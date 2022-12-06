Giving back at Christmas

The charity, Shoebox Christmas Aotearoa, asks people to buy presents for children. Donors only get sent the child’s age, gender, interests and school. The presents are packed in a shoebox and dropped off at the school office.

OPINION: Dear nine-year-old boy/12-year-old-girl, I don’t know your names and you don’t know mine. And that’s probably best.

I hope you like the Christmas shoebox my wife and I bought you. It’s quite hard when we don’t know you personally, but my wife is good at picking out presents. To be honest, most of the children we regularly buy presents for, have a lot of things already. We try to be creative – make things like little books about our dog – which they usually like.

You got your present from us because there is a very cool charity called Shoebox Christmas Aotearoa which asks people to buy presents for children. We only got sent your age, gender, interests and school. We put the presents in a shoebox and drop it off at your school office. The schools are usually low decile – a polite way of saying poor – and are usually quite far from the inner city.

Even though I’ve lived in Wellington all my life, I have to use Google Maps to find the schools. I suspect I’m a typical Wellingtonian in that I know the geography of cafe streets in Herne Bay and Ponsonby better than the backstreets of Porirua and Hutt Valley.

With Shoebox Christmas there are no admin fees – every cent my wife and I spend goes straight to you. Yet if someone knocks on our door at home and they’re from a charity, they’re often working on commission. I used to volunteer for one charity in our neighbourhood at collection time. I’m sure that some people gave money only because they knew me. Those days have gone – it seems that it’s all done by charity companies.

I still give a little to that charity because it does great work, as do many others. In fact, anyone who gives to charity is doing good work. But I do get mad when a charity knocks on my door, I offer then a one-off donation, and they’re only interested in signing me up for a monthly or weekly commitment. What happened to the old “all donations gratefully accepted” days?

What gets me even more furious is when hospitals ring up wanting me to donate money for necessary medical equipment. Isn’t buying medical equipment what governments are for? I really wish our prime minister had said, “no public hospital will have to beg for medical equipment as long as I am prime minister” rather than “there will not be a capital gains tax introduced as long as I am prime minister”.

A famous Swedish playwright called August Strindberg once said that all charity is humiliating. I am not sure I agree, but I can see his point. When my wife first started contributing to Shoebox Christmas Aotearoa (she’s the kind, caring one in the relationship) we were asked to contribute things like toys and sports equipment. We still do that, although we have also been told recently that now stationery, clothes, and even sanitary products would be greatly appreciated, too.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Te Kura o Wairau in Palmerston North is part of the Shoebox Christmas programme. The school registers all its students in the programme.

The way that in New Zealand the rich are still getting richer, and the poor are still getting poorer, caused me to fume when we drove out, Google Maps open, to find your school. My wife turned on Coast FM very loudly and told me to save it for a column, and she’s probably right.

Also, one of the lovely people at Shoebox Christmas wrote to us after we’d dropped off your shoebox about the amazing whoops and hollers of joy that emanate from school halls when the kids get their shoeboxes, so I’ll ignore Mr Strindberg for the moment. He’s dead, anyway, so he can’t do much about it.

If you ever wonder why you have been given presents that other kids might usually get from their whānau – don’t. Despite what you might hear in the media, statistically, your parents/caregivers work harder than any other group in the population. They also work those hours at strange times – cleaning offices at 3am, driving vehicles overnight, and working extra shifts in the weekends. It’s not their fault.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dave Armstrong: “My Christmas wish is that despite tough times, people who can afford it take some time to give money to the City Mission, foodbanks and all the other fantastic local charities in our region.”

The work that your caregivers do, as difficult as it is, simply isn’t valued as much as a lot of other work like PR, comms and legal work. Your whānau also pays way more tax than you think. I know you often hear about how little direct tax low income earners pay, but when you add GST and many other indirect taxes and user charges, and the tiny number of things your caregivers can deduct, they pay a way higher rate of tax than a lot – although not all – of people who earn heaps of money. Some of those very rich people often talk about how the odds are stacked against them. Funny eh.

My Christmas wish is that despite tough times, people who can afford it take some time to give money to the City Mission, foodbanks and all the other fantastic local charities in our region.

Merry Christmas,

Dave