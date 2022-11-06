Damien Grant: Like it or not, we've got a new democracy

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says He Puapua is “not the plan” for co-governance. (Video first published July 2021)

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: The Minister of Māori Development, Willie Jackson, recently declared that “Democracy has changed... This is not a majority democracy.”

He is right. Aotearoa has changed its understanding of democratic norms, and we are establishing different political and economic rights based on a person’s whakapapa.

Some of the more excitable elements on the fringes of our fractured community have latched onto the He Puapua report as evidence of an accelerated time-frame for this constitutional restructuring, but these changes have been underway for a generation and, as Jackson noted, have arrived.

He Puapua is remarkable in its scope and ambition. It has Orwellian statements such as, by 2040, “All New Zealanders will embrace and respect Māori culture as an integral part of national identity…”, and has some grandiose plans that defy political reality.

It lapses into Cultural Revolutionary rhetoric and over-reaches, but it reflects the thinking of a large swathe of the Wellington cultural elite.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Under Judith Collins’ leadership, National attempted to focus public attention on the He Puapua report.

The report isn’t a road-map to anywhere, but highly paid and respected public servants put this document together. It is a publication that would not have been written two decades ago and that is its significance.

He Puapua draws on the Key government’s decision to sign the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

In the press release in 2010, Key “acknowledges that Māori hold a special status as tangata whenua, the indigenous people of New Zealand and have an interest in all policy and legislative matters”.

Since then, the development of parallel political and economic structures has continued and accelerated under the Ardern administration. However they would have continued, but at a slower pace, if Bill English had been in power for the last five years.

Those hoping Luxon will return us to the New Zealand of the 1950s have not been following his career, which has consistently tacked with the prevailing wind rather than sailing against it.

KEVIN STENT Three Waters may be a particular focus of protests at present, but whatever comes of it will have no lasting impact on the fundamental shift taking place in our democracy, argues Damien Grant.

The focus at the moment is the Three Waters co-governance model and this is interesting for a number of reasons.

First, once established the nature of these new entities means that they are free from democratic control.

With disparate local councils appointing half of the boards, and iwi the balance, there will not be any political leader with the ability to direct or fire those managing these assets.

Ratepayers and other users of the water infrastructure will have no mechanism to influence how these organisations are being run unless they seek the support of the various iwi.

Second, the Three Waters legislation mandates that the four regional water bodies must engage “…early and meaningfully with Māori…” and give effect to Te Mana o te Wai.

This concept is not defined in the legislation but by a policy document issued by the Ministry of the Environment and subject to administrative, not legislative, change.

As currently defined, Te Mana o te Wai explicitly places the health of the water bodies ahead of the essential needs of the people, as well as mandating working with tangata whenua.

Even without effective governance control, by legislating for this engagement considerable authority is being vested in those beyond democratic accountability

The effect is a shifting of political power away from the process of voting for political office holders to manage the state’s assets, and towards a new political caste. The changes are not restricted to the water assets.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson says that “democracy has changed” in New Zealand.

RNZ and TVNZ will be merged into a new entity under the Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill and, by law, this new entity must be governed by a board that has skills and experience in te ao Māori and tikanga Māori, and engage with Māori about relevant strategies and policies.

The Resource Management Act is being dismantled and a new regime for managing the land is being developed.

Under the existing act there is a role for tangata whenua, but in the new legislation, the Natural and Built Environments Bill, this will be expanded.

The concept of Te Oranga o te Taiao, not yet defined, will be instrumental to how land in New Zealand will be developed.

Even in the recently passed Fair Pay Agreements legislation, those engaging in collective bargaining must use their best endeavours to seek feedback from Māori employers and employees and to consider whether they need a specific person to represent them.

The extent and breadth of these developments is remarkable and so is the speed that they are being implemented.

What is also fascinating is the acceptance of this new political dynamic and the generational divide when confronted with this change.

The Māori Health Authority is now in place and is tasked with providing race-based health services, a programme introduced by a progressive government with remarkably little public disquiet outside a small cohort of professional contrarians.

Most have accepted, in this new order, a health and increasingly a welfare system that responds on race and not need is acceptable; or they do not care enough to speak out.

Adults are created by our childhoods and mine, like most of my generation, was raised on very different cultural gruel that those who are coming of age today.

Our children have been raised in classrooms that placed an emphasis on te reo Māori over TE Lawrence, and Kupe before Kipling.

Staff Photographer/Auckland Star The days of Pākehā thinking that Māori demands for Treaty recognition – such as at this 1989 Waitangi Day demonstration – are well and truly gone.

They live in a different world, and it is one us older citizens do not recognise and not one in which we feel comfortable.

There remains in conservative circles a belief that the tide can be turned back, that an omnibus piece of legislation or major reform agenda can roll back a regime that has been decades in the making.

This will not happen. Although some programmes, such as Three Waters, may falter, the direction of travel is set.

Andrew Breitbart, an iconoclastic conservative thinker and agitator, famously declared that politics is downstream from culture, and on this issue, the cultural landscape has shifted permanently.

For good or ill, Jackson is correct. We now have democracy, with New Zealand characteristics.