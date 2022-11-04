The realities of being a mayor, and why the public don't vote

Nick Leggett was mayor of Porirua from 2010 to 2016.

After abysmal turnout at the recent elections, local government is rightly under the spotlight – and the panel reviewing the future of local government wasted no time to wade in with some draft reform ideas.

While they accurately report the symptoms, I was left with the impression they are misdiagnosing the underlying cause of the malaise afflicting local democracy.

We saw at the recent election something akin to a mass boycott by six in 10 eligible voters.

Much of the panel's report focuses on making the case as to why local government is important - as if voters need to be reminded that decisions that affect their local parks, libraries or infrastructure are worthy of their attention.They do not need reminding.

The problem isn't that residents don't care about local decision-making, it's that they have come to conclude their vote won't make a difference.

The panel addressed two other matters at length that, while worthy of discussion on their own, do not get to the heart of this democratic deficit: Māori representation, and the quality of the relationship with central government.

Neither, I would suggest, were front of mind with the millions of Kiwis who deposited their ballots in the bin.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland’s new mayor, Wayne Brown, is discovering the challenges of becoming a mayor who actually wants to do anything, says Nick Leggett.

Likewise, reducing the voting age may well be a great idea, but it is the triumph of hope over experience to expect 16 and 17-year-olds to reverse declining turnout trends.

Voter participation has been in steady decline in every election over 33 years since major reforms stripped elected members of any executive function, casting them as quasi directors in a corporate model.

In practice, this means unelected bureaucrats have mostly unfettered command of operational and budgetary matters, a prerogative they guard jealously.

I’ve been a mayor, and it's a huge privilege – but you quickly come to understand there's a yawning gap between the community's perception of the power that comes with the job and the more humble reality.

As reaction to Wayne Brown is showing us in Auckland, heaven help you if you are a mayor who actually wants to do anything.

Most mayors and councils are held captive by their management on issues of major and minor community concern.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF A frustrated Timaru resident resorts to a blunt message to try to get action on local road damage – something that elected councillors are powerless to fix, Nick Leggett says.

The public has long since sussed this out intuitively, and have quietly disengaged from the process. What's the point of having a local councillor if they can't get a pothole fixed because of a strictly enforced demarcation between what counts as operational and what constitutes governance?

In my latter stages as mayor, I recall a simple request I made to the relevant group of the council organisation, asking for the contact number of a small commercial ratepayer who wanted an answer to a question.

Days went by, and I was finally called into the CEO’s office and told that staff had not provided me with it because they believed my request breached the Privacy Act!

If a mayor cannot source a contact number for a ratepayer, what hope do they have of getting much else done?

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A member of the minority votes in the recent council elections.

While I was able to overcome such internal barriers, there are many elected members, possibly most, who go along with that kind of treatment by bureaucrats.

If the challenge is to restore a belief that the will of the people, expressed through their elected representatives, sits at the heart of council decision-making, none of what has been suggested recently is remotely up to it.

Enhancing iwi and central government relations, lowering the voting age, adding an election day are policy solutions to problems other than the one before us.

We need a debate about democratic participation, how we engage people, why we value democracy and why it’s so important that New Zealand must proudly stand up for its democratic values, locally, in all our public institutions – and across the wider world.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Democracy is under strain, with communities hyperpolarised by social media.

If, like me, you think that your whānau, your neighbourhood and wider community is where you start to participate, that is where we must begin.

We need to not only teach civics to our kids at an early age, but we must have councils that push local decisions out to communities.

Give people, not only a voice, but resources to act and make a difference locally.

Social media has hyperpolarised us, we are talking past each other online, and ignoring each other when we come into contact in the real world.

Supplied/Stuff Nick Leggett was Mayor of Porirua for two terms from 2010.

We need to put more emphasis on considering together how a new public space should look, or planting a stream out, or participating in binding citizen assemblies.

All these would assist people to believe their views and actions as democratic actors in their local environment are important.

Democracy is always going to be messy, but it feels under strain now more than ever.

We must be bold in confronting institutions like local government so we can breathe public voice into their values and operations. This will strengthen our values and positively influence the mood in our wider society.