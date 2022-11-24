Activist courts stepping on legislators' toes

Jacinda Ardern says the Government will introduce a bill on lowering the voting age to 16.

OPINION: When will Parliament push back against judicial activism?

The courts have become increasingly aggressive in their interventions into the business of government over the past decade. This week the Supreme Court issued a declaration that the long-established 18-year-old voting age is inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Cabinet, required to “respond” to the ruling by new laws introduced by her Government, immediately resolved to introduce legislation to lower the voting age to 16.

That legislation will fail to change the status quo in general elections, which National and ACT have said they oppose and which would require 75% support in Parliament. But it seems likely the voting age for local government elections will come down.

Whether or not you agree with lowering the voting age (one poll showed 88% of current voters were happy with the existing threshold), this represents a remarkable acquiescence by legislators to what is essentially the court’s opinion.

New Zealand courts cannot strike down laws like the Supreme Court of the United States can. However, they have a crucial role in ensuring that the executive government (Cabinet and the various agencies and departments of the state) are following the laws set down by Parliament.

More and more they have used this role to interrogate and second guess the Crown’s policies and funding decisions – and now laws – under the Bill of Rights Act, through a variety of means which centre on its provision that individuals’ rights can only be subjected to “reasonable limits … as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society”.

Well, the law’s the law. But it should be apparent that in assessing what a “reasonable” limit is, we’re not really talking about law in the same way as the proper interpretation of a complicated tax statute, but judgments about values and democratic acceptability.

And the judiciary increasingly believes that as an institution it is better placed to determine these questions than government officials or elected representatives.

This view of judges as somehow connected to an invisible current of social sentiment and community feeling that eludes lawmakers was popularised – at least among lawyers – by former Court of Appeal judge Sir Edmund “Ted” Thomas in the 1990s.

For context, in his retirement Sir Ted Thomas continued to speak out on legal issues. He claimed that the conviction of former National MP and Lombard Finance director Sir Douglas Graham, after the finance company’s collapse lost $125 million of people’s retirement and other savings, was the “worst miscarriage of justice” he had ever seen. In touch with community sentiment indeed.

Nonetheless, the courts have continued to substitute their judgment for that of elected representatives on matters that are clearly more related to politics than clinical legal assessment: expanding funding programmes (with none of the worries a government has of where to find, in one case, tens of millions of dollars from scarce health programmes), or ruling out policies, or, in new jurisprudence, stating that laws themselves violate the Bill of Rights Act.

In the voting case the Supreme Court rejected the Crown’s argument that 18 was as reasonable an age as any. In its majority judgment the court quibbled that the Government’s lawyers had not even attempted to show why 18 was more appropriate than 17, for example.

Never mind that there is no scientific test which could “prove” that 18 is a better age than 17, or 17 better than 16, or 18 better than 19. Or that there’s certainly no reason to believe that on this somewhat arbitrary question of where to draw the line, judges have greater insights or wisdom than the population as a whole.

If the judiciary is special, it is in its homogeneity. The courts are by far the least representative branch of government, on every metric: sex, race (around 80% are Pākehā)

and socio-economic background. In terms of life experience, judges are by definition drawn exclusively from the ranks of practising lawyers. Their minimum salary is $370,000.

Parliament is now required to “respond” to the courts’ declaration of inconsistency with the Bill of Rights. The speed with which Ardern has moved to amend the voting age may, worryingly, show that she is more than happy to let the courts justify electoral change rather than doing the hard work of convincing voters herself.

That would be a mistake. The Bill of Rights is only one area where the bench has been blurring its traditional boundaries with legislators and policymakers.

Earlier this year, Supreme Court Justice Joe Williams spoke at a conference, lecturing senior public servants about his views on how Treaty partnership should be incorporated into the development of government policy.

More boldly, the Supreme Court seemed to both introduce the entire body of tikanga Māori and then subsume it whole into the common law via nothing more than side comments in a criminal appeal case judgment, potentially declaring judges the arbiters of Māori lore.

The genie of judicial activism is hard to put back in the bottle, and you won’t necessarily get what you wished for.