Stuck in that morning rush-hour? School zoning isn't helping

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: I’d like to wish the best of luck to all those secondary school students sitting NCEA exams over the next few weeks.

Commuters will also notice less traffic. During every school holiday, people say to me, “commuting is so much easier. If only it was like this all the time’’. Well, it could be, but it never will be.

Wellington has a flat central city and surrounding steep hills. This creates traffic bottlenecks. The bottom of Kārori Rd, Mt Victoria Tunnel, Glenmore St, and the top and bottom of Brooklyn Rd are all places I have sat for many minutes during rush hour over the years.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The majority of students from the inner western suburbs travel into just three schools, all in the inner city, which is adding to traffic congestion at peak hours.

If you look in the cars of these frustrated commuters, it’s likely you will see quite a few secondary students. This is because when many of our older secondary schools were built, they mainly served the inner city.

It’s been estimated that up to half of all commuter traffic coming into the central city from Kārori is school traffic. The western side of the city has state co-ed secondary schools in Onslow and Newlands, and a private one in Kārori.

But the majority of students from the inner western suburbs travel into just three schools – two of which are high-decile and single-sex – in the inner city.

John Nicholson/Stuff Dave Armstrong: It’s been estimated that up to half of all commuter traffic coming into the central city from Kārori is school traffic.

The schools are all just a stone’s throw from one of our major inner-city congestion points, the Basin Reserve. From an urban planning perspective, how dumb is that? Getting transport planners and education officials to sit down together is obviously as difficult as getting local body politicians to maintain water infrastructure.

Have the schools themselves done anything about the situation? Why would they? They are the ones that set their enrolment zones, so will be interested in attracting students from well-off areas, even if that involves vast amounts of travel.

That is why, for example, a student in Constable St, in once working-class Newtown, is not in the Wellington College zone even though it’s less than three kilometres away. Yet a student in ‘’desirable’’ Kārori West – eight kilometres away – is ‘‘in zone’’.

You don’t have to be head of maths at Wellington College to know that Wellington’s school zones are not concentric. A large, co-ed, state secondary school in the western suburbs, say, around Kārori, could see hundreds, if not thousands, of car trips avoided each day.

Walking, cycling and public transport use in the area would increase. Congestion and emissions would reduce, and the students would still probably get great exam results.

But it will never happen, and here’s why. The Ministry of Education doesn’t think the number of secondary-school-age children will increase in Wellington over the next couple of decades. It worries that building a new school might leave other ones empty.

123RF Zoning Kārori, Northland and Kelburn out of the inner-city, single-sex schools would be political suicide for any government that did it, says Dave Armstrong.

Furthermore, the single-sex, high-decile schools in Wellington are wildly popular with parents. Why wouldn’t they be? It’s where all the rich kids go. Zoning Kārori, Northland and Kelburn out of the inner-city, single-sex schools would be political suicide for any government that did it.

I know more than one family who sold their Newtown houses solely because they wanted to move ‘‘in zone’’ when their kids reached secondary age. Zoning a street out of a prestigious school zone can see house prices drop by thousands of dollars.

That there is no scientific evidence that high-decile schools deliver better education than lower-decile ones, or that single-sex education is superior (or inferior) to co-education is immaterial.

People want to send their kids where they want to, even if it clogs up our roads and takes up seats on already crowded public transport.

Imagine if every primary school west of the Northland tunnel got told that they were being shut down and that their kids would either have to travel to Johnsonville (with no direct public transport) or the Basin Reserve to go to school. There would be a justified public outrage, and yet that’s exactly the situation for secondary students in the western suburbs.

And it’s not just schools that cause non-commuter congestion. If you’re unwell in the Hutt or Porirua, you can visit Hutt or Kenepuru hospitals, but in many cases the centralised services at Wellington Hospital mean you must travel there – adding to congestion.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dave Armstrong: It’s not just schools that cause non-commuter congestion.

When I once suggested to the powers-that-be at the Let’s Get Wellington Moving launch that extending health services at Kenepuru and Hutt hospitals and running more flights through Paraparaumu airport might be a cost-effective way to reduce traffic congestion, they laughed.

I still maintain spending $120 million on improving Hutt and Kenepuru hospital services would have been money better spent than the recent $120 million LGWM business plan.

But Wellington parents needn’t worry. No Stalinist government is going to stop your children travelling halfway across town to go to school. But when you hear someone say there’s nothing that we can do to reduce congestion except build expensive motorways and tunnels, they’re not quite right. It’s perhaps something to think about next time you’re stuck in Basin traffic after the morning school drop-off.