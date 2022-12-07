OceanaGold's record shows why it shouldn't be allowed to expand here

Protesters at a 2010 march against mining on conservation land make a graphic point about their vision of the risks facing Coromandel. Twelve years on, mining in the region remains a target of environmentalists.

Robin Broad is a Guggenheim Fellow and professor of environment and development at American University in Washington, DC. John Cavanagh is a senior fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies also in Washington, DC.

OPINION: We – and millions of others who have not visited Aotearoa New Zealand – have been introduced to the stunning beauty of North Island’s Coromandel Peninsula through the trending television series, The Rings of Power.

Not surprisingly, the Coromandel Peninsula is now high on many people’s bucket list of places to visit.

We were therefore shocked to learn that global mining giant OceanaGold is trying to dig deeper into the heart of legally-designated “conservation land” in this peninsula to mine gold.

READ MORE:

* Coromandel anti-mining group to pay $79,000 after High Court dismiss case against OceanGold

* OceanaGold proposes to expand Waihī mine, extending operations beyond 2036

* OceanaGold gets approval to buy land for tailings ponds near Waihi gold mine



As experienced development economists and ecologists who have followed OceanaGold for more than a decade, we know its record to be that of an irresponsible mining giant in other countries.

And we can see how OceanaGold is misleading the people and government of Aotearoa New Zealand with its claims of green and responsible mining.

We also know that approval of OceanaGold’s expansion plans would likely doom Aotearoa New Zealand’s Archey’s frog, a treasured endangered species that dates back to the age of the dinosaurs.

RNZ Years after it was announced that there were to be no new mining on conversation land, nothing has been done to act on that pledge. (Item first published February 2022)

To begin with, a fact: gold mining is one of the most dangerous industries on earth. It is dangerous for those who mine it. And the use of the toxic chemical cyanide to separate the gold from the rock makes gold mining deadly for the land and rivers around the mine.

Gold mining is so dangerous that in 2017, the legislature of economically-poor El Salvador unanimously passed a law banning all metals mining to save its watersheds.

OceanaGold had been trying to weasel its way into El Salvador for years, even suing the Salvadoran government for pausing mining permits as it studied mining’s environmental and social impacts.

Fortunately, OceanaGold was defeated in that World Bank tribunal, and the 2017 mining ban sent OceanaGold packing.

But, alas, OceanaGold then set its sights on expanding its mining operations in Aotearoa New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United States, all countries where it already had mines.

Supplied Another of OceanaGold's New Zealand operations, the Martha mine and tailings dam at Waihi.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, the mining giant applied for a permit to blast a new tunnel mine on the Coromandel Peninsula.

This, despite the fact that it is legally-designated conservation land and home to a range of threatened species, including what many consider the world’s most threatened amphibian, the Archey’s frog.

Alarming is that OceanaGold relied on a technical report by an environmental consultant who conjured up the ludicrous estimate that there were more than 50 million Archey’s frogs on the peninsula, compared to the scientific consensus by other experts that only 5,000-20,000 Archey’s frogs remain on our planet.

Where did the 50 million figure come from? Tucked away in the lengthy report, the consultant admits that he relied on scarce data and untested assumptions, without peer review.

Such blatant disregard for science and facts reveals a lot about OceanaGold, which continues to propagate the 50 million figure on its website without any caveats.

Supplied Archey’s frog, a tiny, prehistoric creature which has been the subject of dispute over its numbers, following OceanGold’s contentious claim that the population around Coromandel may be in the millions, not the thousands as long believed.

We know Aotearoa New Zealand as a country where people care about the future – be it the fate of the Archey’s frog or climate change.

We have followed and admired your Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

In 2017, she vowed through her speech from the throne that “there will be no new mines on conservation land.”

In 2019, she sagely chastised global leaders when she pointed out that the conventional gross domestic product measure “may say your country is thriving, but it’s not thriving if it’s also degrading the environment and contributing to CO2 emissions”.

We are therefore saddened that she would not be following her own advice to rein​ in the mining corporations whose massive energy use contributes to the climate crisis, among other environmental impacts.

As to OceanaGold’s irresponsible record elsewhere: does your Government know that in the United States, OceanaGold has on numerous occasions between 2018 and 2021 brazenly exceeded the government-set limits of emissions of toxic chemicals – cyanide, mercury, thallium among them – at its South Carolina Haile Gold mine?

Does it know that on at least four occasions from 2018 to 2021, these cumulative violations and lack of honest reporting led to government fines – which OceanaGold paid and then moved onto its next violation.

Unknown/Supplied Robin Broad and John Cavanagh are development economists and ecologists who have taken a close interest in OceanaGold’s activities around the world.

OceanaGold’s reckless record of such serious violations and falsehoods should be of great concern to your Government.

So too should be the significant long-term risks of the region being poisoned by leakage from OceanaGold’s planned additions to its huge toxic waste dumps (“tailings dams”) at its Waihi mining site that will be filled with toxic heavy metals.

Does Prime Minister Ardern know that in the Philippines, there have been continuous violations of human rights and of Indigenous rights, as well as the poisoning of the rivers surrounding OceanaGold’s mine in the north of that country? And that the Commission on Human Rights of the Philippines documented OceanaGold’s illegal expansion onto the land of indigenous peoples?

If economically poor El Salvador can expel this irresponsible mining firm from its lands, surely Aotearoa New Zealand can listen to the community groups on the ground and honour your Government’s 2017 pledge to not allow mining on conservation land by saying no to OceanaGold.

Robin Broad and John Cavanagh are co-authors of the award-winning book, The Water Defenders: How Ordinary People Saved a Country from Corporate Greed (Beacon Press, 2022).