Saving our cats through a National Cat Act

New Zealand dotterels are at risk at Snells Beach in Auckland. A local resident caught a cat on camera grabbing dotterel eggs from a nest and playing with them.

OPINION: Aotearoa is a nation of cat-lovers, and for good reason – cats are great!

Cats provide support, companionship, and improve mental health and wellbeing. With 41% of all households having at least one feline friend, cat guardianship has become an important part of who we are as New Zealanders.

Aotearoa also loves its native species – tākahe, kiwi, titipounamu, skinks, bats, and wetā. And the launch of Predator Free 2050 was audacious, necessary and, as it turns out, hole-y. Specifically, it has a cat-shaped hole in it.

But we do need legislation to help us do both well – the legislation is sorely missing.

There is a petition going through Parliament’s environment select committee right now, calling for all domestic cats to be registered and microchipped, and to be desexed unless kept by registered cat breeders.

If this legislation does come to pass (we’re twiddling fingers, waiting on the report from the committee), it would be a big step in the right direction.

Juan Zarama/Stuff Cats have got plenty to be grumpy about in a country which affords them few specific legal rights or protection.

On this issue, your local veterinarian, cat rescue, SPCA and cats themselves are in agreement (well, cats would be if they could tell us) – Aotearoa’s cats are better off microchipped and desexed, and kept safe and happy at home.

We urgently need to do cat business differently; to turn the cat breeding tap off through structured and dedicated microchipping and desexing, supported by national legislation.

Fewer cats means less predation; it means happier cats and less dead native species.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Cats and dogs should be equal in the eyes of the law, as Romeo (the cat) and Casper (the dog) are more or less equals in their Christchurch home.

Over time, we’d like to see cats being cared for like dogs – safe and happy at home, not roaming about, risking car accidents and cat fights.

Overseas, keeping cats inside stops death by coyote, snake or spider – that isn’t a risk for Aotearoa’s cats. As the introduced apex predator, aside from humans, nothing else in this country kills cats.

So even when cats are kept inside at night, our vulnerable natives aren’t safe, in part because they are not necessarily nocturnal – for example, most of our birds, not to mention sunbathing Otago skinks, that get killed during the day.

Cats are tricky. In Aotearoa, we have pet rabbits, pet mice, pet rats, and pet cats. And we have pest rabbits, pest mice and pest rats, but we don’t dare talk about pest cats.

Karen Saunders/Supplied This ruru was attacked by a cat, but was saved by antibiotics before sepsis could set in. New legislation making clear cat owners’ responsibilities would help protect wildlife which the apex predators hunt.

Cats that are not cared for, living wild and not wanted by anyone are no more or less worthy of the “pest” label than the rats, mice and rabbits pests. The problem with cats is that use of such language descends the conversation into hysteria and emotion, quicker than you can say “cats breed like rabbits (or cats)”.

Over the last few decades, this has halted progress on a national plan for cats, and protection native species.

Pest or pet, these animals are all sentient – and their welfare matters. They are all introduced mammalian species, and if they are being killed (per Predator Free 2050), they all ought to have a death that isn’t awful.

The Australian Capital Territory has passed a law requiring the owners of any cat born after July 2022 to be 'contained' on their property. It should lead to increased sales for 'catios' and cat containment fencing. Footage from Catfence.

The lack of national level, consistent cat management (like a National Cat Act) means cat welfare is currently compromised. For decades, we have ambulanced cat care, desexing and rescue at the bottom of the cliff, rather than protecting cat welfare, and our native species, at the top.

Other benefits to having every cat in a lap? There would be less disease risk in our communities – diseases that affect our kids, pregnant people, animals and cats.

Ringworm, hookworm and toxoplasmosis can harm kids, the elderly and immunocompromised people.

Cats pooing in sandpits, and gardens can spread toxoplasmosis and hookworm, the larvae of which can migrate under the skin, or through the body, and cause serious disease like sight loss.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times This bat was injured after being caught by a domestic cat in Hamilton. Despite the toll cats take on native fauna, it’s not a case of Cat vs Bat, says Helen Beattie.

Lots of us know about toxoplasmosis killing our critically endangered Māui dolphins.

Aside from toxoplasmosis causing disease in people leading to brain damage, birth defects and abortion, it causes abortion storms in naive sheep flocks, as well as costing farmers a huge amount – in 2016, in Hawke’s Bay alone, the estimated cost of toxoplasmosis in sheep flocks was $18M. If this was the dairy industry, would we have “fixed” the problem already?

There’s also the unspoken impact on those left dealing with the overpopulation.

Handling unsocialised, stray cats is a health and safety hazard, and being asked to destroy these cats has a significant impact on personal wellbeing.

Unknown/Supplied Dr Helen Beattie is a cat lover, the managing director of Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa (VAWA), an animal welfare expert and was the New Zealand Veterinary Association's first Chief Veterinary Officer.

These cats can be fit and healthy – they’re just not wanted.

Cats are presented to veterinary clinics, shelters and the SPCA for “euthanasia” or rehoming.

And let’s be clear – it’s not “euthanasia” (“for the benefit of the animal”; “a good death”). It’s killing and/or destruction, and the impact of this on people cannot be underestimated.

As veterinarians, we do our best to make it as stress-free as we can, but the animals and people involved are nevertheless very stressed.

There are no winners. Sadly, despite decades of good work from the welfare and rescue agencies, there are no fewer cats that people want killed then there were 20 years ago.

Einstein said the definition of madness is doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome – that’s us with cats, and it’s time for a change.

Legislated cat management would improve cat welfare, reduce the health impacts of diseases in young children and pregnant people, and other animals, alleviate pressure on veterinarians and others, and protect our native taonga.

That’s my vision for Aotearoa: a National Cat Act that gets every cat into a lap, safe and happy at home.