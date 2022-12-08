How does Labour solve a problem like Willie and his 'certain style'?

The Q + A presenter questioned the Broadcasting Minister over the functioning of the new entity and its significant cost during a period of high inflation.

OPINION: The past few weeks have seen a flurry of activity in the Beehive and Parliament, as Jacinda Ardern’s Government tries to dispose of unhelpful distractions before election year.

The controversial Three Waters reforms will pass in Parliament on Thursday and, Ardern will hope, from public memory. An avalanche of new legislation has been moved from ministers’ out-trays through Parliament and into select committees, or alternatively dumped from the agenda entirely.

But as the prime minister looks ahead – to the election, to the new year, to the next time she braves turning on a TV or radio news bulletin – she will be wondering what she can do with a problem like Willie.

Because Willie Jackson, the Māori development and broadcasting minister, and former co-chair of Labour’s influential Māori caucus, is looming as a significant political risk in the election year.

Jackson, who is overseeing the merger of TVNZ with RNZ, caused a stir with his antagonistic interview with Q+A’s Jack Tame over the weekend, an interview panned as a “train wreck”.

The merger between TVNZ and RNZ excites those within the industry. It’s unpopular but hardly a matter of great heat.

Jackson, however, has managed to keep this issue front and centre by willing concerns of political interference into existence, with ill-timed “jokes” that Tame might find himself presenting reality TV if the merger failed because of the media asking too many questions.

Reflecting on harsh criticism including – eventually – from the prime minister herself, Jackson said, “It wasn’t one of my greatest interviews … The reality is I’ve got a certain style, and it works most of the time.”

If it wasn’t one of his greatest interviews, however, it wasn’t an unexpected outlier either.

Jackson does have a certain style, in the same way that the brilliant fireworks that cause uncontrolled forest fires do. And he can’t stop sending up skyrockets.

He has drawn further attention – and internal ire – with leaked details that former National party leader Simon Bridges was approached (and interviewed!) as a potential chairperson for the new merged entity, ostensibly to blunt National’s attacks on the merger.

On one level the plan checks out: Bridges is flourishing in post-parliamentary life, has governance experience in spades, the patina of commercial credibility as CE of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce, and is himself involved in media as a popular podcast host.

Politically, however, the plan relies on the supposed reticence of the National caucus to launch attacks that might directly or collaterally do Bridges out of a job – the National caucus notoriously being a group which has mobilised to do him out of jobs almost annually since 2020.

And the pattern continues.

Jackson also revealed in his interview with Tame that the Government would be stalling its proposed response to the He Puapua report in election year, saying the issues were not well enough understood by the public to allow a productive discussion. But whose fault is that?

He has been credited with being the only government minister willing to front up and defend in the media the broad notion of “co-governance”.

Here, too, his efforts have served mostly to aggravate and obfuscate, in particular his astoundingly tone-deaf claim (also made on Q+A) that “democracy has changed”.

It’s almost lost in time now but the selection of Jackson as a candidate for Labour in 2017 was controversial. Andrew Little overrode the objections voiced at the time by many of the current Labour Government’s top leadership, hoping Jackson could help destroy the Māori Party and turn out crucial South Auckland votes.

Whether Jackson’s efforts were decisive is debatable, but the combined efforts of the Māori caucus (and especially Kelvin Davis and Meka Whaitiri, who is a caucus co-chair) succeeded in defeating Te Ururoa Flavell and ensured that a Labour government was still possible after a knife-edge election night.

In 2023, Jackson’s assignment will not be exterminating the renewed Māori Party/Te Pāti Māori led by Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi but instead brokering a post-election deal with it.

The increasingly infrequent polls showing a path to victory for Labour next year depend on reaching an accommodation with Te Pāti Māori’s latest incarnation, which can be maddeningly hard to pin down on issues of policy and strategy.

No-one is better placed to do so than Jackson, whose deep ties to that party’s president, John Tamihere, are less like a “relationship” and more akin to a dynastic joint-venture partnership that has covered politics, broadcasting and social service provision over the decades.

The question of where exactly Willie’s “certain style” should be deployed in order to minimise the risks to Ardern on the campaign trail remains open.

Because the place they really need him is after the votes have been counted.

Correction: An earlier version of this column incorrectly said Willie Jackson is a current co-chair of Labour’s Māori caucus. (Amended December 8, 2022, 10.45am.)