'No consequences. They believe they can get away with whatever they want.'

Andrew Gunn is a Christchurch-based film and television scriptwriter, and columnist

OPINION/SATIRE: The National Party has announced a tough new policy of military-style boot camps for its new electoral candidates to combat what National leader Christopher Luxon says is a rising tide of arrogant and privileged dickheadery.

Under the policy, new National candidates at risk of being parachuted into a safe seat for life will be sentenced to 12 months in a military academy.

The discipline-heavy boot camps will feature 5.30am starts, long runs, cold showers, a ban on bottomless brunches and a sergeant major repeatedly shouting into candidates’ faces that no, they can’t do anything they want, and yes, the rules apply to them as well.

“And if any of them answers ‘Do you know who I am?’ it’ll be 200 push-ups and cleaning out the latrines with a toothbrush,” Mr Luxon promised.

Speaking from a perfectly-manicured suburban Christchurch lawn still strewn with empty champagne bottles and the remains of catered canapés from a Cup Day afterparty, the National leader declared “enough is enough”.

“This party has seen a hard core of young, anti-social, born-to-rule chinless wonders, ranging from your private-school violent assaulters to your revenge sexters to your sharers of inappropriate sexual images to your leakers of sensitive information for political purposes. All alleged, of course.” [Thanks for that - Editorial legal team]

“They see no consequences whatsoever and believe they can get away with whatever they want. And let’s be clear: just like inflation, the price of petrol and the war in Ukraine, it’s all happening under a Labour Government.”

TOM LEE/STUFF National Party leader Christopher Luxon announces the party's policy to combat youth crime with boot camps for youth offenders.

Mr Luxon said the days of rewarding this sort of behaviour with a slap on the wrist with a wet ticket from an ill-conceived taxpayer-subsidised public transport initiative were over. Pressed by reporters, he dismissed as ‘woke’ arguments that some of National’s fresh young candidates had suffered from an unequal start in life compared to many others and through no fault of their own were predestined to become overbearing privileged oiks.

“I don’t want to hear sob stories about these people’s upbringing. Look at me. I came from a nice middle-class background, went to a good school and got a good degree. But you don’t see me sending inappropriate unsolicited images.

“Well, apart from that one picture of me in Te Puke when I was actually, you know, not. I obviously dropped the pineapple there.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “The discipline-heavy boot camps will feature 5.30am starts, long runs, cold showers, a ban on bottomless brunches ...”

Mr Luxon added that as part of National’s crackdown on entitled yobs he was not ruling out new candidates being required to wear ankle bracelets in order to prevent them from congregating in the sort of eating establishment where they would likely throw bread rolls, send wine back and call the waiter ‘garcon’.

As at press time, Mr Luxon was unavailable for comment as he had to put in another shift at McDonalds, just like everyone else who owns seven houses.