Councils should think twice before insulting their Treaty partners

Giving Māori a place at the table of local government decision makers has taken another step, but debate over Māori wards is still fierce. (First published March 9, 2021)

K Gurunathan is a former Mayor of Kāpiti and a long-time campaigner for Māori causes.

OPINION: And so it begins.

Kaipara mayor His Worship Mayor Craig Jepson banned the reciting of karakia during council meetings.

He interrupted councillor Pera Paniora, when she tried to recite it at the first meeting of the new council, saying that councillors were there to do business and specific religions or cultures should not be included in meetings. (He has since changed his position, agreeing to allow councillors to “to recite karakia, make statements of choice and forms of reflection.”)

What is the business of council? Firstly, I would have thought that his worshipfulness is aware a quarter of his community are Māori.

These First Nation people underwent a colonial occupation that has witnessed the confiscation of their land, undermining their economic independence and sustainable relationship to their environment.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Councillor Wiremu Kingi Te Awe Awe starts the first meeting of the newly elected Horizons Regional Council in Manawatū with a karakia. While it is established practice at many councils, Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson has sought to ban it.

They were forced through a systemic assimilation policy that alienated them from their language and culture.

Is it not the business of council to look after their welfare and welcome their participation, including their choice to culturally gateway this engagement through a karakia?

Secondly, it is the legal business of the mayor and council to know their responsibilities under the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Local Government Act and the Resource Management Act (RMA) have key requirements on consultation and engagement of Māori and mana whenua.

Even where it’s not a legal requirement, the role of tikanga in smoothing this process and building a mutually trusting relationship is critical and seen in the local government sector as best practice.

Supplied Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson has said that specific religions and cultures are not to be part of his council’s business.

The engagement with mana whenua is required in areas like coastal and flood management, transport and reserves.

The current government legislative reforms are increasing the range and depth of this interface across strategy, policy and governance.

Changes to the RMA will even see the creation of a new national Māori entity to monitor government bodies on whether they are using their powers according to the Treaty.

In anticipation, proactive councils like the Wellington Regional Council have formed their own te Tiriti committee to consider their Treaty obligations across all their decisions.

The third reason why Mayor Jepson should refocus his navel-gaze on his understanding of council business is the brutal realpolitik that, if you piss off your Treaty partners by insulting their mana, legal tools are available to them to grind down council’s decision-making process and, worse, get it tangled up in court.

Aotearoa New Zealand is making some significant steps towards a unique hybrid democracy – a fusion of the Māori worldview and what we inherited from Britain.

The journey will be challenging.

Supplied An artist’s impression of Te Uruhi, the Kāpiti Gateway project which Guru Gurunathan suggests has provoked insults to the district’s mana whenua.

In Kāpiti, the council’s Māori liaison committee (Te Whakaminenga) was formed in 1994.

Being one of the first such committees has not stopped the mana of our Treaty partners from being insulted.

Kāpiti’s current long-term plan was forged in partnership with mana whenua, underpinned by the commitment to a “mutually mana-enhancing relationship”.

At the first meeting of the recently elected council, almost half the councillors backed a motion to stop the Te Uruhi (Kapiti Gateway) project.

These councillors are right to be concerned about the $3.2m cost blowout to the original $4.5m project, but the move to scuttle it was made without engaging with mana whenua.

Worse, there was already a council direction for the decision by an independent hearing commission to come back to council with a staff report before any decision to continue with the project. There have also been racial undertones in the debate on social media.

The project had the full support of the three mana whenua as it marked a significant pa site and settlement called Te Uruhi.

Iwi including their rangatahi were involved in creating the management plan of the popular reserve area within which the project was sited.

Ross Giblin/Stuff K (Guru) Gurunathan, the former Mayor of Kāpiti.

On February 25, 2021, when mana whenua arrived at the council meeting to formally gift the name Te Uruhi, their year 12 students performing the haka were subjected to racial taunts by those opposed to the project.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon was subsequently called in to talk to the students and iwi.

Given this fractious history, one can understand the umbrage taken by iwi.

While the latest motion at the Kāpiti council was defeated by a slim one vote, and left to lay on the table, the relationship between mana whenua and new council has taken a shaky start.