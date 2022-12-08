The looming spike in fuel prices that will affect the cost of everything

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces the cut to fuel excise and half-price public transport will be extended until next year. (First published July 17)

Nick Leggett is the chief executive of the road transport industry body, Transporting New Zealand.

OPINION: Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come January 31, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% – at a time when inflation is projected to rise again.

This is because the Government’s transport support package is due to end on this date.

It will be the icing on the cake we don’t need as we head into 2023.

The official cash rate is expected to rise to 5.25%, pushing mortgage rates as high as 7.5%.

Inflation could rise to 7.5%, and then remain around 7% well into 2023.

The Reserve Bank is forecasting a year-long recession in 2023.

Unemployment could shoot up as high as 4.5%.

There’s a lot of human pain behind those numbers. The Government has clearly got the message. Grant Robertson has promised an update before Christmas on whether the package will be extended or not.

Derek Flynn/Fairfax NZ/Marlborough Express The Government has currently set January 31 as the date for its fuel excise tax to be restored to its full rate.

Now is not the time to end this support.

It eases the burden – either directly or indirectly – on every New Zealand household at a time when New Zealanders are going to need all the help they can get.

When removed, fuel prices will shoot up overnight, along with the cost of everything delivered by a truck. With 93% of our freight delivered on a truck, that’s basically everything we consume and purchase.

The view of the road transport sector is that its petrol and road user charge (RUC) price reductions, and the public transport subsidy need to be maintained until inflation is at 6% or lower.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Heavy truck operators will face additional road user charges of more than $20,000 when the current rebate scheme ends.

It’s not just Kiwi families who have been saving 25c per litre at the pump, or those using the half-price public transport that will feel the difference overnight.

It’s the knock-on effects of higher fuel on the cost of everything we buy. Removing the rebate now will hurt in the pocket, even if all you do is walk to the supermarket to buy groceries.

Just look at the immediate extra impact if the road user charge price reduction is lifted on 31 January.

For a 45-plus-tonne truck and trailer travelling 100,000 km, the restoration of the full road user charges will add an additional $21,000 cost in 2023. That will go straight onto the cost of whatever is being carried by the truck.

A light diesel vehicle like a ute or SUV, now paying about $686 road user charges, will pay $1064 in 2023.

Ross Giblin Motorists queueing for petrol hours before an expected price hike – and before the Government announced its excise tax relief – earlier this year.

For a courier paying about $2940 in RUCs now, the cost will go up to $4560.

If you’re planning to head away in the motor home for the holidays, expect your road user costs to go from $520 to $820 overnight. That’s on top of your increased diesel prices.

Small delivery trucks – the types that deliver to your home from the supermarkets – will pay more immediately. From $3210 now, back up to $5010.

The same reason that led to the introduction of the fuel rebate package, still exists. High prices that hurt New Zealand families and businesses. So why not keep it going at least until inflation is under control?

It’s not fair to load extra costs on families and businesses at a time when everything they need on a daily basis, is going up.

The Government can clear this up today, by letting us know immediately if they plan to extend the package.

It undermines confidence to draw this decision out. Forget the political tactics of the situation, this is about easing costs in people’s daily lives at a time when there is real hurt.

Extending the package will cost more money, but the increased GST raised off massive fuel costs over the last year will offset a good proportion of this package.

Supplied Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett.

Billions of dollars is being found to restructure health, Three Waters and public broadcasting without any real case made that the waka will go faster as a result.

There are many big unknowns in 2023. How quickly inflation will come down. Whether high interest rates will push the country into a recession. And how long Russian’s war on Ukraine continues.

It’s also an election year.

Extending the fuel rebate is a real and direct way in which the Government can ease cost of living pressure for every New Zealander.

Otherwise, the impact will be felt at the pump, in the supermarket, and on buses and trains.