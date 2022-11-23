When it comes to the voting age, 16 should not be the new 18

The Supreme Court has declared that the current voting age of 18 is unjustified discrimination, boosting the argument to consider lowering the age to 16.

Marcus Roberts is a senior researcher at the Maxim Institute.

OPINION: Should 16-year-olds join New Zealand’s voting public?

This question is now front and centre thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision on the minimum voting age earlier this week.

Contrary to many headlines, it wasn’t earth-shattering. The decision did not change the minimum voting age from 18 to 16.

Rather, a majority of judges declared that excluding 16- and 17-year-olds was an infringement of their right to freedom from discrimination on the basis of age under the Bill of Rights Act 1990.

The court also held that this infringement was not a reasonable limit on the right which could be “justified in a free and democratic society”.

Next step? The Government needs to respond formally, but there's no requirement for Parliament to change any laws. The Bill of Rights is not supreme law.

KEVIN STENT Make it 16 campaigners Anika Green (left) and Caeden Tipler outside the Wellington Supreme Court, after the ruling that a voting age of 18 was unjustified discrimination.

The Government could respond by saying something like, “thanks for that decision, but we’re happy with the law as it is”.

But no. The Government has already announced that it will introduce legislation to amend the minimum voting age to 16.

According to the Prime Minister, this is the “natural response” which will give “Parliament an additional opportunity … to share their view.”

The Minister of Justice, Kiritapu Allan, also said that introducing legislation will give the public a say through the select committee process.

This is curious, for the Government has already set up the Independent Electoral Review.

The review panel was tasked by the then-Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, to look into all manner of issues to do with our electoral system. Top of the list? The voting age.

Having collected public submissions on the voting age (as well as other electoral matters) for the last two months, it’s scheduled to report back to the minister late next year.

By introducing legislation now, the Government has gazumped its own review panel on this issue.

So process aside, how should we approach the issue of the minimum voting age?

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Many 16- and 17-year-olds are still at school. Whether they are competent to vote is the crucial question in the voting age debate, argues Marcus Roberts.

Most of the commonly-raised arguments are unconvincing.

For example, although 16- and 17-year-olds are affected by the laws passed by Parliament, this does not provide an argument for lowering the voting age to 16 and no further. After all, a newborn will feel the effects of today’s political decisions for longer than a 17-year-old.

Similarly, the argument that 16 is more in line with the legal age of majority is not true. As the Court of Appeal noted, the “age of responsibility varies greatly under New Zealand law”, and there are many areas where the age of maturity is generally deemed to be 18, like contract law, making wills, getting married, and the criminal justice system, to name a few.

It should come down to competence. The key argument is whether 18 or 16 is a better age to vote competently.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Supreme Court in Wellington, which this week ruled that the current voting age was an infringement of the right to freedom from discrimination on the basis of age.

This was the argument that the Supreme Court rightly focused on, deciding that 16-year-olds were competent enough to vote.

However, its evaluation was unfortunately incomplete and one-sided, as the Attorney-General failed to put forward any evidence or arguments to the contrary.

In the end, the court based its decision on one international study and the evidence of one expert witness. The court explicitly noted that “evidence that might have rebutted [this view] was not before the [c]ourt”.

The evidence, however, is out there. It suggests that throughout our teenage years, our brains are inherently imbalanced.

While the part of our brain concerned with rapid, automatic processing matures around puberty, the part which allows us to think in the abstract, weigh moral dilemmas, and control our impulses does not mature until our mid-to-late 20s.

This imbalance means that teenagers are more susceptible to peer pressure (even without direct coercion), are more likely to focus on immediate benefits and underestimate long-term consequences, and are less able to resist social and emotional influences.

Supplied Marcus Roberts is a senior researcher at the Maxim Institute, an independent think tank.

The odds are against us when making the decisions required at the voting booth in our teenage years. This evidence might even justify raising the voting age to 25, but at the very least, it suggests that an 18-year-old is more mature and more competent than a 16-year-old.

The Supreme Court’s decision has merely started the public debate on the minimum voting age. Parliament will ultimately decide.

While in all likelihood that decision will be to keep the voting age as it is (thanks to National’s and ACT’s opposition), we will get a say in our politicians’ deliberations.

When the time comes to make a submission, take your chance to get a one-up on our Attorney-General and look into the evidence about competency – you might find that 16 is not the new 18.

* Maxim Institute is an independent think tank.