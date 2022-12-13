Christchurch's councillors must shoot for the 'impossible' over rates increase

Mike Yardley says Christchurch City Councillors need to spend the holiday break reflecting on how to defuse the upcoming “rates bomb”.

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 16 years.

OPINION: The Christchurch City Council’s bleak financial situation is quite the downer to be dumped on the city’s doorstep as Christmas approaches.

But as the summer holiday recess dawns, let’s hope for some quiet reflection on the part of our elected members. Hopefully that will ensure they hit the ground running in the new year with a newfound resolve to defuse the looming rates bomb bearing down on households.

It was most unfortunate for council chief executive Dawn Baxendale to caution councillors last week that dragging the rates rise down to 5% was “impossible”.

She needlessly strayed from her lane.

READ MORE:

* Phil Mauger's $1m roving footpath fix-it crew backed by council staff

* Fight looms over controversial asset sales in Christchurch

* Why Christchurch rates are so high and how the council is responding

* Getting Christchurch's rates rise down to 5% is 'impossible', council boss warns



The chief executive is in charge of implementation – not policy initiation or decision-making on budgetary parameters.

Council sources tell me they hope to have the projected rates increase for the 2023/24 year below 8% by the end of January, after staff complete further tweaks to their operational budgets.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale told councillors it would be “impossible” to keep the rates rise below 5%.

Council workshops earlier this month have achieved excellent progress in revamping the capital budget. But the intent must surely be to go much further and harder in scaling back council operational spending, to help take the pressure off financially-strained households.

It is disappointing that there are no plans to downsize the council’s workforce, given the payroll bill gobbles up nearly 40% of the council’s annual operational expenditure.

In the 2021/22 financial year, that totalled $200.5m, of the entire $525m operational budget.

Unlike councils like Auckland, which pruned fulltime equivalent employee (FTE) numbers by 500 two years ago, Christchurch is projecting an increase to FTEs from today’s 2114 staff to nearly 2500 in 2023/24, as new council facilities open, notably pools.

A 10% cut in FTEs would net the council a permanent annual saving of $20m, which is the equivalent of reducing the projected rates hike from 8.9% to 5.6%.

Achieving at least a $20m haircut to the council’s current $537m annual operational spend should be a bottom line in the new year, to move the increase well below 6%.

Last week, councillors were deadlocked 8-8 on whether to instruct staff to assess reducing council levels of service in a bid to rein in operational expenditure.

The tied vote means staff will not be investigating the measure, but this option could still be revisited post-Christmas, as Annual Plan deliberations resume.

Christchurch City Council Council staff will assess whether savings can be made by increasing user charges and fees at its facilities.

I applaud first-term councillor Andrei Moore for not ducking reality, expressing the sort of dutiful prudence that needs to go forth and multiply.

“I honestly don’t feel like we’ve got much choice and that we have to do this. Not that we want to, we kind of have to,” said Moore.

Unlike service cuts, council staff will assess whether savings can be secured by increasing user charges and fees.

Additionally, they’ve been directed to consider scaling back the vast swag of grants funding programmes the council doles out to hundreds of organisations.

This year, more than $43m of rates-generated revenue was redistributed in grants – nearly 9% of all rates revenue.

The council has so many feelgood funding pots from which it plays Santa, headlined by the Strengthening Communities Fund. Why not knock that $43m back to $30m?

Yes, some funding applicants would inevitably miss out. But frankly, even if the council had $430m to benevolently dispense each year, there would still be applicants who would miss the cut.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Councillors have voted to investigate the future of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd, which owns a stake in Christchurch Airport.

I do not dispute the council’s role in supporting community wellbeing, but household wellbeing warrants vigorous consideration, as the prolonged cost of living crisis takes its toll.

Meanwhile, it’s pleasing that councillors have voted in favour of investigating the future of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd and its current assets portfolio, given its underwhelming returns.

The Northington Partners review, which was commissioned by the previous council, is a compelling read. But they are matters for the 2024 Long Term Plan.

The immediate challenge is the next Annual Plan and reeling in the projected 8.9% rates hike. Councillors should aim to halve it.

Even if they fall short, but roll back the rise to 5%, it will make a material difference to residents’ financial wellbeing.

Let every household keep more of their own money.

Make the “impossible” possible.