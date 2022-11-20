Seeking sexiness for a hens' night? Don't hire a stripper

“Strippers are disappointing. Sexy strangers are hard to come by. What we need is erotica training”, writes Angela Barnett.

OPINION: We were planning a hens’ night and Sophia had made it clear she didn’t want a stripper.

We understood. We’d seen it before. There’s a knock on the door and in comes the policeman or cowboy or fireman and next minute there’s a sparkly gold g-string gyrating in your friend’s face. Usually, it’s awkward. The strippergram never seems to make your friend feel sexy, they do sex-grinding things that are performance-based - for their glory - and once they leave, everyone breathes a sigh of relief and puts the dildo necklaces on.

For Sophia, we wanted her to feel erotic, not embarrassed. We needed a mysterious handsome stranger to whip her seductively around the dancefloor, tango style.

The only problem was the mysterious handsome stranger. We didn’t know any.

So I talked my friend Tony into playing the part but because we all knew Tony he needed to wear a full face mask. Unfortunately, all I could find that wasn’t a gorilla (no!) or ex-American president (hell no!) was Harrison Ford. That smuggling galactic scoundrel, Han Solo, it would have to be.

Han/Harrison was due to arrive at 9.30pm where he’d saunter over to the kitchen bench and do a vodka shot (strategically left there by me) then lead Sophia into a saucy frenzy, with all 25 hens fanning their faces from the sheer heat of the situation.

At 9.45pm I realised the time and raced outside to find Tony annoyed, but waiting. In my haste, I hadn’t had time to rally everyone except for Sophia. Alas, we hadn’t thought about the face mask so instead of drinking the vodka shot, Han/Harrison had to toss the liquid at his face, leaving his mask dripping. Not so sexy but we had to push on.

I put the dedicated song on and nodded to Han/Harrison then left to rally the crowd who were dispersed throughout the house. Han/Harrison swept the bride-to-be off the couch and whisked her around the dancefloor but by the time I got the hens into the lounge - there had been plenty of champagne consumed by then - they were up to the last dip. Han/Harrison left in a cloud of vodka fumes and it was not the crowd-pleasing performance I’d sold him on.

Worse, we failed at making Sophia feel like a minx.

If the hens’ night is meant to prepare a bride for long-term nuptials then it’s failing dismally. If any marriage is to make it to the 12-year average - or dream of going full swing towards 20, 30 or 50 years - then it’s going to need some erotica. Esther Perel, author of Mating in Captivity, and global guru on sex, desire, and infidelity says eroticism in the home “requires active engagement and wilful intent”. I love this.

Erotica is all about imagination, to feel alive inside stories and your own body. It’s under the skin, where everything is humming with energy. It’s about possibilities. It’s playful. It leads to passion. Is a sweaty g-string gyrating in a bride-to-be's face the best we can do in 2022?

Perel says marriages need “ongoing resistance to the message that marriage is serious, and that passion is for teenagers and the immature.”

One of the best hens’ nights I’ve attended was in Zambia. There were 200 women in a hall and I have never seen such steaminess. Everyone was dressed in beautiful, colourful Zambian outfits and everyone could move. There was grinding. There was drop it like it’s hot.

There were stripper moves without the stripping. There were mothers-in-law and sisters dancing next to the eight bridesmaids. You busted out your most outrageous hip-wiggling, bum-shaking moves and if anyone was really smoking, they got a tea-towel wave from onlookers. Everyone was going off, together. It was celebration meets carefree spiciness for the bride-to-be.

I’m yet to go to an equivalent hens’ night in Aotearoa, including two of my own. Strippers are disappointing. Sexy strangers are hard to come by. What we need is erotica training.

How about a burlesque night where somebody turns up with a dress-up suitcase and everyone puts on provocative outfits: leather pants, suits with nothing on underneath, Ziggy Stardust boots, twirly skirts, tight onesies, corsets, feather boas, whatever makes every hen feel come-hither.

Then some real burlesque dancers turn up - women, men, non-binary - and teach a basic dance, which everyone does together but the bride-to-be is the star of the show. Maybe there’s flashing. Maybe there isn’t. Maybe there’s a chair to walk over. It’s about possibilities. It’s expressive. It’s helping the bride-to-be find the edge of their inhibition and discover the playful side of their own body in a safe environment, surrounded by friends.

It's a night where dildo necklaces are optional and vibrators are fully encouraged as gifts.

But for Tony and Sophia’s sake, I’m not the person to organise it.