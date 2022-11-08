Starship Foundation looks gift horse in the mouth

Starship Foundation recently rejected a $570,000 donation from a horse breeder because it was linked to racing and gambling.

OPINION: Starship Foundation’s self-inflicted debacle over declining the $570,000 donation from horse breeder Mark Chittick is a prime candidate for public relations howler of the year.

But the dismal mishandling of this remarkably generous gesture, the proverbial gift horse in the mouth, raises much broader concerns for me.

How is it acceptable that the nation’s leading children’s hospital seems to be so dependent on its in-house fundraising arm?

And why are there so many staff employed by this registered charity, pocketing a handsome income.

Furthermore, Starship Foundation is seemingly in competition with other charitable trusts, soliciting donations for the delivery of the same sort of health services, like rival air ambulance services.

It’s like a perverse arms race has been allowed to proliferate, leveraging off the apparent need to bolster the provision of public health services.

Let’s just reflect on Starship Foundation, for starters.

On an annual basis, they aim to fundraise $20million.

In the last set of financial statements filed with Charities Services, for the year ending 2020, Starship Foundation paid out over $2.5 million on employee costs, with over 25 staff on its payroll.

Over $800,000 was shelled out on four senior managers and over a million dollars on fundraising events.

I do not dispute that the foundation funds some noble endeavours, like the SafeKids Aotearoa programme and over 20 clinical research projects.

Supplied Starship’s air ambulance is one of many similar services competing for the same pool of funding.

But as has been widely publicised during the fallout over declining Chittick’s donation, the foundation has a contract with Starship Hospital to provide $1.5m in annual funding for their national air ambulance service.

Splashed across the foundation’s website, “Keep Starship Flying. Help us fly to retrieve New Zealand’s most critically ill and injured children.”

So far this year, they have undertaken 123 retrieval flights.

But this is just one of an array of air ambulance operations that spruik themselves as “a national air ambulance service.”

Starship’s national air ambulance is operated by Skyline Aviation, who also power the “New Zealand Air Ambulance Service” from Auckland Airport, alongside the Hawke’s Bay Air Ambulance Service and the Taranaki Air Ambulance Service.

Then there is the North Island’s Westpac Air Ambulance, which falls under the fundraising orbit of the Philips Search & Rescue Trust.

Add to that, the Wellington-based Life Flight Trust, and its fleet of Air Ambulance planes, providing a “nationwide bed-to-bed service” including hundreds of premature babies and children requiring specialist health treatment at Starship.

CHRIS SKELTON New Zealand's air ambulance services range from helicopters and planes supported by community trusts, to luxury jets transporting patients around the Pacific, mostly paid for by private medical insurers.

The Life Flight Trust claims only 47% of their operational costs are covered by government funding.

In Christchurch, GCH Aviation not only operates a fleet of air rescue helicopters but nationwide air ambulances, under the banner of the NZ Flying Doctor Service. (NZFD)

Emblazoned on their website is this call to action: “Your contribution today will keep this vital service flying, saving the lives of New Zealanders in their time of extreme need. The scope of this service is national and the NZFD team operates 24/7 providing critical care patient transfer services between hospitals. We need to raise over $3m per annum to sustain this critical air ambulance service.”

The Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust and NZFD Trust are the fundraising arms for these operations.

Their latest financial returns to Charities Services, for the year ending June 2021, indicates payroll costs totalled $800,000, and they received $87,000 in Covid-19 wage subsidies across 2020 and 2021.

$3.4million in grants, paid out of gaming machine profits, was injected into trust coffers from their subsidiary company, Air Rescue Services Ltd.

Meanwhile, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand points out on its website that the majority of funding for air ambulance services is provided by the taxpayer, either through Te Whatu Ora or ACC.

Stuff How many “nationwide air ambulance” services does one small country need? asks Mike Yardley.

But with so many rival air ambulance entities competing for public, private and philanthropic funding, are we really getting the best bang for buck?

Millions of dollars of your kind donations are being chewed up remunerating in-house fundraising staff, contracting telemarketers and footing the bill for lavish fundraising events.

It’s profligate and unpalatable.

How many competing “nationwide air ambulance” services does one small country need?

This doesn’t pass the sniff test.

Surely, a proper but prudently taxpayer-funded national air ambulance network can cut out the ticket-clipping middle man.