How the Chatham Islands overcame 150 years of misrule

In 1990 those living on Chatham Islands/Rēkohu/Wharekauri faced crisis. Annexed to New Zealand by a London proclamation, the islands had experienced 150 years of New Zealand control – years of muddlement, some good intentions, financial waste, exploitation and theft and failure to deliver democratic rights and basic infrastructure. The after-effects of Rogernomics had produced a government decision to “walk away”. Such infrastructure as existed would be abandoned, with the islanders left to save themselves, or fail and leave. How could it have come to this? The following is an extract from Hugh Rennie’s book Chathams Resurgent: How the Islanders overcame 150 years of misrule, adapted from the book’s introduction.

On November 29, 1991, at Kaingaroa in the Chatham Islands (Rēkohu), a large crowd assembled for a re-enactment of the first European arrival at the island.

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jim Bolger, presented the trustees of a new community trust with a cheque for $4 million. He confirmed that, in addition to the money, to be $8m eventually, ownership and control of government infrastructure assets on the islands would be handed over to the trust. A new episode in the history of the islands was under way.

For the first time in their history, the people of the Chatham Islands owned their own infrastructure. This was now within a trust whose board they would choose, with powers for economic development entirely independent of the government, and operating solely in their own interests.

How was it that, 150 years after the islands were claimed and taken by Britain as part of its New Zealand colony, the creation of the trust was needed? Finding the answer involves an exploration of the constitutional history of the Chathams from its seizure by proclamation in 1842, through almost 150 years of unusual and even improbable events.

Supplied The cover of Hugh Rennie’s book Chathams Resurgent. It shows dignitaries led by Prime Minister Helen Clark arriving at the dedication of Te Kopinga Marae in January 2005. It was an important step in re-establishing Moriori identity on the Chathams.

Rēkohu’s history of human occupation goes back hundreds of years, with the first inhabitants being Moriori, then from around 1806 European as well. From 1835 it was colonised by Māori, who called the main island Wharekauri and overran Moriori.

In 1791 Lieutenant William Broughton of the Royal Navy, his ship blown off course, entered Kaingaroa harbour on the HMS Chatham and, in the quaintly irrelevant practice of the times, “claimed” the island for King George III of Britain. And then he left, after the first altercation in which an indigenous Moriori was to die.

In 1842 it was seized as a British colony, and brought within the boundaries of Aotearoa New Zealand by an arbitrary action in London. However, the actual presence of British authority was notional, on an uncertain legal base, and it was to be years before either local government or representation in New Zealand’s Parliament was available to the islands.

Supplied Hugh Rennie signing copies of his book, Chathams Resurgent, with Chatham Islands Enterprise Trust chair Alison Turner.

While British law was said to apply, it was years before this was even partially a reality. The main objectives of the colonial government were to protect customs revenues and gain land for Europeans.

Māori (and also Moriori) resolutely asserted their own independence, yielding only token authority to central government and rejecting some laws outright. In parallel, the islands were largely ignored by central government before 1900 although a succession of magistrates, and later also police, provided some form of British colonial presence.

From 1868, the imposition on native title to land of the Native Land Court and its related legislation occurred, leading to protest, opposition, and injustice. On several occasions, a gunboat was sent!

In 1900 Māori gained their own local government, the Chatham Islands Māori Council. There was still no other local council. The Māori council initiative flourished for a few years, only to fail from the same colonialism and lack of resources which the county council faced after the first council was elected in 1925.

After British seizure of the islands in 1842, there had been many decades in which the islands had no council, no representation in Parliament, and New Zealand governments had adopted a colonial dependency approach to the islands. However, the council struggled. By 1990 it was insolvent and its very existence was now in question.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A Chatham Islands community trust set up in 1991, which government officials expected to fail. Instead, the islands have become economically viable.

Despite efforts of every local MP from the late 1960s, deep frustration had set in. It was even contemplated by islanders that Pitt Island could not continue to be occupied because of transport failures. Government officials suggested in 1961 that islanders should be taken off both islands and resettled, and in the 1980s some officials did so again.

