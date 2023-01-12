We need to know what the plan for the public service is beyond the election

Corrections officers will be among the core public service workers still on the job during the festive season.

Benedict Ferguson is president of the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi

OPINION: As much of New Zealand enjoyed their summer holidays over the last month, there were many core public service workers doing the mahi and not spending much time with their whānau. They might have been corrections officers keeping prisons secure, border officers protecting us from biosecurity threats, social workers helping families in crisis, IT workers keeping critical government systems operating.

I hope you spared a thought for them. I say this because by the end of 2023 we may have a new government that, it appears, won’t value our public service quite so much.

Consider the slogans National Party leader Christopher Luxon likes to toss around. They go like this: “We will shift resources from back office bureaucrats in Wellington to the front line.”

READ MORE:

* As industrial action ramps up, where are the limits?

* Budget must address stressed, overworked health workers who have 'had enough'

* Raising the ghost of Helengrad: Big Govt is back

* Honours system expanded to include public servants



And this. “You've hired 14,000 more bureaucrats and you're getting worse outcomes on every dimension.” That was Luxon in November.

It’s a time-worn tactic. National is simply dusting off the old “bash the bureaucracy” playbook.

We’ve heard it all before. “It is time to focus public spending on frontline services that make a real difference in people’s lives, rather than paper-shuffling and report-writing that does not.” That was John Key in 2008.

Some might argue that it turned out OK for Key. But here’s the sad truth. If this is not all hot air and rhetoric then National is going to gut the public service, and New Zealanders will suffer a loss of critical services.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins talks about turnover in the public sector. (Video first published in September 2022)

There really is no waste of the sort National alludes to. Don’t take our word for it. The OECD has crunched the numbers. New Zealand has one of the most trusted and efficient public services in the world. It’s about the same size as it was in 2017 in proportion to our overall workforce, and comparable in size to those in the UK and Australia.

A “bloated Wellington bureaucracy”? Far from it.

National is right, the public service has grown, not by 14,000, by just over 13,000. Facts matter. Here are some more facts. Half the growth reflected our successful response to the pandemic. The remainder is driven by Government priorities, frontline and backroom.

Here’s some of the valuable work those extra workers, aside from the Covid team, are doing. There are people delivering the healthy school lunch programme, more speech language therapists, more probation officers supervising home detention and keeping communities safe, more frontline workers helping farmers trace and eliminate diseases in animals, more DOC workers controlling pests and safeguarding our biodiversity, more people helping young Kiwis access apprenticeship training. Good work, helping all our communities. And most of those jobs are outside Wellington.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been tossing around slogans which Benedict Ferguson says signal the potential gutting of the public service.

And let’s dwell on the backroom bureaucracy attack line. A front line needs those at the back keeping computer systems operating, helping to recruit the right skilled workers, analysing data and working out how to deliver services to our growing and ageing population, designing the policies that help us deal with future challenges like climate change. Important stuff.

To use a simple analogy, the Black Ferns couldn’t have won the World Cup without the coaches, the physio, the team doctor, the manager and others who help them be their best. Backroom matters.

But as they say, never let facts get in the way of a good story.

Let me be clear, the PSA is not affiliated to the Labour Party - we have our differences, and we have not been afraid to take industrial action when the need arises. The cost of living crisis has provoked many of our sectors to bargain hard for a pay rise.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Benedict Ferguson: New Zealanders have a right to know what National honestly plans to do with the public service.

Our members were certainly hurt when, during the pandemic, the Government imposed pay restraint - we felt that was an insult to the many in the public sector who helped New Zealanders through this once-in-a-generation crisis.

But one thing we all agree on is that a strong public service is critical, delivering services vital to the health and well-being of all New Zealanders, to supporting our economy to prosper and to safeguarding New Zealand for future generations.

So this election, let’s not make the public service a political football. Let’s stick to the facts. Let’s debate how best our public service can manage the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Communities and the people who serve them deserve to know the real choice ahead of them this election. So, our message to National is simple. What is your plan? Where’s the evidence of a bloated bureaucracy? Are you really going to cut public services? Because if you are serious about cutting jobs, that’s what will happen. New Zealanders have a right to know. The stakes are high.