed by 70,000 citizens to expunge not only New Zealand but every colonial place name from the map and elevate te reo as the “first and official language” of the land is part of a wider movement.

There is some revisionism going, on but historical narratives are often built on self-deception. Those currently living around the Nile have as valid a claim on the pyramids as the Slavic inhabitants of North Macedonia have on the exploits of Alexander the Great.

Details and facts can be left to historians and pedants while we rush forwards to a glorious past.

Alas, not everyone is sanguine and a nerve was tweaked last week over the defunding of a Shakespearean schools festival on the basis that Shakespeare’s works were “…locked within a canon of imperialism…”.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A statue of Sir George Grey in Auckland's Albert park is cleaned of paint thrown across it by vandals apparently making a point about New Zealand’s colonial past, in 2020.

It would be a fair assumption that the reason this festival needs funding is that not enough paying punters can be found to watch a troupe of teenagers prancing about in tights and thrusting cod-pieces. And for good reason.

I find professional performances of Shakespeare painful to the point of agony. Neither my bladder nor my temperament has the capacity to endure an amateur performance and, evidently, I am not alone.

The thespians were really irritated, one suspects, that outfits like the Atamira Dance Company clocked in half a million for, one can only imagine, dance ensembles whose poignant energy would rival that of a skateboarding rink in high summer, although with a smaller audience.

Those complaining about this decision are ridiculous given they had no intention of logging off Netflix to attend these plays. If you are not going to watch any of it, why do you care what is produced?

Ross Giblin/Stuff Students perform in the 2021 Sheilah Winn schools Shakespeare festival, which was at the centre of controversy recenlty after it missed out on Creative NZ funding.

However, as entertaining as mocking Creative New Zealand is, that is not why I sat down this evening. I want to write about our colonial legacy and why, perhaps, we should be slow to discard it.

The British Empire is an easy target, especially if you gain your understanding of history from the New Zealand school system or social media memes. Both equally reliable.

But let’s take a longer look at the Empire’s legacy before we tear it from our cultural soil.

The British Empire was remarkable. Only the Romans have cast a more potent historical shadow.

English is the lingua-franca both because of its ability to absorb foreign words, like lingua-franca, and the extent of the Empire’s reach resulted in English being the second language of half the world.

The Empire carried more than the language of the Bard and smallpox to the far corners of humanity. They brought ideas.

Some were rooted in a belief in the racial and cultural superiority of the Anglo-Saxon race, but there were other enlightenment ideals that represent the best of humanity.

The separation of church and state, the importance of an independent judiciary, the freedom of ideas, the sovereignty of the individual and the value of democracy. Some, it pains me to say, originated in Paris rather than London or Glasgow. ‘None, it should be noted, derived in Wales, whose sole contributions to the Empire were coal, black-lung and Richard Burton.

Richard Pohle/Getty Images The Empire may be long gone, but Britain’s legacy to the world is deeply etched.

The success of anti-slavery politician William Wilberforce is often hailed as a legacy the Empire can be proud of, and rightly so, but this is to miss the significance of his achievement in securing the abolition of slavery in the Empire in 1833.

Wilberforce prevailed because he was drawing on enlightenment ideas of humanity.

“A trade founded in iniquity, and carried on as this was, must be abolished, let the policy be what it might, let the consequences be what they would…”

Such an impassioned appeal would not have turned the hearts of the Roman Senate nor the authoritarian princes who then ruled much of the continent.

It can only have prevailed in an environment where those listening to Wilberforce would have recognised the statement, “…the poorest he that is in England hath a life to live…” as being one of the iconic speeches to emerge from the Civil War.

The abolition of slavery was not due to one man’s advocacy, but to an evolution of ideas that also gave us democracy and the legal principles of habeas corpus and ultra vires.

For all the Empire’s failings, it installed in those lands where her writ ran concepts and systems of government that have remained long after the last red-coat slinked off-shore.

Such is the power of these ideals that where they were violated, such as in South Africa, Pakistan and Fiji, the state has never been able to completely eradicate them.

They lurk, like gorse, in the hearts and minds of the populace and, when given an opportunity, reassert themselves.

And to understand how potent and wonderful this legacy is we need look no further to this month’s British prime minister.

There is no more powerful image that underlines all that is magnificent about the heritage of Empire than Rishi Sunak genuflecting before the successor of William the Conqueror.

Aaron Chown/AP King Charles III meets the new British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, at Buckingham Palace – an image which speaks powerfully of the heritage of Empire.

What is remarkable about that picture is that it is so unremarkable. Sunak will succeed or fail based on his merits and achievements, his decisions and the vicissitudes of fortune. His race and religion are cause for comment but neither an obstacle nor an advantage.

We can change the names of our cities, abandon the monarchy and eschew as many Shakespearian nightmares as decency will allow.

We can discard the worst elements of our imperial legacy, repair the damage caused by Treaty breaches and betrayals, and apologise for the mistakes made in a previous era.

But let us preserve the idea that the value of a person is a function of their ability, achievements and character, and nothing else.