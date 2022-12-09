Human rights should be on the ballot paper for Fiji's elections

A burnt Fijian flag is flown as a protest against the Pacific country’s government during a demonstration march in New Zealand (file photo). Fijian authorities continue to show a worrying disregard for human rights, argues Kate Schuetze.

Kate Schuetze is Amnesty International's Pacific researcher. She has worked on human rights issues across Asia and the Pacific since 2008.

OPINION: When you choose the wrong word by mistake, it’s pretty embarrassing.

We’ve all been there, whether from a Freudian slip, a spellcheck gone wrong, or smartphone autocorrect. And it’s even more embarrassing when someone else points it out online.

But in Fiji, correcting the mistake could land you in jail, as a prominent lawyer recently learned.

In November, lawyer Richard Naidu was convicted of contempt of court after he light-heartedly mentioned in a social media post that a judge had erroneously used the word “injection” when he meant “injunction.”

READ MORE:

* Fijians in New Zealand finally able to register for Fiji elections

* Covid-19: New Zealand buys vaccines for Fiji, as political turmoil compounds worsening crisis

* Thirty-three years after the first military coup, Fiji is still a failed democracy



With vaccines, the pandemic, and Covid-19 still fresh in the minds of the public, the slip of the pen was understandable, as was the joke about the error.

The post received a few dozen laughing emojis and was poised to fade into social media obscurity.

Arvind Kumar/Stuff Former Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, on a tour of New Zealand, speaks at a community talanoa (chat) session in Mangere this week. Elections in Fiji will be held later in the year.

The court, however, did not take this stab at humour lightly. Fiji’s Attorney General claimed that the comments online invited ridicule and undermined the judiciary as a whole.

The case has since made global headlines weeks before Fijians go to the polls on December 14, in the third general election since a coup in 2006.

As Naidu’s experience and myriad human rights concerns illustrate, there is a darker side to this island paradise primarily known for its lush tropical beaches.

Ahead of the election, Amnesty International has sent political candidates a five-point human rights agenda that the next administration should prioritise if it wants to be taken seriously as a human rights-respecting country.

One test of this is a country’s tolerance for a diverse range of ideas and even criticism.

Julia Nikhinson/AP Fijian prime minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, one of two former coup leaders contesting this year’s election.

But that is not what Fiji looks like today.

Naidu, for instance, was convicted under an archaic common law known as contempt for scandalising the court. A legacy law inherited from the colonial era, Fiji now surpasses the United Kingdom by continuing to use such laws to suppress critics.

Notably, these laws have all been overturned in the UK, Canada and the United States, because they undermine the right to freedom of expression. It is now widely accepted that a judicial post does not warrant special protection that places it above scrutiny or criticism.

While such laws exist in Australia and New Zealand, it must meet a higher threshold of being knowingly false and malicious.

It’s just one of a vast arsenal of laws – such as the Public Order Act and the Crimes Act– that the Fijian government has used to silence or intimidate those who speak out against it.

Supplied The original coup leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, is again seeking to claim power in Fiji, this time through the ballot box.

Over the years, Amnesty International has documented the harassment of and numerous proceedings against journalists, trade union leaders, student and university activists, human rights defenders, politicians, and now lawyers.

It’s very clear there are repercussions for speaking out – although this may range from not receiving police permits for peaceful protests, and sedition and contempt of court charges, to deportation.

While criticising the courts could very easily land you in jail, there are concerns about the lack of appropriate penalties and remedies suitable to deter crimes such as torture and ill-treatment by the security forces.

Greater investment in preventative action to end all forms of violence is required, as well as appropriate access to justice and remedies when it does occur.

Moreover, women are severely under-represented in public and political life.

LGBTI people face high levels of stigma, discrimination and violence in their daily lives.

And the climate crisis, compounded by the onset of sudden disasters like storm surges and tropical cyclones, present an existential threat to Fijians’ right to life, livelihoods, adequate housing, health care and education.

Unknown/Supplied Kate Schuetze is Amnesty International's Pacific researcher.

Inclusive and proactive policies are needed to tackle each of these human rights challenges.

Fiji’s history of coups and political instability is important when it comes to human rights, as it has resulted in higher rates of violence against women, suppression of civil and political rights, and economic decline.

As this election sees two former coup leaders representing separate parties go head-to-head, the focus must be on human rights now more than ever.

In the context of the world beginning to emerge from a global pandemic, and battling rising inflation and cost of living rates, the elections next week present a key opportunity for Fiji’s next government to improve the human rights situation for all Fijians.

Without clear commitments from parties and candidates to uphold human rights, things could easily slide backwards, eroding the incremental progress that has been made in the last few years.

We urge all Fiji’s political parties and candidates to commit to a future where human rights are prioritised.

Naidu’s sentencing is due on January 5. The next government can send a clear message on the direction it wants to take on human rights by dropping charges and quashing the conviction in this absurd case.

And if officials want to point out any mistaken word choices in this article, we welcome injections. Sorry, we meant corrections. See, it can happen to anybody.