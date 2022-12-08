The rush to pass new laws is eroding the public's trust

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted the controversial Three Waters entrenchment clause was a mistake, during the post-Cabinet media briefing in Wellington.

Sir Peter Gluckman is the director of Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, a think tank based at the University of Auckland; Dr Anne Bardsley is the deputy director.

OPINION: It’s déjà vu all over again. As the end of the year beckons, a backlog of government legislation is rushed through Parliament.

Every year it’s the same: the government of the day resorts to urgency to clear the decks of bills before MPs pack it in in mid-December.

Sometimes that is justified – for example, to move bills through to select committees. But at times, the authority wielded feels like that of less democratic regimes.

It is important that bills meriting deep reflection are not rushed, but are given due attention through the mechanisms of accountability. Namely, through public consultation, proper debate, due reflection by select committee, and attention to the fact that some matters transcend political cycles and partisanship.

READ MORE:

* How a loss of trust has fed the divisions in society

* Trust and transparency are an antidote to rising autocracy

* Water reforms put democracy and transparency under threat, councillor claims



Caught up in the melee are laws that may be soundly based and have true merit.

But each of them also has fair objections. In some cases, they strike at the heart of democracy, or at least at how a significant number of New Zealanders perceive it.

The pitfalls of urgency are many, one of them illustrated by the furore around the Three Waters (Water Services Entities Bill) legislation, added to by the last-minute introduction of an unprecedented entrenchment clause requiring 60% of MPs to approve the sale of water assets.

KEVIN STENT Contentious law changes such as the Three Waters legislation demand taking time to hear dissenting views, not ramming them through in a rush.

Entrenchment is normally used for constitutional matters, not policies. Days later, it was conceded by the Government to be a mistake and subsequently removed.

The Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill is another example that is being rushed through despite submissions describing it as democratically unsafe.

The effect of such cavalier law-making is loss of trust, at a time when sustaining trust is of utmost importance. Not only is trust the bedrock of democracy, but also society generally.

Sustaining trust requires democratic institutions to make decisions in ways that not only take into account the view of the majority, but also the interests of the minority, given society’s different identities and world views.

Democracy also depends on those in power being accountable to those they govern.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Core democratic institutions such as Parliament are built on trust and accountability.

Most obviously, that is through elections. But it also requires a vigilant media, a respected and effective opposition, and government institutions that provide checks and balances.

New Zealand is weak on this last point. Parliamentary select committees largely do the government’s bidding and there is no upper house.

The institutions that help provide accountability – the Office of the Ombudsman and the Auditor General – have in recent public statements expressed concern that standards are being compromised.

We have hard times ahead – high inflation, geostrategic instability, climate change, rising rates of mental health concerns, social justice and continued redress of historical issues – and in that context we need high trust in our democratic model.

We must strive for civil discourse on these issues and find ways to reach a consensus. Politicians have a critical role to play.

Supplied Dr Anne Bardsley and Sir Peter Gluckman, the deputy director and director of Koi Tū.

Where there is deep debate, the answer generally is not hurried legislation that creates a political football of the issue at hand, but an informed discourse to find the best path forward.

For some issues, new tools and approaches to participatory and deliberative democracy, can minimise partisanship, empower citizens to feel involved, and may help improve trust.

Earlier this year, Koi Tū and Watercare put this into practice with Aotearoa New Zealand’s first citizens’ assembly, when a representative, diverse group of Aucklanders were empowered to help determine the future of Auckland’s water.

If we are to avoid future legislative repair jobs caused by rushed legislation such as the Three Waters bill and the public media bill, we should look at ways of adopting such innovative democratic processes.

Our leaders need to remember that trust, like reputation, is fragile – easily lost and hard to repair.