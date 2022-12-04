Prison violence and the brutal realities we should care more about

Sunday takes an eye-opening look into the rough and tough of prison life.

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: In a life filled with disappointments, few moments were darker than one afternoon spent in my cell in Tongariro.

Bloodied. Beaten. My self-esteem near its nadir and over a year of my sentence to go.

My tormentor had established who was in charge, and my insolence towards him earlier that day had earned this savage comeuppance.

I could not fight back. I could not leave. I could not complain. I would be beaten again.

READ MORE:

* Prisoner on 'management plan' after assaulting fellow inmate at Otago Corrections Facility

* Prisoner sentenced to preventive detention after repeatedly cutting inmate's neck

* Auckland prison 'chaos': suspected gang initiation among eight assaults on staff this month



Still. My lack of pugilistic skills is more than compensated by feral cunning, treachery and some competence in logistics.

It was not long before the architect of my misfortune found himself outnumbered and cowering in a foetal position behind the boiler room on the receiving end of a nasty bit of utu; my studies of tikanga having come in handy.

Both incidents were criminal assaults committed in prison with the knowledge and indifference of the guards. Neither was investigated. No consequences flowed.

It may not reflect well on me, but I discovered the skills needed to navigate successfully through my sentence.

Chris Skelton/Fairfax NZ/Stuff A 2014 file photo of Aaron Drever, who was the victim of a serious assault in prison where he is serving time for fraud offences.

Fellow convicted fraudster Aaron Drever is not so fortunate.

Media reports indicate that he has received permanent facial injuries after being assaulted in the kitchen at Ngawha prison by a person who had, it has been alleged, some weeks earlier assaulted another inmate.

Drever is known to me. I have been appointed as liquidator of several of his enterprises and successfully sued him for $488k over his antics as the director of a failed grocery enterprise.

He never paid and was subsequently bankrupted before earning a prison sentence over a real estate transaction.

Many readers will be quietly thinking, good job. That ugly New Zealand trope. I hope most will not.

Drever is a complex and troubled fellow. It is self-evident from those who engage with him that he carries a pathology of issues that are beyond my ability to diagnose and which probably made his incarceration inevitable.

Drever, and all inmates, are sequestered from society. This is the punishment. The state has no right to inflict further harm, deprivations and pain onto those in its care.

The obligation is a positive one: to prevent the obvious harm from intra-inmate violence as well as to not actively have guards assault prisoners.

George Heard/Stuff A segregation unit at Christchurch Men's Prison, capable of housing up to 20 offenders including those at risk of being victims or perpetrators of violence.

It has catastrophically failed to protect Drever, and he is not an outlier.

In its last annual report, Corrections declared that, “preventing assaults against our staff is a top priority”, which is no doubt true, because protecting prisoners from violence isn’t something that a lot of effort appears to be invested in.

In that same annual report it was reported that there were 24 serious prisoner-on-prisoner assaults.

“These violent incidents are unacceptable. We are doing everything possible to keep staff and people in prison safe.”

SUPPLIED A file photo of injuries suffered by an inmate in a serious assault at the Serco-run Mt Eden prison in 2017.

Well, no. The department is not doing that, and if you believe that there were only 24 serious prisoner-on-prisoner assaults, I have a bowling club to sell you.

A casual observer, and I am more than a casual observer, could conclude that those running the prison service are disinterested in the welfare of those in their care, and the evidence of this indifference is the permanent disfigurement of Aaron Drever and the lack of any consequence for those whose negligence and incompetence led to this result.

When he was raging against Serco, a private prison operator, then Opposition spokesperson for Corrections Kelvin Davis alleged that Serco was under-reporting the levels of violence.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Labour Corrections spokesperson Kelvin Davis leads a rally at Mt Eden Prison in 2015, in reaction to concerns about prisoner abuse under the management of private prison operator Serco.

“[T]here will be medical records that have been kept of the injuries sustained by prisoners… I would like to know whether the minister can table the correlation between the medical records… We need to know the injuries, and we need to see whether the medical records that have been collected at Mt Eden Corrections Facility correlate with the number of incident reports. I can almost guarantee that that is not going to happen.”

Davis is now the minister and this crime has happened five years into his watch.

I, too, would like to know how many inmates have required medical attention and it will not be 24.

I saw more acts of serious violence in my 16 months touring low and medium security units to know that this number will dissolve on examination.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images A protester’s message at a rally against prison conditions in 2015.

Prison is ugly. It places a heavy emotional and psychological burden on those condemned, but we need a justice system. Actions must have consequences if we wish society to function.

Those incarcerated, no matter their sins, have an absolute right to be physically safe. Right now, they are not.

Corrections is seriously understaffed and is losing employees faster than it can hire new ones. Prisoners are paying the cost of this dysfunction and incompetence.

There are excellent staff toiling in our justice system and many who have remained as the regime degrades around them deserve recognition. Or at least a pay rise. However, confronted with the ongoing attrition the Department is spending $8 million dollars on a recruitment drive and has commissioned a series of gritty videos.

One features a former inmate and his child running into a prison guard from his time inside. It’s a tense but ultimately heart-warming moment, where the guard tells the boy: “Your dad’s a good man. You’re a lucky kid.”

Stuff Damien Grant had first-hand experience of prison violence while serving a sentence for fraud-related offences in his 20s.

It has the roles incorrectly placed. We should use the reaction of a former inmate to those in charge during his incarceration as the measure of success.

There are no votes in a well-run prison and no kudos in ensuring prisoner safety.

There is no value in an inmate’s life and safety except to those who love them.

Because we don’t care, our politicians and senior public servants face no pressure to protect the least of us and, ultimately, this moral failure sits with all of us.