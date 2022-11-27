Damien Grant: When an activist judiciary invites itself to the party

The release of the judgment marked the "end of a long and painful journey through the courts for the many people involved in this case", the court concluded.

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: On the morning of October 18, 1991, Elizabeth Baigent had her morning disrupted by a disorderly mob of police officers executing a search warrant.

They were not especially respectful and, upon finding that they were in the wrong house, the officer sniffed dismissively, “We often get it wrong, but while we are here we will have a look around anyway”.

Baigent took the police to court for breaching her right, under the Bill of Rights Act, against unreasonable search and seizure. And fair enough.

No one wants their morning ablutions and muesli disrupted by a bunch of clod-hopping officers trawling through your unmentionables.

However, Parliament had not stipulated that there would be any consequences for having your rights breached. The Bill of Rights was toothless. Possibly by design.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Senior members of the judiciary, led by then-Chief Justice Sian Elias, at the opening of Parliament in 2014.

The Court of Appeal rejected this and declared that damages could be awarded.

This case is often cited as an example of judicial activism, because Parliament had not specified that damages could result from having your rights violated. Perhaps it should have, but it didn’t.

Where, constitutional conservatives ask, did the court, headed up by the esteemed Baron Cooke of Thorndon, get the authority to create a right to damages?

Lord Cooke was widely considered one of our greatest jurists. “The finest we have produced,” Dame Sian Elias declared in a eulogy. Elias was, for two decades, the head of our judiciary and for a decade the first amongst equals of the Supreme Court.

Rob Kitchin/Stuff Baron Cooke of Thorndon – considered one of New Zealand’s finest jurists – with fellow Order of New Zealand member Sir Edmund Hillary in 2002.

Cooke had a taste for extending the authority of the court and another of his judgements, the influential Lands case, where Elias was a junior lawyer, put flesh on the bones of the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

These principles had, some right-wing contrarians sometimes choose to forget, been created by Parliament.

They were not pure judicial inventions, but Parliament had not defined what these principles were. Was it within the authority of the courts to colour in the lines that Parliament had sketched?

Elias and her Supreme Court colleagues had the opportunity for a bit of judicial activism of their own over the years.

One representative case was that of Allenby from 2012, where a sterilisation procedure had failed and the women sued.

The issue before the Supreme Court was to determine if the resulting pregnancy was a personal injury covered by ACC, or if she could sue the surgeons.

The law seemed clear: pregnancy was not considered a personal injury. The Supreme Court went in another direction.

There have been a number of such cases where it appears that the judiciary has looked at the equity of the case and worked backwards to find the result that suits the popular mood.

There has been some excitement this week regarding judicial activism, after the Supreme Court waded into the debate about which teenagers should be allowed to vote.

To understand how we got here, we need to look back to the redoubtable Arthur Taylor, who took the Attorney-General to court over the decision to ban prisoners from voting.

Andrew Jacombs/New Zealand Law Society A 2017 file photo of a sitting of the Supreme Court.

In this case, the High Court reserved to itself the right to declare legislation inconsistent with the New Zealand Bill of Rights. This was upheld by the Supreme Court. The Attorney-General advocated strongly that the courts had no such authority.

The Supreme Court has now done the same thing with respect to Electoral Act, declaring that restricting the franchise to those over 18 is inconsistent with the Bill of Rights, because the definition of an adult in the act is 16 and discrimination on the basis of age is against the Bill or Rights.

The significance of this can be over-stated. The decision did not allow 16-year-olds to vote. Parliament has to do that and it seems exceptionally unlikely that will occur.

Yet consider the logic being applied. If it inconsistent with the Bill of Rights to discriminate against those aged over 16 there are other rights that come into play.

The right to buy tobacco. To marry or get a tattoo without parental consent. To obtain a license to carry passengers or deliver dangerous goods. To join the police force, engage in prostitution and purchase alcohol.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff The late Peter Ellis, whose appeal against his convictions in the Christchurch Civic Creche case set the stage for a remarkable judicial intervention by the Supreme Court.

The legal rationale used by the Supreme Court to rule on the rights of those over 16 to vote could be applied in all these cases because these are things you can do at 18, but not 16.

If the Make It 16 case had been about purchasing tobacco and not voting, a casual observer of our judicial system could safely assume that the application would not get past the registrar despite the legal issues overlapping.

Yet nothing can match the intervention by the Supreme Court into the issue of tikanga in the recently decided case of Peter Ellis, where the justices issued separate and, it seems to me, redundant judgments on the role of tikanga in the judicial system.

This is despite the role of tikanga being before the Law Commission and not having been considered by Parliament.

Many readers will find no issue with this state of affairs because the high regard we hold judges in contrasts with how we regard our MPs; and for good reason.

The process to obtain a judicial warrant requires decades of legal excellence, personal integrity and a reputation for diligence and prudence. The calibre of those who enter Parliament can be seen by how few maintain any professional life once the voters tire of their antics.

Yet the creeping expansion of judicial authority has occurred without significant public comment or civic engagement.

Like Elizabeth Baigent three decades past, we have woken up to find officers of the state running amok in areas we did not expect to find them, exercising authority we did not grant them, and no clear means of removing them.