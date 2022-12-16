The Resource Management Act rewrite is heading for an iceberg

Volunteers pick up rubbish in Fox River on the West Coast after a flood ripped open the Fox Glacier landfill in 2019, one high-profile example of the country’s natural environments being blighted by poor stewardship.

Dr Steve Urlich is a senior lecturer in environmental management at Lincoln University, Te Whare Wānaka o Aoraki.

OPINION: The Government’s new environmental management flagship may be headed for an iceberg.

The Titanic-sized Natural and Built Environments Bill (NBEB), at 800 pages, promises much in the way of improved environmental and societal wellbeing. These are to be promoted as “system outcomes”.

For example, there is the protection or restoration of the ecological integrity, mana and mauri of air, land, soils, wetlands, rivers and the coastal environment.

Another outcome is that urban and rural areas meet the diverse and changing needs of people and communities.

Tangata whenua relationships with ancestral lands and other taonga are also to be recognised and provided for, along with their tikanga and kawa (protocol).

There are other worthy and necessary outcomes, such as mitigating greenhouse gases. However, there is no hierarchy of these in the NBEB. This is arguably a significant flaw.

There are likely to be situations where the outcomes compete, with trade-offs seemingly inevitable.

Housing needs and highly productive land for farming is one; forestry and land stability is another.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail The management of forestry land before, during and after logging is a clear example of environmental policy needing better regulation.

Communities will have a say in these tradeoffs through development of regional plans, and also in regional “spatial strategies” required by the Spatial Planning Bill – the NBEB’s accompanying twin.

This trade-off or “balancing” approach led to significant ecological damage over the RMA’s first two decades, until environmental limits were reaffirmed by the Supreme Court in 2014.

Where these limits have been breached, the NBEB enables “targets” to be set for restoration, and that is where the waters become a bit murky.

Environmental limits are defined as “a limit set for ecological integrity of human health”

What is concerning is that limits will be set at the date the NBEB becomes law in 2023:

This may seem an obscure point, but it is potentially significant.

One interpretation is the existing degradation of freshwater, estuaries, coastal waters, and biodiversity is to be baked in from 2023.

Richard Cosgrove/Fish & Game An algal bloom on Lake Forsyth in Canterbury, which has been bedevilled by run-off from the surrounding land.

That could mean that nitrate-laden rivers and mud-clogged, eutrophic estuaries are here to stay.

If correct, this is a long way from “te oranga o te taiao” – the te ao Māori concept in the NBEB, which means the health of the natural world, its life-supporting capacity, and interconnectedness.

This also recognises the intrinsic relationship between iwi and hapū with te taiao (the environment). This is expressed in different ways, such as the collection of healthy mahinga kai, which degraded waterways prevent.

The Government’s Environmental Reporting Act reports reveal widespread ecological damage throughout the motu. As UN Chief António Guterres said recently, we are at war with nature.

The Government may argue that its recent freshwater policy will see improvements in a generation.

However, NBEB allows exemptions from environmental limits, if there are public benefits that justify such a breach. Exemptions are subject to a time limit, but this is also up to ministerial discretion.

That could be decades, if at all, for many ecosystems, as there are already contaminant loads inexorably on their way to aquifers and estuaries which may take many years to fully manifest.

The wriggle room in the NBEB reflects that much of our economy is based on low-value, high-volume industries, which have externalised the environmental costs of clearfell and intensive practices.

It has become politically difficult and costly to abruptly transition away from these ecologically damaging activities that impact many habitats and their associated threatened species.

The recent consultation process on changing the national plantation forestry standard reflects this.

The Government proposes to continue the extensive clearfelling of pines on steep, eroding hillslopes.

This can result in slash (logs, branches) left in gullies and other precipitous areas, which heavy rainfall can cause to slip and move, causing life-threatening and environmentally hazardous debris flows.

This is solvable through replanting regulations to retire and stabilise high-risk areas into indigenous cover. This better protects river and estuary ecosystems, and their carbon storage and biodiversity.

Such environmental limits will benefit us economically, as stabilising landscapes under climate change will help to mitigate emissions and avoid the costs of repairing homes and infrastructure.

In essence, what happens in production landscapes affects natural ecosystems through runoff and other impacts.

There is no separation in ecological terms, but currently there is in economic ones.

If we are to make peace with nature and so become tūpuna pono (good ancestors), ecological integrity has to be the highest priority outcome and the absolute bottom-line in the new legislation.