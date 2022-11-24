Now the helpers call for help in New Zealand's Not-A-Health-Crisis

A Wellington woman is speaking out about her shock at the state of the hospital's emergency department when she was there earlier this month.

Virginia Fallon is a Stuff senior writer and columnist based in Wellington.

OPINION: Kia ora and welcome to the latest episode of New Zealand Doesn’t Have A Health Crisis.

Yes you’re right, this series has been running for ages and is really getting a bit dull and deja vu-ish but, if you can bear to stick with me, this segment really is a doozy.

While in past instalments we’ve already had life-threatening waiting times at the country’s emergency departments and the impossibility of signing up to a medical centre, this week things are finally jumping the shark.

Because now, the very people who save us are begging us to save them.

READ MORE:

* GPs close books as patient demand surges and doctor shortage bites

* Shortage of GPs will lower standard of care, says Marton doctor

* 'Undervalued' and 'underpaid': Frontline nurses across the country striking for pay parity



As Health Minister Andrew Little continues to choke on the C-word, refusing to label our crumbling health system a crisis, medical professionals are using increasingly desperate measures to try to get help.

And though those measures vary, the sentiment is the same: things are bad and rapidly getting worse.

In a rare move, wrung-out general practices have gone public with a plea to save family doctors, asking Kiwis to sign an actual petition in an effort to shame the Government into some sort of action.

Run by the association GenPro, which represents more than 400 practices throughout Aotearoa, the petition is accompanied by a grim report called “On the Brink”.

123rf NZ’s medical professionals are crying out for help.

While that title sums it all up, the report’s contents outline the urgent need for pay parity for GP nurses and doctors, an increase in workforce numbers and improved funding allocations for practices.

Accompanying the report accompanying the petition is a campaign highlighting the appalling and “soul-destroying” working conditions faced by the association members.

It’d be a rare New Zealander who doesn’t know what those conditions are, because most of us have been on the end of their results. For the privileged few who haven’t, though: underpaid doctors are working in underfunded practices that simply can’t meet the demand of a sick public.

GenPro’s Tim Molloy says there are about 1000 GPs missing from family practices; just as latest figures show only 15 extra were practising​ in June 2022 than the previous year.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Virginia Fallon is a Stuff senior writer and columnist based in Wellington.

Couple that with provisional results from 180 surveyed clinics, showing more than half weren’t enrolling new patients, and you can understand why our GPs are longingly eyeing overseas salaries.

Having our doctors beg for signatures from people they’re trying to save is bad enough, but in our hospitals things have got even more wretched.

Brilliantly, nurses at Wellington Hospital have started handing out cards bearing Little’s contact details in response to abuse about long waits in the emergency department.

That department, by the way, hasn’t had one day in the past 18 months when its corridors haven’t been stacked with people needing help.

The card idea sprang from a nurse verbally abused by a patient, a union delegate says, and a little bag of the laminated things has been sitting at the triage desk for the past few weeks as other staff followed suit.

Typically, hospital management has responded to this perfectly appropriate protest by demanding nurses stop being naughty; incorrectly accusing them of breaching Little’s privacy, and launching an investigation.

Little, meanwhile, says frontline services are under pressure from staff shortages and “to fix the problems in ED we need to fix the problems in primary care, in aged residential care, in allied healthcare”.

So here ends this latest episode of New Zealand Doesn’t Have a Health Crisis. Thanks for sticking with me and please tune in next time to see what antics our wayward medical professionals get up to next.

And if you’re looking for something to do in the meantime, I’ll save you the trouble of looking up the Beehive website: a.little@ministers.govt.nz