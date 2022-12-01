Morgan Godfery: In Whakatāne, another Ihumātao is in the making

Whakatāne, a lifestyle town in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, but potentially also the site of the next Ihumātao-style standoff, Morgan Godfery writes.

OPINION: Property developers in Whakatāne, a lifestyle town in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, plan to build a rest home over an ancient graveyard.

To an ordinary person that plan seems, at best, distasteful and, at worst, malicious. Who would send their parents or grandparents to live atop the bones of other people? Yet MMS GP Ltd, the developer, with resource consent from the Whakatāne District Council, intends on proceeding anyway.

So 240 residential allotments, several roads, and an almost 9-hectare rest home lot will take shape adjacent to one of the oldest known urupā (cemetery) in the Bay of Plenty: Ōpihi Whanaungakore.

The earliest Polynesian arrivals would often bury their dead near the coast, resting comfortably beneath the pīngao (golden sand sedge) and their sand dunes. Random digging in Kāwhia, a settlement on the Waikato’s west coast, and the final resting place for the Tainui waka, sometimes uncovers centuries-old human remains in the dunes. The diggers usually do their duty, reporting their finds and returning the bones to the care of the local iwi and the earth.

To an ordinary person this seems like the right thing to do. If you accidentally uncover a cemetery, return what you found and respectfully move along. But if someone told you beforehand that the area where you plan to dig is a cemetery, and you are likely to uncover remains, would you push on and dig anyway?

I doubt it. The ordinary person would select another site. Not necessarily out of fear – no-one is suggesting the ghosts of old will return – but out of basic decency. Yet MMS GP Ltd plan on digging and building near the Ōpihi dunes and over the top of the dry flats that unfold from the dunes inland. Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa, the local hapū in Ngāi Taiwhakaea, and the Ōpihi Whanaungakore trustees – the kaitiaki or guardians of the sacred site – oppose the development.

Whakatāne is famous in te ao Māori as the landing site of Toroa and the Mātaatua waka he captained. The town takes its name from his daughter, Wairaka, whose acts of bravery – “Me whakatāne au i ahau” – saved the waka from destruction on the tides and the reef. The physical and spiritual remains of their descendants dot the township and the surrounding region from Pōhaturoa (where the Fedarb copy of the Treaty of Waitangi was signed) to Kaputerangi (one of the most densely populated pā in the country).

Morgan Godfery: "The dunes remain home to the pīngao and the sacred bones of many of Ngāti Awa's most important ancestors. That is worth protecting..."

Yet very few of these physical and spiritual remains are left intact. European settlers fenced in Pōhaturoa with retail stores. Kaputerangi was, for the better part of the 19th and 20th centuries, a paddock for grazing livestock. Whānau who were living in the parts of town with the best views, the best microclimate, and the best access to the coast were uplifted and forced to the other side of the river – the river which the European settlers then promptly redirected. On Muriwai Drive a former mayor built his red brick mansion over the area where Toroa kept his gardens. In Ōhope, one of the wealthiest communities in the Bay of Plenty, the whānau who had occupied the area for centuries were evicted and their old pā were converted to pastoral lands.

Ōpihi Whanaungakore, then, is one of the few sites of significance and sacredness left more or less intact. The dunes remain home to the pīngao and the sacred bones of many of Ngāti Awa’s most important ancestors. That is worth protecting and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Taiwhakaea, and the Ōpihi Whanaungakore trustees are seeking to do so in the Environment Court, arguing Heritage New Zealand misdirected itself.

The so-called guardians of New Zealand’s collective heritage failed to refer the matter to the better qualified Māori Heritage Council for a decision. They even failed to visit the site. This is an indictment on a heritage body, and the consequences of it are major. If MMS GP goes ahead, will Ngāti Awa lose another site? The answer is yes. If construction proceeds it will diminish the mauri and the sacredness of the urupā.

The people and institutions who support the development are likely to argue that the Māori who oppose it are Nimbys. But that’s a false binary. In the development of New Zealand and its economy, it's Māori who have sacrificed their lands, waterways, and important sites.

In the 19th century, the land was lost from confiscation and dodgy purchasing. In the 20th century it was often taken as compulsory acquisitions in the name of infrastructure development (from roads to airports to golf courses).

In the 21st century those sites are often lost as developers and councils attempt to deal with population pressures and a housing deficit. But why should Māori sacrifice again? If the developers and the council proceed, and court action is lost, Ōpihi Whanaungakore risks becoming the next Ihumātao.