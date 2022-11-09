Five reasons Kiwis should care about the US midterm elections

Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years. But they may not have such consolidated power for much longer.

Gabrielle Armstrong-Scott is a Graham T. Allison Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs. She has held positions in the New Zealand government and as a geopolitical risk consultant in Washington, DC.

OPINION: With Republicans predicted to dominate Tuesday’s (US time) midterm elections – and former US president Donald Trump reportedly gearing up to announce that he will run for president in 2024 – New Zealanders should be concerned. The outcome of tomorrow’s elections will shape the next decade of New Zealand’s foreign policy.

Like many Kiwis, I breathed a sigh of relief when Joe Biden won the US presidency two years ago. But very little has changed in America since the 2020 presidential election. From my home base and Democratic stronghold of Boston, Massachusetts it’s easy to pretend that the rest of America is like my happy liberal bubble.

But drive an hour north into New Hampshire, or across the country to Wyoming, Montana or Texas, and it’s a very different story. Billboards scream “TRUMP WON IN 2020” from the side of the highway and white nationalist flags fly off the back of large Chevrolets.

American politics has become synonymous with vitriol and violence. The forces that fuelled the attempted coup on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, are alive and well, and look set to dominate in the midterm elections.

What’s happening inside America is itself reason for concern. But it’s also a gargantuan security threat for nations across the globe, especially for small nations like New Zealand. America’s growing authoritarianism, domestic turbulence and retreat from international leadership will create a much more unstable environment for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Former President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in support of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for US Senate.

Since 2021, Biden has made alliance-building a hallmark of US foreign policy, declaring that America is “back at the table” and committed to its allies and partners, including New Zealand. But it won’t be enough. If the Republicans take Congress, and if Trump takes the presidency in 2024, we are in for a very challenging decade in geopolitics.

Here are five reasons why

First, the US will lose trust as security guarantor among small and island nations, straining New Zealand’s position in the Pacific. Trump’s negligence towards small nations will further entice these countries to rethink their allegiances and draw them into China’s orbit. (Many of these small nations will also recall being referred to as “shithole” countries by Trump.) As a result, small and island nations like the Solomon Islands will drive bifurcation of the geopolitical arena and fuel China’s rise: giving China a voting majority at the UN, potentially serving as strategic military or intelligence bases, and supporting China’s economic growth through Belt and Road Initiative projects. More onus will be on New Zealand and Australia to support the independence and economic development of these nations, rather than see these nations be drawn into great power competition or exploited for political gain.

Second, fear of another Republican-controlled administration that shuns alliances is driving New Zealand’s regional partners to heavily invest in military development (and for some, investment in their nuclear arsenals), including France, the UK, Australia, Japan and South Korea. While militarisation and self-fortification can sometimes enhance security, the US-aligned arms buildup in New Zealand’s backyard is creating a precarious security dilemma among the world’s most powerful players. Security dilemmas tend to leave everyone worse-off, signalling aggression and reinforcing insecurities in the global political environment.

AP Trump’s negligence towards small nations such as the Solomon Islands, whose Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, is pictured right, with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a welcome ceremony in Beijing in 2019, will further entice these countries to rethink their allegiances and draw them into China’s orbit, writes Gabrielle Armstrong-Scott.

Third, the likelihood of New Zealand becoming embroiled in conflict in the Taiwan Strait or South China Sea becomes much more likely under a hawkish Republican-controlled Congress or an unpredictable and disorganised leader like Trump. Military miscalculation, a left-field announcement that the US will support Taiwan in seeking independence, or China exploiting a power vacuum left by an America distracted with domestic crises are just a selection of many potential triggers. If push comes to shove, New Zealand and its partners in the Indo-Pacific could be pressured to contribute to a US military response.

Fourth, the Republican Party’s contempt for multilateral institutions like the United Nations will erase a critical war-preventing apparatus. Another Republican administration will gut funding, efficacy – and more importantly – confidence and legitimacy of these critical bodies, which have broadly protected us from major conflict for over 75 years. The resulting degradation of cooperation on nuclear disarmament and collective action on climate change could pose an existential threat to New Zealand and the world.

Fifth, the Republican Party lacks incentives to regulate big tech, which played a major role in radicalising the terrorist responsible for the March 15 shooting in Christchurch. With outsized Republican influence in Congress, profit-seeking US-domiciled technology corporations – often more powerful than nation-states – will maintain free rein to erode democracy, deepen polarisation, stoke violence and deepen inequalities globally. US big tech fuels coups and genocide, promotes violent extremist content that inspires terrorist attacks and propagates Covid-19 conspiracies. These issues will only worsen with greater Republican influence in American politics.

Supplied Gabrielle Armstrong-Scott: “America’s growing authoritarianism, domestic turbulence, and retreat from international leadership will create a much more unstable environment for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific.”

Trump is not the only problem. Anti-democratic views are endemic in the GOP. Other potential Republican contenders for president have shown similar anti-democratic tendencies – whether it be praising Putin, shunning allies or degrading critical international institutions.

The world’s greatest security threat today is the growing influence of the Republican Party’s authoritarianism in American domestic politics. New Zealanders should pay attention.