In 1990, control imposed on the islands from central government had nearly broken community spirit. By then, authoritarian actions had been accompanied by decades of incompetence, waste and mainly just neglect. The central government in the 1980s had nationalised fishing rights (quota) for the region and so broken the islands’ traditional mixed farming and fishing economy. This was only the latest in a series of asset strips and plunder by outsiders which began with the European sealers around 1807.

At this turning point, the government decided to abandon its operation of the islands infrastructure. These assets would go to the new trust, together with an inadequate capital sum. At the start, only half would be paid. Officials stated bluntly that they expected the trust to fail. How could islanders succeed where central government had failed and the local council was paralysed and broke?

The answer then adopted – to hand its infrastructure over to the community – was highly unusual. Many doubted that islanders could succeed where central government had failed. However, the islanders, through the trust, took control. In a community already built on voluntary community service, dozens of islanders stepped up in 1991.

Within a couple of years, the success of the trust was such that Parliament was told by minister Graeme Lee that “the islanders can be very proud”. The second $4m of the capital sum was handed over. What had been a colonial dependency was well on its way to local control.

Supplied The population of the Chatham Islands has stabilised and is now starting to grow. There are jobs for returning islanders.

Even better, within a few years, the attitude of the New Zealand government began to change. It finally recognised the right of the islanders to have functional local government of the same standard as the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The trust has gone on to demonstrate that the islands are an economically viable territory. In the last few years, government investment has recommenced. Funds for telecommunications, port, airport and other projects have been provided, exceeding $100 million – although they are really only “back rent” for over 150 years of neglect, and for past asset transfers to government from the islands’ resources.

On its establishment, the trust drew on initial support from some people in New Zealand – including some of the first trustees, plus experts in fishing and shipping, and professional support services in accounting and law. But those outsiders were there to serve, not manage or control. Unlike the central government control of the first 150 years of post-European government, power and decision-making were at last held by the community.

Supplied Air Chathams serves the islands from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and operates an international service between Auckland and Norfolk Island.

Today the trust is a multimillion-dollar business, still wholly in islands ownership and control. It operates core businesses in transport, ports, energy, and other services. It administers a strategic portfolio of fish quota with which it supports islands fishers. It makes cultural and social grants. It draws its trustees from the islands community. The boards of its businesses have directors who are islanders, working with other directors recruited for their special expertise.

The trust provides the infrastructure within which islands enterprise has been able to grow. There is now a growing visitor industry with many participant businesses. The islands are the home of New Zealand’s third-largest airline, and have their own shipping company operating in New Zealand and the near Pacific. Local development of food processing is under way.

The population has stabilised in numbers and is now starting to grow. There are jobs for returning islanders. It is the home of proud iwi (Māori) and imi (Moriori) organisations with their own success stories.

Supplied A 1976 cartoon by Malcolm Evans after the eventual granting of a liquor licence to the Owenga Club, which captured the islanders’ distrust of Wellington-based regulation.

Wholly independent of the Crown, and proven viable over the past 30 years, the trust shows how a community can use its own skills and expertise to advance the interests of its people, but only when that community holds the power to do so.

In 2022, many new seeds are sprouting – in food production, in fishing, in the visitor industry, in conservation, in renewable energy and more. New Zealanders, locked within their shores by the pandemic, flocked in unprecedented visitor numbers to Rēkohu and have come away with a new understanding of history, environment, and the values of small communities.

Could this success story be a lesson for other parts of Aotearoa New Zealand misunderstood and neglected by Wellington?

Hugh Rennie is a retired lawyer, director and trustee. His involvement in the islands spans more than 50 years, and included 11 years as first chair of the Chatham Islands Enterprise Trust (1990-2001). In New Zealand, he has held chair and board positions in the arts, media, commerce. charities, and professional bodies. In 2022 he was knighted for services to governance, the law, business and the community.

