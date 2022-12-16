Resource Management Act rewrite will fail future generations, so why the rush?

Fish & Game NZ advocates for the health of the country’s waterways on behalf of anglers and hunters, and is alarmed at new environmental legislation which threatens to weaken the country’s “thin green line”.

Corina Jordan is the chief executive of Fish & Game NZ.

OPINION: The Government’s rewrite of the Resource Management Act (RMA) should be of concern to all Kiwis, because the environmental protection measures in the proposed bill are absent, diluted, or contradictory and will lead to significant uncertainty.

As it is currently drafted, the Natural and Built Environments Bill (NBEB) is far from an improvement on the original legislation.

It does not have sufficient safeguards for the environment, it does not have a framework that supports sustainable development, and it will subsequently fail future generations.

No one disputes the fact that the RMA was not working, and that an overhaul was desperately needed, especially to allow more homes to be built.

However, the approach that has been taken in drafting the NBEB will leave our precious environment and freshwater even more vulnerable to further degradation than is currently the case.

While the RMA had its challenges, it recognised the wide range of values that communities hold for freshwater, it provided checks and balances for proposed development, and there was recourse to challenge environmentally unsustainable projects.

Yes, the NBEB appropriately identifies cultural values and environmental goals, but it lacks the scaffolding to support them.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Resource Management Act needed overhauling, including to remove the roadblocks it created when getting new homes built, says Corina Jordan.

For example, higher level objectives to protect the capacity of the natural environment, to “provide for the wellbeing of present and future generations”, are contradicted by other parts of the legislation which give primacy to development.

Further, the bill muddles its way through abstract concepts to the detriment of the environment it seeks to protect, and in doing so fails to provide a foundation for sustainable development.

This essentially means developers will be faced with ongoing business and investment uncertainty as environmental goals continue to shift.

Indeed, one of the most alarming aspects of the new law is that it allows environmental regulatory processes to become heavily influenced by politics.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Deputy PM Grant Robertson announces the details of the overhaul of the "broken” Resource Management Act.

The minister of the day gets to decide and set environmental bottom lines, and can make exemptions to these. They are then implemented by regional planning committees which are also open to politicisation.

Instead of embedding limits to provide for community values for freshwater – including life-supporting capacity of our freshwater ecosystems – the bill says freshwater should be protected to retain “ecological integrity”. This is an arbitrary phrase left to the given minister to define.

This legislation further weakens the thin green line which has sought to provide a healthy environment for all New Zealanders to enjoy, through enabling unsustainable development and removing the ability of affected people to have input into the process, including recourse for appeals to specialist courts.

For three decades, Fish & Game has been at the forefront of advocating for freshwater and challenging unsustainable development.

The new law will jeopardise the ability of the organisation to continue to advocate for healthy freshwater environments that communities can enjoy for recreation and safely harvest food from.

The proposed NBEB also effectively consigns 30 years of case law for waterway protection to the scrapheap, undoing all our hard work to hold the line on over-abstraction of freshwater and pollution in some of New Zealand’s waterways.

More widely it risks harming the country’s global reputation.

Our environment and the health of our waterways has underpinned our clean green image and trading advantage in international markets. The RMA rewrite directly threatens that.

The 800-page draft bill is scheduled to be fast-tracked through before the end of next year with an incredibly tight timeframe for submissions.

The Resource Management Law Association – representing over 900 resource management practitioners from landscape architects and engineers, to planners, lawyers, commissioners and judges – recently sent a letter to the Environment Committee, stating that it is “critical” to get the new legislation right.

However, they expressed “extreme disappointment… in the short timeframe for submissions”.

Fish & Game agrees.

Rushed legislation is poor legislation, and poor legislation will impact generations to come.

This is an incredibly important piece of legislation.

Fish & Game is willing to work collaboratively with Government, iwi and stakeholders to ensure we get it right.