'Please let the bus go first': The polite phrase that could help save the planet

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: “Please let the bus go” is one of those polite British public transport phrases, like the London Underground’s “Mind the Gap” announcements.

Spending a bit of time sitting in buses in Auckland, trying to rejoin traffic from a bus stop, might bring it to mind, as car after car barges or squeezes past, rather than slowing for 5-10 seconds.

The phrase used to be plastered on the back or right rear corner of British buses, an idea adopted here in the 1950s and 1960s when we followed the leads of the “old country”.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Council approves Parking Strategy for consultation after close vote

* Climate change: Could fareless public transport boost passenger numbers and cut emissions?

* How to make public transport better, even from your car



With increasing congestion, and pressure on bus services due to a driver shortage, it seems like the time to try to introduce one of the cheapest, but also potentially most behaviour-changing ideas to improve bus priority.

There are potential benefits to politely asking motorists to make a choice in favour of a bus-load of passengers.

Many may respond better to making that choice themselves, and in making that simple choice it might start a thought process about how cars and driving are not the supreme form of transport.

David White/Stuff Buses in Auckland collectively spent 30 hours a week in 2017 trying to get out into traffic.

And once that idea becomes more widely held, other necessary changes might be easier to make.

If asking nicely sounds naive, there is also the legislation approach. However, that has been in train for about six years, with the idea part of the Accessible Streets bundle of reforms, still with the Minister of Transport, and may happen next year at best.

Research conducted for Waka Kotahi in 2017 found a collective 30 hours a week in bus travel time could be saved if all motorists obeyed a “Let the bus go first” law.

If you need convincing, it’s all in the catchily-named 80-page report: “Quantifying the economic and other benefits of enabling priority bus egress from bus stops.”

Focus groups were conducted, including with bus drivers who understandably had their own thoughts on why motorists did not let them out.

“Most bus drivers thought the reason for some road users not giving way was they did not want to be stuck behind a bus,” the report said.

“A number of bus drivers considered younger drivers were less likely to give way than other road users. They also thought tradesmen and motorists in larger vehicles were less likely to give way.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A simple sticker on the right rear corner of buses in the United Kingdom asked motorists to let the bus out. (File photo)

Other observations from a wider range of groups were: “Up to 50% of road users give way to buses currently – and – there is a strong attitude of ‘get past the bus at any costs’ amongst drivers.”

Being 2017, there wasn’t much thought given to climate benefits from not having diesel buses idling away waiting for a break in the traffic, but motorists acknowledging the priority of public transport might be called an “intangible benefit”.

The Benefit Cost Ratio – yes there is one – was a healthy 4.5, slightly less if the signs on buses were in costlier LED illumination, rather than the time-honoured sticker.

The mayor Wayne Brown is a fan of bus priority, decrying the absence of transponders on buses that can send an electronic signal to traffic lights, giving them the jump.

But for that to work, the buses will need their own lanes – still a rarity, and quite a lot of technology at a time when there seems to be less money for anything.

Or Auckland Transport could just put the stickers on, do a bit of advertising and media, and see whether Aucklanders choose to get on board, or perhaps more appropriately, get in behind.