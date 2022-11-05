Janet Wilson: Hate speech laws will only increase intolerance

With hate speech laws under the microscope, this episode of RNZ's The Detail takes a look at what they encompass and if they will actually make Aotearoa safer and more tolerant. (video first published in May, 2021)

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: It was American linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky who, when asked about free speech, said, “Goebbels was in favour of free speech for views he liked. So was Stalin. If you’re in favour of free speech, then you’re in favour of freedom of speech for precisely the views you despise. Otherwise, you’re not in favour of free speech.”

Which neatly summarises the predicament Kiritapu Allan finds herself in.

Because as the third justice minister tasked with ushering in the country’s hate speech laws before the next election, she would be advised to avoid the kind of confusion her predecessor, Kris Faafoi, created in trying to distinguish between what was freedom of speech and what was hate speech.

In June 2021, when asked if Millennials could be prosecuted for expressing hatred towards Baby-Boomers over escalating house prices, he replied, “If your intent is to incite hatred against them, then, potentially.”

Which goes some way to explaining why the legislation’s passage through Parliament has been troubled, stalled by the almost 20,000 public submissions it received, of which 80% were opposed to it.

This week Jacinda Ardern seemed unfazed by that level of strong community opposition, saying she was attempting to gain cross-party support on potential legislation.

That suggests that any changes at all will be minimal, with religion and the gender-diverse the only changes to hate speech categories.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern seems unfazed by the strong community opposition to hate speech legislation, says Janet Wilson.

Ardern’s chances of getting that support could be compared to a snowflake’s in hell because Opposition parties remain averse to hate speech laws.

ACT has been the most unequivocal, declaring that it would repeal any hate speech laws if it was part of the next government.

National has been wishy-washy on the issue, with justice spokesman Paul Goldsmith declaring that the present laws prohibiting it were appropriate and that the party ‘’fundamentally’’ didn’t support it, while leader Christopher Luxon had a bet both ways, strongly supporting legislation while declaring he’d look at the new laws once drawn up.

There is plenty of evidence to suggest that hate speech laws, while having the best of intentions, fall victim to advancing those intentions.

John Cowpland/Stuff There’s no correlation between the introduction of hate speech laws and a reduction in intolerance, says Janet Wilson.

What’s more, rather than helping marginalised groups and individuals, such legislation simply serves to further disempower them.

That’s according to Nadine Strossen, a former president of the American Civil Liberties Union from 1991 to 2008, and an acknowledged freedom of speech expert. “Hate speech laws are inherently likely to be enforced in ways that further entrench dominant political and societal groups,” she says.

Not because of abuses of the law but “given their irreducible vagueness”.

For those who engage in it, Strossen argues that hate speech laws lead to three impacts, which increase intolerance rather than reducing it.

Some hate speech will be driven underground, lessening the chance of discovering it and dissuading those who fall under its spell. Some will use less explosive rhetoric to avoid punishment, thereby making it more appealing to a wider audience. And some will ramp up their language as they seek to use the legislation to highlight their cause by defining themselves as free speech martyrs.

Stuff Counterspin founders Kelvyn Alp, centre, and Hannah Spierer enter the Christchurch District Court in late August to face a charge of distributing an "objectionable publication".

A recent example of this is Counterspin founder and host Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer, who were arrested 10 weeks ago and charged with distributing an objectionable publication. Rather than appoint a judge to their trial, they opted for a jury, giving the hatemongers a bigger megaphone and more attention.

The prime minister has every right to claim that the 2020 election result has given her the mandate to bring in hate speech laws. After all, Labour did campaign on introducing tougher laws then, and its unassailable win gave it the authorisation to implement it.

But it’s a case of be afraid of what you wish for, because there’s no correlation between the introduction of hate speech laws and a reduction in intolerance. After all, there were hate speech laws in Germany during the Weimar Republic, yet Hitler and the Nazi Party were able to rise to power.

Instead of censorship, Strossen advocates for what she describes as “counterspeech”; the countering of ideas and attitudes echoed in hate speech. It’s a view which the European Commission Against Racism and Intolerance, which monitors Europe’s many hate speech laws, supports and says is much more likely to be effective in countering intolerance.

Which is where a widow called Hamimah Ahmat and this week’s anti-terror conference, He Whenua Taurikura, established in the wake of the March 15 terror attacks in 2019, come in.

Ahmat’s husband Zekeriya Tuyan and 50 others were brutally murdered in those attacks. At this week’s conference, she and a group of other widows pitched an idea to the prime minister – a Unity Week, which would fall on the anniversary of the attacks, not for people “who already hate Muslims and immigrants, I don’t know what to do with them,” but “for people willing to have a conversation ... there are people who want to speak to Muslims, but are scared to do so”.

Unity Week would create the social cohesion – the counterspeech – with Government support, that is so sorely needed. To break through the hate and the fear by utilising the power of love and tolerance.