The big mistake we have made in setting the price of our money

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: One of the enduring tenets of Western thought has been morality of charging interest.

As far back as the Old Testament, Exodus at 22;25, the divine was warning readers against demanding interest to family members or the needy.

Aristotle believed the practice was immoral, while St Thomas Aquinas wrote copiously on the evils of usury.

The second Lateran Council, all the way back in 1139, concluded it was detestable.

However, like alcohol, bad sexual choices and smoking weed, just because something is frowned upon by the great and good does not mean people will stop doing it.

Charging interest is as old as recorded history. Older, probably.

Now is an excellent time to consider the question of why we engage in this practice.

The answer may seem obvious, similar to the quandary of why diamonds are expensive despite being useless, while water is cheap despite being essential, but developing a rational economic reasoning proved elusive.

Stuff Many of the complexities of our economy connect back to a fundamental equation, which is how we determine the price of money.

One of the first to articulate a sensible theory was Austrian economist Eugen Böhm-Bawerk, more than a century ago. People prefer present over future goods. Eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die.

If we are being asked to forgo consumption today, we want to get back more in the future so that we can be induced to make the loan.

For this trade to occur, there must be someone willing to consume today despite having to forgo more consumption later. A business owner wanting to invest in assets to increase their output and profit. A young person wanting to make a commitment to their education, or someone willing to go into debt to buy property.

Each must weigh the value of any transaction, the risk of being repaid, the value that they can achieve from the money borrowed, and the nature of those they are entering into a debtor or creditor relationship with.

Millions of different preferences, cash positions and opportunities all mix into the great melting pot of commerce, as those wanting to lend search for those wanting to borrow.

123RF Wall Street in New York, one of the world’s great banking centres, built on the lending and borrowing of money.

At the heart of all of this is the most important price in our economy: the price of money.

There is no price more critical than the price of debt. As societies evolve, the price evolves with it.

Looking at the equation in a very simplistic and aggregate manner, as the interest rate rises, more people are willing to lend and fewer people are willing to borrow.

When you have a few old people with limited capital, and vast hordes of impoverished workers and unsatiated entrepreneurs, those with cash can demand a high price for loans.

Only the best businesspeople and the most desperate willing to pay the high rates will get capital.

If there are demographic and economic shifts, the price of money will shift as well.

As society matures and the economy grows, it becomes burdened by a large cohort of the elderly with large nest-eggs to invest. .

Sunday Star-Times 4 The inclination to lend – and borrow – money for interest is as old as history. (File photo)

They must compete for a shrinking pool of those willing to go into debt, and this competition drives down the cost. Soon any idiot with half an idea and a photo ID can get a loan, and at very cheap rate.

Since we are on the topic of time, some readers will be wondering if it is being spent wisely having read thus far. Fear not. I am nearly there.

The price of money not only reflects the underlying demographic and economic conditions of the society, it impacts upon it. Every individual with cash or the ability to access credit is faced with decisions driven by the price of money.

When savings earn no return and debt is cheap, some consumers will prefer to borrow and party rather than save for old age.

As interest rates rise, more of us will save because the return to money in the bank begins to have a real value. Fewer will pay the higher cost of consumer debt.

When credit is expensive the market is telling participants that there is limited spare capital and capacity, and only the most efficient business owners should have access to any surplus.

When it is cheap the market is being told there is vast spare capacity and there are few constraints to growth.

The price of money regulates how we allocate finite resources between investment and consumption.

In the West we do not let the market set this price. We prefer to have public servants do this for us because... well, let's leave that for another time.

For the last 15 years these wise public servants, all over the West, decided money should be cheap. Cheaper than perhaps the market would have set it.

This caused a rise in people wanting cheap money and a lack of anyone wanting to make loans; so the public servants increased the supply of money. They printed it.

As a result there was limited return to traditional savings and even the most inefficient and hapless business owner was able to raise cash to invest in their dreams.

Consumers, attracted by cheap money, took on debt to go on holiday, buy houses and splurge on frivolities such as cherry-flavoured yoghurt. Businesses saw and went into debt to meet the higher demand.

Inevitability prices ran out of control, and now the public servants have conceded they were wrong to set the price of credit lower than what the market would have done.

Money is expensive again. Fewer people are buying cherry-flavoured yoghurt, and firms that went into debt to invest in yoghurt machines are going to get mugged by reality.

The mistake isn’t that the price was too low and now is too high.

The mistake is to believe the most critical price and market signal in the economy can or should be set by anyone other than the collective wisdom of the market.

We are going to pay a heavy price for this mistake. And then we are going to do it again.