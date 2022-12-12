Another dog dies as the case to ban greyhound racing grows

Greyhound owners get together to show how lovely the breed can be off the track. (Video first published June 2019)

OPINION: Broken back, dislocated neck and euthanasia. Racing greyhound How’s the Luck came to an horrendous end at Addington Raceway in Christchurch earlier this month.

Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty may or may not have had the awaited Racing Integrity Board (RIB) report on greyhound racing in his hand by then.

That report, due this month, is a response to the Government putting the industry on notice in September 2021.

Minister McAnulty did however, have the petitions select committee report, issued only weeks earlier.

The report - the fourth damning the industry in a decade, after others in 2013, 2016, 2021 - is an embarrassing indictment on the industry.

The committee found a lack of improvement across key areas of concern – systems and data, transparency and animal welfare.

Findings include:

straight track recommendations from the 2017 Hansen report still not implemented

the usual data on deaths and injuries not matching up; a lack of consistent information

and a high number of blind dogs entering rehoming programmes, possibly indicating poor de-worming treatment.

Save Animals from Exploitation (Safe) found more than 100 injuries requiring stand-down that did not appear in Greyhound Racing New Zealand’s (GRNZ) records.

123rf The report on greyhound racing is the fourth damning the industry in a decade.

There are numerous issues to do with the recording of euthanasia numbers and injuries. The list goes on.

The SPCA expressed concerns over the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) observations of a “disturbing upwards trend in serious injury rates”.

The SPCA stated the lack of willingness or ability “to adequately address animal welfare problems and refusal to engage with concerns raised by NAWAC, demonstrated a clear lack of commitment to improve animal welfare”.

There are no long-term plans for dealing with large numbers of dogs.

The industry failed to meet goals it intended to complete.

GRNZ agreed with the RIB that data capture and quality could be improved.

Stuff Racing minister and passionate racing fan Kieran McAnulty has no shortage of reports on the greyhound racing to inform his thinking about the sport’s future.

The committee concluded, with cross-party support, that it doubted whether the industry, in its current form, has the social licence to operate.

Even if the minister had the RIB report, it wouldn’t have saved How’s the Luck.

The stipendary steward report on December 2 said, racing from box five of eight, the dog was referred to the vet “after receiving brief contact in the back straight, becoming unbalanced and falling”.

Stipe reports are full of euphemisms covering facts. What that means is, another dog collided briefly, probably side-on, at high speed, with How’s the Luck. Think about what can happen when two speeding cars collide side-on.

With a suspected broken back, How’s the Luck was driven to a local contract veterinarian for euthanasia.

Veterinarians previously euthanised dogs at the track. That would have been a far better animal welfare outcome this time, but for political reasons to do with stats on trackside euthanasia, and public perception, her suffering was prolonged.

LAWRENCE SMITH Lynn Charlton is a psychotherapist, writer and animal advocate.

Greyhound trainers have long joked about the “demolition derby” of races. The term used for the body count of broken, euthanised dogs is “wastage”, a ruthless term revealing a ruthless mindset.

How’s the Luck made the wastage pile this month.

The ethics of allowing dogs to race and die for money is no doubt weighing heavily on “passionate” racing fan Kieran McAnulty, but if it’s allowed to continue, the horror stories can only keep coming.

While the dogs get smashed up and die for gambling profits, other dogs wait to find out whether reports and committees and endless meetings will save them.