If Wayne Brown doesn’t like Three Waters, I’m warming to it

Andrew Gunn: ‘’If I were Graham Norton and Three Waters was in the red chair, even at that early stage I’d be pulling the lever.’’

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist

OPINION/SATIRE: Quickly now: Three Waters – good or bad? You have five seconds. Right, pens down. Are you sure of your answer? If so, give yourself a chocolate fish. Because personally, when it comes to Three Waters I’m more clueless than a 1995 Alicia Silverstone rom-com.

My ignorance is not down to a dearth of data, mind. Every day I’m assailed by truths, half-truths, likely fibs and dodgy reckons on the topic. But can I distinguish one from the other?

Can I bollards. I’m possibly better informed, but I’m definitely none the wiser.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Gunn: ‘’I was hardly expecting Christopher Luxon to slap on a long blonde wig and get out the pom-poms in support [of Three Waters]’’.

My first exposure to Three Waters was an animated TV ad campaign selling the premise that (stop me if I’m too technical) ‘’Water is Good. Yay Water!’’. Suffice to say, if I were Graham Norton and Three Waters was in the red chair, even at that early stage I’d be pulling the lever.

Then I discovered that Three Waters was a Government plan to improve the state of (again, excuse the technical talk) water pipes and related things. Regular readers will not fall off their chairs to learn I’m mostly a supporter of the current administration. Plus, things in water-world these days aren’t exactly 100% Pure, to coin a phrase, so a comprehensive government-led plan? Bravo!

Also, a comprehensive government-led plan that is, frankly, boring at an Olympic level would be one in the eye for the Cindy-haters convinced that the PM is all about sashaying across the world stage. Boil-water notices: In Havelock North they may speak of little else, but as a conversation-starter they’re unlikely to cut much ice in the salons of Manhattan or Paris.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: ‘’The only type of infrastructure that is Viagra to National’s body politic is infrastructure that you can drive a car on.’’

That the Opposition opposed Three Waters was un-eye-opening. The only type of infrastructure that is Viagra to National’s body politic is infrastructure that you can drive a car on. Given that, I was hardly expecting Christopher Luxon to slap on a long blonde wig and get out the pom-poms in support.

But wait. Then the last Christchurch City Council came out against Three Waters, because, because … look I’m sorry. This is where it all gets too much. Integration, capital expenditure, balance sheet separation … I’m not dumb. I read The Press. I get Wordle most days. But this is eyes-glazing-over territory. Perhaps it is for you, too. No doubt in due course more erudite columnists than I will be able to set us straight on the whys and wherefores.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown ‘’is like a cartoon figure you’d find on the Guess Who gameboard’’.

In the meantime, all I’m left with is raking over my existing prejudices and consulting my animal brain. Who do I like better, those for Three Waters or those against? Well, hand on heart, if push came to shove I would categorise the previous council (and even the current one, on a good day with a following wind) as ‘‘mostly sane’’. So, score one to ‘’against Three Waters’’?

But hold all tickets. Nek minnit the new mayors of Christchurch and Auckland have proclaimed a different plan altogether (actually the mayor of Waimakariri has, too, though he’s constantly edged out by tight word counts: don’t worry, I see you, Dan Gor-).

Now, Phil Mauger is low-hanging-fruit when it comes to mickey-taking, but for the moment I’m happy to give him the benefit of the doubt, a fair suck of the sav, or enough rope to hang himself (your choice).

Grant Matthew/Stuff Chris Finlayson ’’thinks that co-governance should be embraced, and he doesn’t strike me as the sort of person who goes round hugging willy-nilly’’.

But Wayne Brown? Wayne Brown is like a cartoon figure you’d find on the Guess Who gameboard. Is you character bald? Bearded? Shouty? Combative? Prone to suggesting journalists’ photos should be stuck to council urinals?

In short, for various reasons I’m disinclined to get behind anything that’s got behind by Wayne Brown. And those reasons don’t include the beard or the bald. Thusly, if Wayne Brown doesn’t like Three Waters, I’m warming to it.

And so to co-governance, one of Three Waters’ core, er, streams. Now I know little of co-governance. But I do know that arch non-kumbaya-singer and former National attorney-general Chris Finlayson thinks that co-governance should be embraced, and he doesn’t strike me as the sort of person who goes round hugging willy-nilly.

I also know that co-governance is bound to scare the horses, if by ‘’horses’’ you mean ‘’ACT man-boys who never got over their Politics 101 crushes on Ayn Rand, and who see new ways of getting Māori round the table as part of the death spiral of liberal Western democracy’’. For that very reason alone, I’m inclined to say ‘‘please rush me my shipment of Three Waters co-governance now’’, that I may see their crumpled faces when it comes to pass.

I don’t know. It really is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, in turn wrapped in three dozen wet wipes all set to cause a nasty blockage in a soon-to-be-world-famous downtown Wellington street. Maybe we should just elect people to make these decisions for us.

Now if you’ll excuse me, it’s time to take a break from this rigorous mental exercise. Only one man in history has turned water into wine; in my own small way, I intend to do the opposite.