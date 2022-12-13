How technology could save our most at-risk children's lives

Minister for Children Kelvin Davis says the Government will investigate actioning all recommendations of the review into the care and death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, who he says was failed by multiple agencies before his murder.

Rhema Vaithianathan is a professor of health economics at AUT, and director of the university’s Centre for Social Data Analytics (CSDA).

OPINION: The distressing murder of young Malachi Subecz challenges us to take a detailed look at how triaging decisions in child protection are made.

I have been using technology in this area to better the outcome for children for almost a decade.

While most of my work has been in the United States, the detail of the decision-making by Oranga Tamariki shows similar patterns.

Hundreds of calls are fielded by overworked staff at regional offices. Not all these allegations of abuse or neglect can or need to be investigated – typically half of them are not.

READ MORE:

* Can we say 'never again' after Malachi Subecz?

* Children's Minister Kelvin Davis wants answers from Oranga Tamariki over murdered 5-year-old

* Researchers find family history data could help agencies identify at-risk children



This is called the “screening decision” and it is one of the hardest and most high-stakes decisions in all of child protection, and yet it is often made by inexperienced staff in a rush.

In the case of Malachi, it sounds like the worker was only a few months fully qualified.

In the US jurisdictions in which we work, the regional office might spend only 10 minutes to make this decision. I would guess it’s not much longer in Oranga Tamariki.

Stuff Malachi Subecz, 5, died in Starship Hospital on November 12, 2021, the victim of abuse by his caregiver.

Inexperienced caseworkers need skilled supervision. In the case of Malachi, it appears that the only person contacted was the mother, who expressed confidence in the caregiver – the woman who would go on to torture and kill Malachi.

Supervisors are trained to ask the hard questions before closing cases. In this case, how could Mum – who was in prison – know what was going on? Why had the caseworker not contacted anyone else living on the property?

But in my experience, and that of those I work with, supervisors are overworked and burdened by administrative tasks. They are working on emergency removals, and they don’t have time to help with screening decisions.

They also don’t have quick access to information.

Most child welfare information systems I have seen are slow and old.

The relevant information about patterns of calls, allegations and previous case notes are hard to find. So, the overworked supervisors tend to rely on inexperienced caseworkers.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Dame Karen Poutasi, whose investigation into how government departments could have intervened to prevent Malachi Subecz’s murder has recommended mandatory reporting of child abuse across agencies.

If mandatory reporting is brought into this system, as suggested by Dame Karen Poutasi’s report, then everything described above will be 10 times worse.

I am working with others to help fix this problem. We have built digital supervision tools and machine learning technology which alerts supervisors to the most complex cases.

In Los Angeles, where a number of high-profile child deaths led the county to trial our tools, supervisors are finding they are now able to provide more support to caseworkers when cases are complex and are better able to manage information.

Flagged cases are elevated for discussion with more experienced workers so that caseworkers and supervisors receive more support in handling them.

Within seconds our predictive risk model is trained to look for patterns associated with a risk of future child protection involvement.

For example, were there previous findings of abuse and neglect? Was the alleged perpetrator involved in other cases?

Supplied Rhema Vaithianathan is a Professor of Health Economics at AUT, and Director of the university’s Centre for Social Data Analytics.

When we tested our tool on historical data, we found that it correctly flagged many children who later went on to suffer serious injury or death.

In Colorado, our technology provides a risk score that supports caseworkers’ decisions of whether a referral should be investigated or not. There, independent evaluation is finding that it is reducing child harm.

We do not know whether such technology would have flagged Malachi.

However, providing caseworkers with better technology means they have more time to do casework such as speaking to a wider range of family members, teachers and other people.

That is the type of casework that would have been valuable in Malachi’s case.

The front door of Aotearoa’s child protection system needs more attention and care before we flood it with more calls.

Caseworkers need better tools – tools that reduce their workload, give them fast access to accurate information and alert them to complexity and risk.