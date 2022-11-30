A people-powered future: how New Zealand could lead the world

One typical vision for the future of society is to see everyone as consumers, where the logic of the market rules and everything is viewed as a service, writes Jon Alexander.

Jon Alexander is author of Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us, and co-founder of the New Citizenship Project, a book and company that work to shift the dominant story of the individual in society from consumer to citizen.

OPINION: Seen from the other side of the world, New Zealand has long seemed to me an island of sanity in contrast to Britain’s roiling sea of madness.

In the face of climate emergency, we in the UK distract ourselves and look inward; you Kiwis elect people who acknowledge it and are committed to act. In the face of racial tension, we choose culture war; you rebuild relationships.

And of course, the UK reacted late to Covid, seemed intent on pulling itself apart, and lost over 200,000 lives (and counting); you moved fast, came together as “Team New Zealand”, and lost only one precious human for every hundred dead in the UK.

I’m now travelling around the world with my book Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us, and as my time in New Zealand approaches, I’m getting a deeper picture that all has not been quite so rosy.

Every society has suffered over the last three years, yours no exception.

Freedoms that remain in place elsewhere have come under undeniable threat here; and there is a clear hunger for less talk, more action.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Protest action in support of causes is a time-honoured tactic of activists, but Jon Alexander sees emerging signs of citizens claiming the power to lead themselves.

I thought perhaps I would have nothing to offer and everything to learn on this part of my trip, but maybe there is something after all.

My argument is that too many of those in positions of power in our societies can only see two possible futures.

In the first, everyone is a “consumer”. People pursue self interest, because that is all we are capable of, and on the basis that it will somehow add up to collective interest - the best for everyone.

It’s the logic of the market, and it means everything is a service, including government: if this brand doesn’t make us happy, we switch to another.

In the second, we become “subjects”, as in “subjects of the king”.

We abdicate our agency not to the market but to a “strong leader”. We do as we are told, because someone offers us certainty, protection, the answer.

Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images The second vision of society sees people as “subjects”, beholden to a powerful leader. Pictured, supporters of the Thai royal family supporters demonstrate their loyalty to their monarch at a ceremony in Bangkok.

These two futures show up in different ways in different places - as I am experiencing, Ghana does not look exactly the same as Greece, and Singapore is very different to Sydney.

But these two futures are the headline options everywhere.

Both these futures ignore something vital, something made invisible because the focus of attention tends to be on those in positions of power.

They ignore the agency of us: citizens and communities. Beneath the headlines, there is another future emerging, in which we recognise that now is the time to step up and do this together.

We don’t need to be surveilled, served, or patronised; we need meaningful power, to lead ourselves, not be led.

Just beneath the headlines, this future is taking shape everywhere.

Lewis Joly/AP The citizens of Paris are being empowered through the creation of a Citizens’ Assembly and the introduction of participatory budgeting.

In Paris, where the city council has just approved the creation of a standing Citizens’ Assembly that guides policy, and has committed to distributing close to $200m a year through participatory budgeting.

In the phenomenon of civic crowdfunding, which has seen governments and businesses come in behind community-led efforts to renew their own places in contexts as diverse as Grimsby in north east England and the slums of Nairobi in Kenya.

In the 500-plus “platform cooperatives” that are taking on the Airbnbs and Ubers and winning, with models where the app users are also the app owners. I could go on, pretty much indefinitely.

New Zealand has a huge opportunity to lead the world into this future.

The idea of “Team New Zealand” might have been conceived by politicians, but it was made real by the passion and energy of citizens and communities.

Along the way, this truth got lost, but it can and must be reclaimed now. This is the spirit I’ll be looking for and celebrating when I arrive in New Zealand, and even at a distance I can see it.

It’s in Manawatahi: Participatory City and Auckland Co-Design Lab, in the Edmund Hillary Fellowship and in He Mata Whāriki, He Matawhānui, the draft report of the Review of the Future for Local Government. It’s in the increasingly active embrace of Treaty partnership and mutual learning, in the future-facing embrace of vital concepts like circular and wellbeing economics.

These projects and initiatives are showing a new way forward that is rooted in the “citizen” truth that all of us are smarter than any of us.

I know I’ll find more when I get there. If they can be made more visible, they could add up to a new story of the future, not just for New Zealand, but for the world. I can’t imagine anywhere with a better shot at making it happen.

Jon Alexander will be discussing his thoughts and vision for a “citizen future” at an event at Massey University in Wellington on Wednesday, November 30.