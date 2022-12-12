When times are hard, treating art as a luxury doesn't help

Te Puawai, by Shane Cotton, one of the works in Te Haerenga The Passage, an exhibition making up part of the Auckland Art Gallery’s largest exhibition, Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art, in 2020.

Donna Miles is an Iranian-Kiwi writer based in Christchurch

OPINION: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown recently labelled Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, “the most uneconomic building in the city”, comparing its visitor numbers with customers at a dairy.

Referring to its 9516 visitors from July to September, Brown remarked that “9500 wouldn’t run a dairy in terms of turnover,” and asked: ”How do we get to have 122 people looking after a few paintings in a building that nobody goes to?”

Brown acknowledged that his disparaging remarks might make him look like “something of a Philistine”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff “The beauty of the Auckland Art Gallery building alone is enough to give many people a transcendental experience,” Donna Miles writes.

I am glad he at least recognised his ideas might not be in line with modern and progressive thinking – still, it worries me that the mayor of the biggest city in New Zealand thinks in such a limited way about the country’s largest art institution.

Needless to say, Auckland Art Gallery has more than just ‘a few paintings’. It houses major holdings of historic, modern and contemporary art, as well as outstanding work by Māori and Pacific artists. Altogether there are more than 17000 artworks in the gallery’s collection. To put this in perspective, the collection of the National Gallery in London contains just over 2300 artworks.

It is precisely at times of high tension and economic hardship that we need to support our cultural institutions the most, because they provide opportunities that take us beyond ordinary everyday experiences - and, even more importantly, allow us to question and evaluate the status quo.

The beauty of the Auckland Gallery building alone is enough to give many people a transcendental experience.

New Zealanders like me, with a different cultural background, and a need for creativity and vibrancy, rely on artistic institutions to make us feel less alien and more at home in our adopted country.

The Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū is my sanctuary - a place of serenity and beauty as well as a place to encounter diverse cultures and make new discoveries. Without it, the city would lose its heart.

If not exactly in the same way, many other New Zealanders also have a vital connection with art and culture.

To be fair, I think Mayor Brown is right to question the limited number of gallery visitors - but the solution to this problem is not to cut funding but to increase or at least maintain it.

A couple of years ago, I visited Auckland Art Gallery's largest ever exhibition, Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art, exploring 70 years of Māori art.

The exhibition truly blew me away and gave me a different understanding of the strength and richness of Māori story-telling, self-representation and creativity.

It was during this visit that I saw, for the first time, noticeably more Māori and Pacific families around the gallery.

It's not just people from South Auckland who don't visit art galleries. Many immigrants are not attracted to public art institutions either.

But I have discovered, during my extended visit to London, that exhibitions by immigrant artists generate a different response.

The current Rebel Rebel exhibition, by Iranian woman artist Soheila Sokhanvari, at London's Barbican, is a great example of this. Iranians young and old are the biggest visitors to this breathtaking exhibition.

Working as an art guide in the Christchurch Art Gallery before Covid, I was often struck by the limited knowledge of our foreign visitors when it came to our country’s colonial past.

But this uncomfortable history was made inescapable in William Dunning's large painting Colonization Triptych, which literally depicts strains, cracks and sharp divisions between the world views and political positioning of the colonial settlers and the indigenous Māori population.

Dunning’s painting always generated long conversations about New Zealand’s past and contemporary politics. This is just one of the many ways art contributes to shaping our world view.

The strength and quality of our country's public galleries communicates much to outsiders. Our confidence to confront our colonial past shows our cultural maturity. The strength of our modern and contemporary art signals our country’s vibrant and progressive outlook.

My London-based friends who visited Auckland during the 2019 Christmas holidays didn't think visiting an art gallery was all that worthwhile in New Zealand, but after seeing its impressive building and visiting Louise Henderson's exhibition From Life, they changed their minds. They came out with an enhanced impression of New Zealand.

Supplied Donna Miles: Our cultural institutions “provide opportunities that take us beyond ordinary everyday experiences”.

I hope Mayor Brown recognises the importance of our major art institutions to the international reputation of our country and considers the value of art in enriching lives and creating a space for better social bonding and dialogue.

We will all be poorer if we allow the flawed idea of art as a luxury to cut essential funding to our cultural institutions.