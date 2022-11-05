Whose rights matter most? The story of a young protester kicked in the head

Tensions have been rising at the Kennedy Point Marina site on Waiheke Island, as activists and crew tussle and occupiers take over the floating pontoon. (First published July 8, 2021)

Jenny Nicholls is a Waiheke-based writer and columnist.

OPINION: His teacher gave the class shoeboxes, and asked them to make a diorama. The children made landscapes with sand (this being Waiheke) and plastic toys, including dinosaurs, to create a lively array of 3D scenarios.

All except my friend’s child, whom I will call X. He made a tube, and bisected it with flat sheets of cardboard covered with notes about the speed of light. He drew Einstein on the front with his hair standing on end, and “E = mc²” in a thought bubble. This diorama had no sand or dinosaurs, but it did have an event horizon and time as a dimension. It was, said X, a black hole.

He was 8, with curly black hair, a gentle demeanour and an ever-ready smile, somewhere between shy and sceptical. This was the year I met him.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Kennedy Point Marina construction site in Pūtiki Bay, on Waiheke Island’s south coast, earlier this year.

After surprising his parents with the cardboard black hole, he taught himself Japanese with singular, rapt pleasure. He became fascinated by origami, and a three-headed dragon, and elaborate paper flowers, fighter planes, unicorns and rabbits filled the house.

I have met plenty of intelligent people, but not many prodigies. Perhaps only one.

Flip forward several years to October 2022. His mother is sitting in an Auckland courtroom, hearing words she never, in her wildest dreams, thought she would hear. The prosecutor tells the judge that she was “the mother of the victim” – a deeply unsettling phrase to hear in a court, she tells me.

X had been kicked in the head and placed in a headlock while protesting against the planned marina at Pūtiki Bay, on Waiheke’s south coast, and was released only after another person intervened. The court heard that his attacker, a security guard at the marina construction site, had four previous convictions for assault.

Our lives and the news rarely intersect. When a person we love becomes the subject of an RNZ headline like “Waiheke Island marina: Video appears to show protester kicked in face”, it is a surreal moment.

Although accounts differ about what happened on the pontoon at Pūtiki Bay in July 2021, there is a video, and the sequence of events seems clear enough. Judge June Jelas thought so, anyway. “It is difficult to accept the ‘feigned snap kick’ explanation after viewing the video of the assault,” she wrote.

When his mother was shown the video for the first time, she couldn’t immediately grasp that the figure being kicked in the head was her brilliant son, although he had just told her about the attack.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The marina site has never been popular with Waiheke locals, who fear it will adversely affect the bay’s population of kororā and matuku moana (little blue penguins and reef herons).

The next day an RNZ journalist published an interview with a witness. “When you boot someone in the head that’s not reasonable force,” the interviewee said. “When you use a hook and a paddle on people, that’s not reasonable force.”

The building of the marina has not been greeted with enthusiasm by locals. A 2019 petition gathered 11,000 signatures, despite the fact that, in 2018, only 9063 people lived on the island. A well-known opponent of the marina was comfortably elected to the Waiheke Local Board​ last month. A well-known supporter got one of the lowest numbers of votes, although admittedly this was for a long list of reasons, not all to do with the marina.

Many residents find it incomprehensible that, although the New Zealand-owned Kennedy Point Boatharbour​ Ltd has embarked on a $90 million project, the company will pay no “occupation fees” for its plum spot in the bay. This is because Auckland Council, unlike others, has no rules in place allowing it to collect fees from sites like this.

Jenny Nicholls/Supplied A protest at Pūtiki Bay on July 15, 2021

The marina’s capacious pontoons will occupy one of the few deep-water bays on Waiheke, home to a regionally significant kororā (little blue penguin) population, and the endangered matuku moana – the grey reef heron. There will be toilets, showers, laundry facilities, a café and a chandlery. And car parks. Paradise is being paved, and yes, there will be a parking lot.

Among the developer’s most formidable opponents are Protect Pūtiki, a group many islanders belong to, including X’s mother, who lives nearby. The group see their role as kaitiaki, or guardians of the area, and call themselves “protectors” rather than “protesters”.

They point out that mana whenua have not been properly consulted, and kororā are suffering as a result of the construction. In November 2021, injunction orders were granted barring 32 protectors from Pūtiki Bay, including X and a 16-year-old who was served with court papers during his school music class. The developers have filed a legal claim against the protesters, many of them young and penniless, seeking damages and compensation.

Supplied Jenny Nicholls: Opponents of the marina see their role as kaitiaki, or guardians of the area, and call themselves “protectors” rather than “protesters”.

It raises questions in my mind as to whether developers and protectors been held to different standards by police.

After the security guard was convicted of assaulting X, legal commentator Max Harris wrote: “The stand-off on Waiheke is one of many examples around the country of companies building privatised infrastructure facing pushback when attempting to ride roughshod over Indigenous rights and environmental objections.”

And what does X think? “When the barge came into my childhood bay and began driving concrete piles into the seabed,” he told me, “it felt like they were being driven into my own back.”

This column has been amended to limit identification of the attack victim. (Amended 4.45pm, November 5, 2022).