Fanning the flames of fractiousness around co-governance

ACT's David Seymour, with MPs Karen Chhour and Nicole McKee, releases the 'Democracy or co-governance' policy paper.

K Gurunathan is a former Mayor of Kāpiti and a long-time activist for Māori causes.

OPINION: At the end of his speech at the Paraparaumu Golf Club back in September 2004, a member of the largely grey-haired audience asked Winston Peters what he thought of the recent Destiny Church march to Parliament led by Brian Tamaki.

Winston’s classic response: “Anyone who can get a bunch of Māori men to dress well and march in a straight line must be doing something right.”

The elderly white audience loved the response.

READ MORE:

* Co-governance - a phrase that may challenge our notions of citizenship, law, even power

* Good faith in repairing race relations is the way forward

* Chris Luxon doesn't support ACT's call for a Treaty of Waitangi referendum

* Never rule out Winston Peters. But there's a new kingmaker in town.



Today, with Labour and National said to be polling neck and neck and the minor parties jostling for kingmaker status, it’s not surprising that ACT’s David Seymour and NZ First’s Winston Peters are focusing on mainstream discontent on the rising power of Māori shaping public affairs.

But no amount of political twerking by Seymour, like his call for a referendum on co-governance, can match the safe harbour that Peters offers to a range of voters. From those with legitimate concerns about the empowerment of an ethnic minority in a democracy, to those who see the compromise of the one-person-one-vote principle, and to those overtly ugly racists.

While the mainly white audience at the golf club delighted in Peters’ confident response, Seymour, had he been asked the same question, would rightly not even think of such a response for fear of being called a racist.

Iain McGregor/Waikato Times Winston Peters, circa 2005, giving a speech to an appreciative, mostly white, mostly elderly audience.

In the race to the bottom of the culture war politics, Peters has an advantage born out of his Ngatiwai heritage.

In 1975, he stood for National in the Northern Māori electorate, was a former Māori Affairs Minister, and in 1996 his NZ First Party took all the Māori seats. Heck, he was even captain of the Auckland Māori rugby team at some stage.

Despite all that, Peters had advocated a one-law-for-all position, and in 2017 pledged a referendum to get rid of the Māori seats, and campaigned against race-based funding.

His current roadshow is focused on crime, Three Waters, cost of living and co-governance.

Stuff Winston Peters in 2022, still leveraging cultural discomfort after all these years.

Is Peters a racist? Having had the pleasure of interviewing him three times in my previous career as a journalist, I can say he is not, but he is a consummate exploiter of the liberal democratic system, especially given our MMP vintage.

He knows how to identify and leverage the cultural discomfort of both the well-meaning Pākehā and the covert racists.

His own Māori heritage gives him political licence to rail against perceived Māori privileges.

His delivery, like the way he dresses, is always polished and sharp.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Co-governance concerns have been prominent in the backlash against the Government’s Three Waters policy.

The old white folk like this Māori who is not only civilised in their own image, but is fearless in speaking out for them.

Many Māori, I suspect, admire him for his long-standing and outstanding ability to play the Pākehā system, but also want to strangle him for his attacks against their Treaty rights issues.

There are parallels elsewhere, such as in Britain, where ethnic politicians with migrant ancestry have championed negative policies in a manner white Tory politicians have feared to tread.

Asian home secretaries, like Priti Patel and Suella Braverman, have supported the mass deportation of migrants to Rwanda without being accused of being racist.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman has supported her government’s policy of mass-deporting migrants to Rwanda without being accused of racism.

Kemi Badenoch, of Nigerian origin, when equalities minister, used a Black History Month speech to defend the colonial history of Britain. Even declaring it was illegal for schools to talk about white privilege.

Stuff writer Andrea Vance recently observed that co-governance may earn the right to be 2023’s word of the year.

I think she is right.

In a changing and challenging world of shifting geopolitics and existential threats, there is a natural tendency to hold on to old and familiar cultural ideologies.

Ross Giblin/Stuff K Gurunathan, a former Mayor of Kāpiti, has been a long-time activist for Māori causes.

Aotearoa New Zealand is a rare place where a treaty between a majority migrant population and an indigenous minority is being interpreted to explore and fashion a new identity, new laws and nationhood.

It’s a difficult task in the best of times, but in a time of a contracting economy, this task is about to get fractious.

Neither Winston Peters nor David Seymour are going to help, but surviving the severe test coming up in 2023 would mature us as a multicultural society in a bicultural nation.