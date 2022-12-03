Two books I've been waiting for my whole life

Apostrophes and avoiding food waste are two of Denise Irvine’s “unrelated obsessions” – and the topics of books she got for her birthday (file photo).

Denise Irvine is a Hamilton freelance journalist and food writer, and a regular Waikato Times contributor.

OPINION: I had a birthday last month and among some gifts were two books that I think I’ve been waiting for my whole life: The Food Saver’s A-Z, on how to cleverly use leftovers and random ingredients, the other entitled F****** Apostrophes, A quick guide to show you where to stick them.

They sat among the wrapping paper and cards, a hefty title (the food one) and a slim red volume, the irreverent bible for apostrophe pedants. Both of them tap into my unrelated obsessions about eliminating food waste, and putting apostrophes in the correct place. Quite honestly, I didn’t know where to start.

One at a time: The Food Saver’s A-Z, by Alex Elliott-Howery and Jaimee Edwards, who run Cornersmith Cooking School in Sydney, takes a 518-page trawl through every corner of your cupboards, fridge, garden and fruit bowl. It is designed to teach new skills, prevent waste, save money, and assist readers to eat well while treading more lightly on the planet. It is a friend for life, and entirely timely.

A survey earlier this year showed that – amid the pain of soaring food prices – New Zealand sends a whopping $3.1 billion worth of perfectly good food to the tip annually, and the estimated value of food waste per Kiwi household is approximately $1520 per year. Fruit, vegetables and bread are the items most often dumped.

One of the cheapest and easiest ways to reduce our carbon footprint, is cutting our food waste. This recipe provided by "Love Food Hate Waste New Zealand" is just one example of how to use up the food that Kiwis throw away most of: bread.

To slow the flow, The Food Saver’s A-Z has excellent ideas for using up leftovers, from stale bread, to jaded cauliflower and beans, to a lonely half cucumber, and stray bits of this and that. It also has thrifty, tasty tips about making substitute breadcrumbs from random cracker biscuits, finishing the last bit of relish in a jar, ditto grapes from lunch-box rejects, and the last spoonful or two of honey.

And much more.

With the grapes, there is a recipe for a quick grape relish. On the scrapings of the relish jar, mix it into mayo, sour cream or yoghurt for a dip or sandwich spread. There are 10 ideas for the last gasp of honey, including drizzling it over roast pumpkin or kūmara for the final minutes of cooking.

Saving food runs deep in my DNA, it makes so much sense, and the commitment occasionally extends to rescuing roast chicken carcases from startled friends who were about to bin them rather than make soup. My grandmother, who lived on a remote rural property, would never have binned the meaty bones of anything, and it was routine for her to freshen up stale bread by wrapping it in a damp tea-towel and popping it in the coal range for a tender, crusty result.

NICOLA GALLOWAY A keen food saver, Denise Irvine has been known to rescue roast chicken carcasses from startled friends who were about to bin them rather than make soup (file photo).

The spirit of loving food and hating waste lives on in the A-Z; its contemporary version of the bread hack is to sprinkle a stale baguette with a little water, wrap it in foil and warm it in a 160 degree oven for five minutes or so.

The authors don’t demand too many flash ingredients and they suggest plenty of substitutes if you don’t have the various spices, condiments etc listed in the recipes. To quote from the instructions for Odd-knobs mac’n’cheese: “Make the sauce using whatever cheese is around and use up all the nearly finished packets of pasta and even replace some of it with broccoli or cauliflower.”

The Food Saver’s A-Z is genius and, importantly, the apostrophe is correctly placed in its title, in the singular possessive. Which leads me to the birthday book on apostrophes, by Simon Griffin, from Leeds, in England, published a few years ago but as pertinent as it ever was.

Griffin’s guide on where to put these tricky little punctuation marks is funny, informative and never preachy. As he pretty much says, it doesn’t pay to preach because the rules for using apostrophes have changed massively over time. Different people have adopted different versions, and style guides across the world give wildly contrasting advice about when it’s acceptable to use an apostrophe and when it’s not. He adds that people will argue strongly (sometimes violently) that they are right about apostrophes, even when they are wrong.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The apostrophe guide is “funny, informative and never preachy”, Denise Irvine says (file photo).

My own interest is purely personal and I’m not a member of the grammar police, sniping about declining standards, or whatever. Griffin’s book is one to enjoy, not a tool to beat others with. As he says, the single most important rule of any punctuation is to help the reader understand what it is you’re trying to say, “and if you’re confusing your we’res with your weres, it’s going to get everyone in a muddle”.

He covers omissions and contractions, the muddy minefield of possessive apostrophes, plus pronouns and apostrophes, and common uses. Griffin also claims that the grocer’s apostrophe is the 14th most common cause of heart attacks among grammarians. ”If you haven’t heard of a grocer’s apostrophe, it’s where people incorrectly use apostrophes on signs to indicate plurals – Apple’s, CD’s, Kebab’s, E-Cig’s, etc.”

Anyway, a couple of nights after the birthday book bonanza I turned a tragic piece of pumpkin into a thing of beauty, roasted and brushed with a miso glaze (using the scrapings of the miso jar) and served it alongside tarted-up ageing greens and pan-fried fish rolled in a few stray crackers blitzed with a bit of cheese and salt and pepper.

It was ever so easy, unlike the pesky apostrophe: Griffin’s last point is that if you make a mistake (and you will), you should just apologise and “politely point out to the person correcting you that apostrophes aren’t as f****** simple as they might think they are”.